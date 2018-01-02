India Budget 2018 | Reuters.com
Edition:
United States

India Budget 2018

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces a 2018/19 budget that allocates billions of dollars for rural infrastructure and unveils a health insurance programme for around 500 million poor.

Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform

World News

Photo

Syrian rebels down Russian plane, kill pilot

AMMAN/MOSCOW Syrian rebels shot down a Russian warplane on Saturday and killed its pilot on the ground after he ejected from the plane, Russia's defense ministry and Syrian rebels said.

» More News