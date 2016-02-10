I'm also intrigued by the passage on external 'tail' risks: The Economic Survey warns of a possible currency realignment in Asia and, in the next sentence, it says capital controls may be imposed to stem outflows from large emerging markets.

Translating again: Does India think that China will devalue or slap on capital controls to conserve its still-vast, but already somewhat depleted, FX reserves?

Which is more likely? Please tell!

Interesting that this passage appears to reflect the thinking of the 'other' Arvind, in our recent interview: