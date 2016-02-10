Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
FM @arunjaitley outlines the nine pillars of #VikasKaBudget
#Budget2016
#Budget2016 Allocation of 190 billion rupees for rural road development in 2016/17
#Budget2016 Target of agricultural credit raised to all-time high of 9 lakh crore rupees, Jaitley says
Lok Sabha speaker suggests Jaitley to sit and read his speech, latter says thank you ma'm.
#Budget2016 | 150 billion rupees of interest subvention towards farm loans in 2016/17
It's a pro-poor budget: Jaitley's priorities are i) farming, ii) social welfare; iii) infrastructure and iv) economic reforms...in that order.
To allocate 60,000 crore rupees for water resources management, says Jaitley #Budget2016
FM @arunjaitley :65 eligible habitats to be connected via 2.23 lakh kms of road.Current construction pace is 100 kms per day #VikasKaBudget
#Budget2016 A total of 38,500 crore rupees allocated to MGNREGA - Jaitley
-
FM: Quantum jump of 228% in grants to gram panchayats and urban local bodies in accordance with FFC recommendations #VikasKaBudget
2.87 lakh crore grants to gram panchayats and municipalities - a quantum jump of 228%: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
FM @arunjaitley : 100 village electrification to be achieved by 1st May, 2018 #VikasKaBudget
2000 crore rupees to meet the initial cost of providing LPG connections in the name of woman of poor households - Jaitley
Massive mission to be launched to provide LPG connections to BPL households: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
Arun Jaitley's announcements regarding the farm and rural sector #UnionBudget2016 LIVE BLOG
FM @arunjaitley : Allocation to PM Fasal Bima Yojana for 2016/17 is Rs. 5500 crores #VikasKaBudget
A new health protection scheme for health cover upto 1 lakh per family: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
@MoHFW_INDIA11:31 AM - 29 Feb 2016
National dialysis program, funds to be made available through PPP plan. I propose to exempt certain dialysis equipment from duties - Jaitley
-
Rs 9,000 crores allocated to Swaccha Bharat Abhiyaan: Shri @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget
Enabling regulatory architecture for 10 public and 10 private education institutions - Jaitley
-
Stand Up India scheme allocated Rs.500 Crores for SC, ST and women entrepreneurs-2 projects to be promoted per bank branch per category
500 crores allocated for promoting SC/ST entrepreneurs. #Budget2016
-
A Digital depository for school leaving certificates: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
A higher education financing agency to be set up, 1000 crores rupees allocated for the same #Budget2016
-
FM @arunjaitley is now speaking of #education, skills and jobs, the 4th pillar of #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
Govt. will pay EPF contribution of 8.33% for all new employees for 1st three years: FM #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
This is being done to increase formal sector employment: FM
This is being done to increase formal sector employment: FM
#VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
FM: Objective to skill 1 crore youth in the next 3 years under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana #VikasKaBudget
Announcement for retail trade: small and medium sized shops should be given choice to remain open on all seven working days. A bill to be proposed for this.
-
India stops distribution of hard copies of budget documents to media. What a saving when Govt is spending too much on salary hike.
-
Model Shops and Establishments Bill to be circulated, for voluntary adoption by states: FM @arunjaitley #VikasKaBudget #Budget2016
55,000 crore rupees for roads and highways - Jaitley
-
Nearly 85 percent of road projects languishing due to legacy factors at the beginning of the year have been put back on track - Jaitley
-
97,000 crore rupees total allocation for the roads sector - Jaitley
#HealthProtectionScheme of 100,000 rupees per family, additional cover for #SeniorCitizens.says finmin @arunjaitley #UnionBudget2016 #india
-
Access to #LPG will help women by preventing them from using poisoning wood fires for cooking says india finmin @arunjaitley #Budget2016
Allocation for roads and highways development at 550 billion rupees in 2016-17: FM Jaitley
-
Abolition of permit raj our medium term goal - Jatley
Capital expenditure on roads and rail development in 2016/17 to 2.18 trillion rupees, Jaitley says
-
Abolition of permit raj will be medium term goal, says Jaitley #Budget2016
-
#Budget2016: Allocates 2.21 trillion rupees for infrastructure development in 2016/17
-
Entrepreneurs will be able to operate buses on various routes - Jaitley
