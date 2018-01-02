India Budget 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces a 2018/19 budget that allocates billions of dollars for rural infrastructure and unveils a health insurance programme for around 500 million poor.
-
-
-
REACTION:
Anjan Bose, Secretary General of healthcare industry body NATHEALTH
National Health Protection Scheme partly covers the insurance needs of the country. However, there are other critical needs which remain unmet - Eg., according National Priority Sector Status to healthcare.
-
REACTION:
Ajay Kakra, Leader - Food and Agriculture, PwC India
The continued focus on agricultural sector reform is appreciated, especially the government's effort to integrate rural haats to the eNam and increasing the purview of MSP for comprehensive coverage of agri commodities .The farmers can look forward to better price realisation now.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Syrian rebels down Russian plane, kill pilot
AMMAN/MOSCOW Syrian rebels shot down a Russian warplane on Saturday and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected from the plane, Russia's defense ministry and Syrian rebels said.