India Elections 2017
Five Indian states are headed to the polls in February and March. Votes for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand will be tallied on March 11. The outcome will be key for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning a second term in 2019.
New Delhi Bureau Chief Doug Busvine is #FacebookLive from Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh as voting gets under way in the battleground state.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav (L) and Congress party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi pose for the media as they release a common minimum programme at a joint news conference in Lucknow, February 11, 2017. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
Colourful voting in Kairana on the first day of the Uttar Pradesh state electionPosted by Douglas Busvine on Friday, 10 February 2017
In the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh today, polling is being held for 73 seats out of 403.
The results will tell us whether Modi continues to enjoy unquestioned support or if it has started to erode.R.K. Mishra, an independent political analyst based in Lucknow.
In the biggest democratic exercise on the planet this year, voting will take place in seven stages over a month to elect a new assembly in Uttar Pradesh. Read more here.
Commentary: Uttar Pradesh election a blueprint for 2019The assembly election in Uttar Pradesh -- and in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- is the semi-final match between the BJP and other political parties as the outcome will provide a blueprint for the general election in 2019. By Praveen Rai
Polling officials check and collect electronic voting machines (EVM) at a distribution centre on the eve of the first phase of state assembly elections in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, Feb. 10, 2017. Reuters photo by K.K.Arora
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to clean up politics. The man running the ruling party's campaign in the Uttar Pradesh election, who is facing 11 criminal cases, says it will take a while. Special Correspondent Tom Lasseter reports.
Ahead of the world's biggest scheduled election this year in Uttar Pradesh, , the BJP is sticking to an old formula: an elite with rap sheets and swelling bank accounts who pit religious communities and caste against each other. Tom Lasseter and Rupam Jain report. Read more here.
Tommy Wilkes reports from Punjab, a state hit hard by unemployment and economic decline, ahead of elections that could challenge PM Narendra Modi, who campaigned on economic revival.
A strong showing by AAP, which won a handful of seats in Punjab in the 2014 general election and governs the city-state of Delhi, would serve as a mid-term warning for the still-popular Modi as the economy fails to fulfil expectations. Read more here.
Map of India's state elections in 2017
Modi's previous success in Uttar Pradesh
Rise to power of the rich and infamous
Modi's reforms meet realpolitik in Uttar Pradesh election. New Delhi Bureau Chief Doug Busvine was #FacebookLive with Special Correspondent Tom Lasseter on his Reuters Insight.
