Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
-
55,000 crore for roads and highways: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:42 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
85% of stalled road projects back on track: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget11:42 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Govt to provide health insurance of upto Rs.1 lakh per family.300 generic drug stores to be opened PM Jan Aushadi Yojana: FM #VikasKaBudget11:40 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Market reacts to #UnionBudget2016: Sensex falls more than half a percent at 11.44 a.m.; Nifty loses nearly 40 points
-
10 out of 25 non-functional air strips to be developed - Jaitley
-
#Budget2016 Total outlay for infrastructure Rs. 2,21,246 crores in 2016/17, Jaitley says
-
Considering to incentivize gas production from deep sea, ultra deep water and high temp. areas: FM #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:47 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Digital literacy scheme for rural India: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget11:46 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Rs. 1000 cr set aside for higher education financing: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget11:48 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Budget highlights till now:
Highlights - India 2016/17 budget focuses on rural economyReuters IndiaIndian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid and health programmes in a strategy shift that could boost his ruling party in coming state elections.
-
Public Utility Resolution of Disputes Bill for resolution of disputes in infra sector: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:49 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
3000 crore rupees earmarked for nuclear power generation: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:48 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
100 percent FDI through FIPB route in the marketing of food products processed in India - Jaitley
-
FM Arun Jaitley says 100 percent FDI to be allowed in food processing industry #Budget2016
-
Senior citizens to get additional healthcare cover of 30,000 rupees under the new scheme #UnionBudget2016
-
100% FDI to be allowed through FIPB route in Food Products Produced and Marketed in India: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudgetRetweeted by PIB_India11:52 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Dept. of Disinvestment to be renamed as Dept. of Investment and Public Asset Management: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:53 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Bankruptcy code for financial firms to be introduced in parliament in 2016-17: Arun Jaitley #Budget2016
-
SEBI to bring in new rules to deepen corporate bond market and commodity derivative market. #Budget2016by Himank Sharma via twitter 2/29/2016 6:25:49 AM
-
Steps for stressed assets with banks: allocation of 25,000 crore rupees towards recapitalization of PSU banks - Jaitley
-
25,000 crore for recapitalization of public sector banks: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:56 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Comprehensive Code to be introduced to provide a specialised resolution mechanism for bankruptcy of banks/insurance companies: @arunjaitley11:54 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Markets on #Budget2016 day: BSE realty index down 0.46 percent while BSE bankex gains 0.1 percent at 11.57 a.m.
-
Debt recovery tribunal to be strengthened - Jaitley. Announces modernisation of the tribunal.
-
Massive roll out of ATMs across rural India - Jaitley
-
CORRECTED - Will consider option of reducing stake in IDBI (not state-run banks) below 50 percent in state-run banks in 2016/17: Jaitley #Budget2016
-
MasTarget of disbursement under #MUDRA increased to 1,80,000 crore: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201611:58 AM - 29 Feb 2016
-
RBI act being amended to lay groundwork for monetary policy committee #Budget2016by Himank Sharma via twitter 2/29/2016 6:29:10 AM
-
1 lac crore disbursed under Mudra scheme for entrepreneurs so far, target raised to 1.8 lac crore for the current year #Budget2016by Himank Sharma via twitter 2/29/2016 6:29:18 AM
-
Government's general insurance companies to be listed - Jaitley
-
-
Automation facilities in 300,000 fair price shops by March - Jaitley
-
We will amend Companies Act - Jaitley
-
Registration of companies to be done in a day - Jaitley
-
India to amend the Companies Act create an enabling environment for startups #Budget2016by Himank Sharma via twitter 2/29/2016 6:32:07 AM
-
State-owned banks shares erase gains after Jaitley announces lower-than-expected capital infusion of 25,000 crore rupees; SBI down 0.4 percent
-
Three initiatives for better delivery of public services
#VikasKaBudget #Budget2016 https://t.co/EdhFXvgwVH12:02 PM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Sensex extends fall to trade more than 160 points lower at 12.03 p.m. while Nifty is down more than 0.7 percent
-
Fiscal deficit seen at 3.5 percent of GDP in 2016-17: Jaitley #Budget2016
-
2016/17 plan expenditure seen at 5.5 trillion rupees - Jaitley #Budget2016
-
Necessary interim provisions made for implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201612:08 PM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Plan - non-plan classification of expenditure to be done away with from FY 2017-'18: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget201612:06 PM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Initial sum of 100 crore each for celebrating birth anniversary of #DeenDayalUpodhyaya, Guru Gobind Singh Ji:FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget12:08 PM - 29 Feb 2016
-
Coming up: Jaitley's announcements on tax reforms #Budget2016
-
HRA deduction under 80GG increased to 60,000 rupees per year - Arun Jaitley
