India Budget 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces a 2018/19 budget that allocates billions of dollars for rural infrastructure and unveils a health insurance programme for around 500 million poor.
India's budget in line with fiscal consolidation path - Moody's
India's 2018/19 budget is in line with the government's fiscal consolidation path, a Moody's analyst said on Thursday, adding that it reinforced the credit ratings agency's recent rating upgrade for the country.
REACTION:
Rajeev Singh, Partner, Deloitte India
Increased allocation for infrastructure projects such as national highways and Bharat Mala project in the union budget should give much needed push to the (auto) sector especially medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Good rural focus will primarily help to boost retail growth in the rural market and thereby bring more growth in the auto industry.
Thiru Vengadam, Regional Vice President India, Epicor Software Corporation

MSMEs are often unable to utilize the opportunities available through technology due to lack of working capital finance. The budget proposals of access to credit and tax breaks to MSMEs will help reduce capital constraints and encourage investment in IT solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) to help them work smarter, operate more efficiently and be innovative.
