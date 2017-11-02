India Elections 2017 | Reuters.com
India Elections 2017

Five Indian states are headed to the polls in February and March. Votes for elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand will be tallied on March 11. The outcome will be key for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning a second term in 2019.

