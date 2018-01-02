India Budget 2018
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announces a 2018/19 budget that allocates billions of dollars for rural infrastructure and unveils a health insurance programme for around 500 million poor.
REACTION:Thiru Vengadam, Regional Vice President India, Epicor Software CorporationMSMEs are often unable to utilize the opportunities available through technology due to lack of working capital finance. The budget proposals of access to credit and tax breaks to MSMEs will help reduce capital constraints and encourage investment in IT solutions such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) to help them work smarter, operate more efficiently and be innovative.
REACTION:
Rajeev Singh, Partner, Deloitte India
Increased allocation for infrastructure projects such as national highways and Bharat Mala project in the union budget should give much needed push to the (auto) sector especially medium and heavy commercial vehicles. Good rural focus will primarily help to boost retail growth in the rural market and thereby bring more growth in the auto industry.
India's budget in line with fiscal consolidation path - Moody's
India's 2018/19 budget is in line with the government's fiscal consolidation path, a Moody's analyst said on Thursday, adding that it reinforced the credit ratings agency's recent rating upgrade for the country.
REACTION:
Anjan Bose, Secretary General of healthcare industry body NATHEALTH
National Health Protection Scheme partly covers the insurance needs of the country. However, there are other critical needs which remain unmet - Eg., according National Priority Sector Status to healthcare.
REACTION:
Ajay Kakra, Leader - Food and Agriculture, PwC India
The continued focus on agricultural sector reform is appreciated, especially the government's effort to integrate rural haats to the eNam and increasing the purview of MSP for comprehensive coverage of agri commodities .The farmers can look forward to better price realisation now.
