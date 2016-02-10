Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
#Budget2016: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley makes no mention of revising gold import duty in speech
#Budget2016: Govt to increase ATMs, micro-ATMs in post offices in next three years
April-January fiscal deficit at 5,322.81 billion rupees - government
Some taxation announcements
More #Budget2016 HIGHLIGHTS
#VIkasKaBudget :: Technology to be used in all aspects. Tax, markets, e-Sahyog, Data Mining - FM @arunjaitley
Government to pay interest of 9 per cent, instead of 6 per cent, in case of delay in tax orders. Officers responsible for delay made liable.
11 new benches of tax tribunals to be established to reduce pendency : .@arunjaitley
#VikasKaBudget Moving Towards a Simplified Tax Regime
Former finance minister in the earlier BJP-led government reacts
Yes FM has passed the test, there is something for everyone in this budget-Yashwant Sinha,Former Finance Minister
India markets update: Sensex reverses losses to trade 0.6 percent higher at 1.22 p.m.
#Budget2016 REACTION
Need more funds for education so that ugly protests like that of Jat reservation could be sorted out. Happy that it's a pro-agri budget
Arti Shukla, 34, marketing professional
-
#Budget2016 document: Monetary policy committee to decide policy rates to achieve inflation target
-
#Budget2016 document: Monetary policy committee decision shall be binding on the Reserve Bank of India
-
#Budget2016 Reaction
Double the price of tobacco products if you want people to stop smoking cigarettes, students won't be bothered by a 5 percent hike.
Jatin, 22, student
-
Reaction from one of the Leftist parties in India
Outside budget they promised a lot to corporate sector. Not evident now. Nothing spectacular in budget: D Raja, CPI
Some #Budget2016 announcements for the health sector.
S&P on budget: limited progress on fiscal consolidation only modestly reduces India's vulnerabilities
-
#Budget2016 REACTION
Government employees have not benefited. Expected more tax relief. The burden of paying taxes falls on only the service class, its ambit should be widened.
Praveen, 50, government employee
-
#Budget2016 document: Government proposes developing electronic platform for repo in corporate bonds in 2016/17
-
S&P on #Budget2016
- Limited progress on fiscal consolidation only modestly reduces India's vulnerabilities
- Do not expect to change our India's sovereign rating this year or next
- Government’s debt burden, subsidy spending continue to significantly constrain its fiscal policy options
- Government may have to reduce capital spending again to curb budget deficit if economic growth undershoots government assumptions
-
Govts over years have promised exemptions (on corporate tax), if I had withdrawn those exemptions..cntd: FM Arun Jaitley on #UnionBudget2016
...prior to sunset clause I'd be accused of retrospective change. I have now given notice of 4 reductions that starts next year:FM A Jaitley
So next year I will start getting benefit of exemptions being diluted: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley #UnionBudget2016
Former minister from the Congress-led central government reacts.
Govt has painted a very general picture, have adopted many old policies of UPA-Shashi Tharoor #UnionBudget2016
What's in it for you: ceiling of tax rebate under Section 87A of I-T Act has been proposed to be raised to 5,000 rupees from 2,000 rupees for individuals with income less than 500,000 rupees
-
What's in it for you: limit of deduction of house rent paid under section 80GG has also been raised to 60,000 rupees from the existing 24,000 rupees per annum
What's in it for you: withdrawal up to 40% of the corpus at the time of retirement tax exempt in the case of National Pension Scheme(NPS).
What's in it for you: Annuity services provided by the National Pension Scheme (NPS) and services provided by EPFO to employees exempt from service tax
-
What's in it for you: service tax on single premium annuity (insurance) policies cut from 3.5% to 1.4% of the premium paid in certain cases
What's in it for you: for first-time home buyers, deduction for additional interest of 50,000 rupees per annum for loans up to 3500,000 rupees sanctioned during the next financial year, provided the value of the house does not exceed 5000,000 rupees
-
Sensex provisionally ends 152.30 points lower with 18 components in the red
What's in it for you: government proposes to pay 8.33 pct for all new employees for first three years of employment
-
Join @Busvine and @rajeshkumarsgh for a #Budget2016 chat at 5 p.m.
Tweet your questions using #Budget2016onReuters https://t.co/kTisWjQ6em3:32 PM - 29 Feb 2016
What's in it for you: cars, ready-made branded garments costing over 1000 rupees, cigarettes and tobacco have become costlier
People's reactions to #Budget2016
-
-
*Indian shares fall in volatile session - Sensex and Nifty down 0.6 pct
*Energy companies such as ONGC slump after the government unveiled higher-than-expected tax
-
People's reactions to #Budget2016
Prashant Chouhan, taxi driver
-
-
People's reactions to #Budget2016
Rocket Singh, shopkeeper
-
Join @Busvine and @rajeshkumarsgh for a #Budget2016 chat at 5 p.m.
Tweet your questions using #Budget2016onReuters http://pbs.twimg.com/media/CcX7ZLOUEAECckP.jpg
READER COMMENT
Brilliant budget! Pro Poor, Pro middle class.
-
READER COMMENT
