Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
Is your income not over 5 lakh ruppes pa?
Your tax ceiling has been raised from 2000 to 5000 rupees
#Taxproposals to provide relief to small taxpayers through rebates.
Corporate income tax:
Corporate income tax:
Incentives for new manufacturing companies and relatively small enterprise companies: FM @arunjaitley
Ceiling of tax rebate for tax payers with up to Rs 5 lakh annual income to be raised to Rs 5000 from Rs 2000.
India to implement general anti avoidance rule from April 1, 2017: Jaitley #UnionBudget2016
Pension withdrawal of up to 40 pct to be made tax free at the time of retirement - Jaitley
100% deduction for profits of undertakings from housing projects in cities during Jun '16 - Mar '19: FM
Service tax exempted for housing construction of houses less than 60 sq. m: FM @arunjaitley
Sensex down more than 380 points at 12.23 p.m. Wipro and Infosys are the worst Sensex performers, falling more than 3 percent each.
Earlier: 12%, Now on : 15% - surcharge on income tax for those with incomes exceeding 1 crore per annum: FM
Service tax exemption for construction of affordable housing upto 60 sq. m. under state and central housing schemes: FM
Krishi Kalyan Cess of 0.5% on all taxable services: FM @arunjaitley
Infrastructure cess on cars - Jaitley
Jaitley says to create agriculture cess
Excise duty on branded ready-made garments - Jaitley
Proposes to levy infrastructure cess of 1 percent-4 percent on certain model of cars: Jaitley
Raises excise duty from 10 to 15 percent on tobacco products other than beedis - Jaitley
#CleanEnergy cess to be renamed to #CleanEnvironment cess, increased from 200 to 400 rs/ton of coal: FM #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
-
Infrastructure cess between 1-4 pct on sale of all cars to fight pollution. There goes the auto sector recovery! #Budget2016
Clean energy cess increased from RS. 200/ton to 400/ton on coal, lignite and peat: FM #VikasKaBudget
FM @arunjaitley : Move towards a low tax regime with non litigious approach
Markets haven't taken FM Jaitley's budget announcements well so far, with the benchmark now trading more than 300 points lower at 12.29 p.m.
FM Jaitley proposes limited compliance window on undeclared income of domestic tax payers #Budget2016
Perhaps the first political reaction to budget proposals. This one from the Congress party.This is a #BrakeInIndia budget. Drab and dull. Just micro-tinkering.
-
Limited tax compliance window from Jun 1 - Sep 30 for declaring undisclosed income at 45% incl. surcharge and penalties: FM
Discretionary powers of tax officers reduced - Jaitley
India will not resort to retrospective taxation in future: Arun Jaitley #Budget2016
Tax arrears can be paid in lieu of interest liabilities in retrospective taxation cases: FM @arunjaitley
Penalty to be 50% of tax in income under-reporting cases, 200% in misreporting of facts: FM
Jaitley has made this a pro-poor budget, but vowed to stick to his deficit target of 3.5 pct/GDP for 2016/17. That doesn't leave much cash to throw around, and the 250 billion rupees to recapitalise state banks is less than expected.
Additional 1 pct tax on sale of luxury cars costing more than 1 mln rs. So much for Indian car buyers wanting to go upmarket! #Budget2016
Shares in cigarette maker ITC extend falls, down 4.7 percent at 12.36 p.m.; Jaitley raises tax on some tobacco products
Monetary limit for cases to be decided by 1-member bench up from 15 lakh to 50 lakh rupees: FM
FM Arun Jaitley proposes to abolish 13 different levies #Budget2016
I-T department to expand online mechanism in mismatches of tax returns - Jaitley
A new grading system of imposing penalties to be introduced on the basis of under reporting or concealment of income
Scope of e-assessment to be expanded to 7 mega cities, to simplify compliance for taxpayers: FM
Additional 1 pct tax on sale of luxury cars costing more than 1 mln rs.
BSE auto index down nearly one percent at 12.39 p.m. after the finance minister announces infrastructure cess on certain vehicles
#UnionBudget2016 It's official - It's a farmer's budget. And as usual, no cheers for tobacco users
Arun Jaitley ends his budget speech
No where is the phrase "The Devil is in the Detail" more apt than in India's #Budget2016!
Net revenue gain of 196.10 billion rupees see from tax in 2016-17: Jaitley
