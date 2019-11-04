India Election 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP is widely expected to retain power as polls for the world’s biggest democratic vote open on a rolling basis between April 11 and May 19.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s moves to cut red tape and streamline the tax system have won him plaudits, but data shows that the Modi government’s pro-business agenda has failed to translate into earnings growth for most Indian corporations. Read more.
-
Ahead of India's general election, the Supreme Court has said it will hear a request for an investigation into a $8.7 billion Rafale fighter jet deal with France’s Dassault Aviation, in a setback for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Read more.
-
India's election commission has blocked the release of a biopic titled "PM Narendra Modi", initially set for the first voting day on Thursday. A web series on Modi’s life continues to be streamed online. Read more.
-
At least eight senior bureaucrats in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office have either sought a transfer to other departments or plan to take premature retirement if Modi is re-elected to a second term in May. Read more.
-
Cash and goods worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been seized across India since the parliamentary election schedule was announced on March 10. Reuters tracks how that number is growing. View graphic.
-
-
Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi been able to implement pledges from his party’s last manifesto? Reuters tracks the BJP's progress on their 2014 manifesto. View graphic
-
Bollywood is playing a lead role in Modi’s campaign for a second term, endorsing him on-screen and off, in both subtle and obvious ways. Read more.
-
In recent months, Narendra Modi has met privately at least four times with several of Bollywood’s biggest personalities, most of whom have posted selfies with him on social media, accompanied by glowing captions. Read more.
-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rallying his nationalist base ahead of the world’s biggest election, starting April 11, in a race tighter than anticipated just months ago. The opposition Congress, led by Rahul Gandhi, is trying to steer the campaign back to Modi’s broken promises on the economy. Read more.
Boats, votes and booze - how an election is held in a country of 1.3 billion people
Key issues in India's massive general election
Full coverage: Election 2019
-
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP wins the general election.
Khan said that if the next Indian government were led by the Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right. Read more.
-
Facebook says it has made strides in its efforts to prevent online abuses in the Indian election that starts this week, but acknowledged that gaps remain in its "election integrity" measures. Read more.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling alliance will win a thin majority in a general election that starts on Thursday, an average of four opinion polls showed. Read more.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance will be just a few seats short of a majority in parliament, bolstered by a rise in nationalist sentiment over hostilities with arch foe Pakistan, a survey showed on Monday. Read more.
-
The BJP has consistently advocated an end to Kashmir’s special constitutional status, which prevents outsiders from buying property there, but the ruling party's election promise on Monday provoked warnings of a backlash in India’s only Muslim-majority state. Read more.
-
-
India, where Facebook has more users than in any other country, is shaping up as a major test for the company's "election integrity" efforts. Read more.
Fake news thrives on social media ahead of India polls
-
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party will scrap a decades-old law providing special rights to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir state, according to the party's election manifesto released on Monday. Read more
#BJPManifesto highlights:
- BJP pledges to implement national register of citizens in other parts of India
- BJP pledges to simplify Goods and Services Tax (GST) process
- BJP pledges to revise personal income tax slabs to benefit middle class
- BJP promises 33 percent reservation for women in parliament
-
The Election Commission of India is swamped with hundreds of thousands of questions and complaints of alleged violation of election rules - known as the model code of conduct. Many are coming via ever expanding social media. Read more
-
Ahead of India's election, sanitation workers are reminding Modi of his promise to eradicate by this year the practice of manual scavenging - the cleaning, carrying or disposing of human excreta from dry latrines and sewers. Read more.
-
-
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra became the latest member of India’s storied Nehru-Gandhi dynasty to enter politics in January, but the boost she brings the opposition campaign may not turn the tide against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more
-
Here's what the Congress party promised voters in its manifesto
-
Before India votes, RBI cuts rates by 25 bps to spur growth
-
India will hold a general election starting April 11 in the world’s largest democratic exercise - 900 million people are eligible to vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking a second straight term, with Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party his main challenger. Results for the 543 parliamentary seats up for grabs will be announced on May 23.
Roads, boats and elephants - India's colossal election by the numbers
Full coverage of Election 2019
-
Modi TV, Modi app, Modi rallies: If the prime minister wins a second term, it will also be a victory for the marketing machine created to amplify Brand Modi in every Indian living room. Read more.
-
-
The BJP has promised to construct a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya in every election manifesto since the 1990s, helping the party garner Hindu votes over the past two decades. But this year, it's not overtly part of the BJP’s election campaign. Here's why.
-
With 900 million people eligible to vote and an estimated half-a-billion with access to the internet, fake news can have an enormous impact on India's election. Despite being exposed, fake news is thriving on social media. Read more
-
The potential benefits accruing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling alliance from a spike in nationalist sentiment following recent clashes with Pakistan might be waning, results of a nationwide opinion poll suggest. Read more.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the BJP's election campaign with a rally in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state. He promised voters development along with national security as he sought votes for a second term. Read more.
-
"Our vision is of a new India that will be in tune with its glorious past."- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in Meerut as he launched his party's election campaign. Read more.
-
The Congress party's promise to give sizeable cash handouts to India's poorest families if voted to power could re-energise its campaign to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read more.
-
Most Indians are happy with the direction of the country and economic prospects for the next generation, a Pew survey published weeks ahead of the election showed, although the level of satisfaction has fallen over time. Read more.
-
Battle for Bengal: Modi's BJP is on a collision course with firebrand politician Mamata Banerjee, who has won the previous two assembly elections in West Bengal. Read more.
-
Forget the Taj Mahal: With election fever hitting India, some foreign tourists are prepared to forgo a visit to historical monuments - and elephant rides - to meet an election candidate or attend a political rally. Read more.
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “Main bhi chowkidar” or “I am also a watchman” campaign has dominated headlines in India. But for many of India's watchmen, Modi’s campaign is a political gimmick that is unlikely to improve their lot. Read more.
-
Chasing the youth vote, political parties in India have armies of social media warriors in an election campaign being fought online as never before. Read more.
-
-
Thousands of candidates, hundreds of parties, endless combinations of possible coalitions - spare a thought for India’s pollsters, tasked with making sense of the country’s fiendishly complicated politics ahead of the general election. Read more.
