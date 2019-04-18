India Election 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling BJP is widely expected to retain power as polls for the world’s biggest democratic vote open on a rolling basis between April 11 and May 19.
- Make a comment
- Options
- Live Updating
hideMake a comment
-
A spokeswoman for India’s main opposition Congress party quit on Friday and joined a group allied with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, complaining that misbehaviour towards her by male Congress members was ignored. Read more.
-
Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, is backing a candidate from the opposition Congress party in a rare public endorsement. Read more.
- Ambani, who heads Reliance Industries, endorsed Milind Deora, the Congress candidate for the South Mumbai constituency.
- The endorsement comes as a surprise. Many politicians see Ambani’s family as having close ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
-
-
-
- Women make up just 11.8 percent of candidates nominated by PM Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party while 12.8 percent of Congress candidates are women
- This is despite both parties pledging to back laws to reserve a third of parliamentary seats for women
- Just 209 women are contesting the first two phases of the election, or about 7 percent of 2,856 candidates
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
"In previous years, we have witnessed commendable economic growth in our country and improvement in its international standing. I hope whosoever comes to power comes with clean intentions and works for the upliftment of the country and its people."- Archana Neelkantan, 23, student
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bombs kill 138 in Easter Day attacks on Sri Lankan churches, hotels
COLOMBO Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and three luxury hotels killed 138 people and wounded more than 400, hospital and police officials said, following a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago. | Video