Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
What's in it for you: a passenger can request cleaning of his/her coach/toilets on demand through SMS. A target of 30000 bio-toilets in the next financial year has been set by the minister.
Akanksha Singh and Mohi are out on Delhi streets, gauging reactions to #RailBudget2016
RAIL BUDGET REACTIONS
"I want a progressive budget, not a flattering one" - Kundan Kumar Nath, banker
PM Narendra Modi gives his statement on rail budget: Super fast trains for the poor ... shows our government's commitment to the poor of the country.
In the last year we have seen lot of success and this budget is an effort to further improve on this: PM on #RailBudget2016
PM Narendra Modi gives his statement on rail budget: Suresh Prabhu's budget has a big jump on investments in railways, when compared to last five years.
RAIL BUDGET REACTIONS
"There is lot of scope for substantial development, especially in terms of infrastructure in order to improve train speed. Our metro is also not running on top speed. Hygiene is an issue, even when they have introduced plans, the ground reality is far different." - Saurabh Sharma, 30, project manager at a private construction firm.
Another former railways minister reacts. When he was in-charge in the UPA government, he had announced a fare hike. This made his party, the Trinamool Congress, quite angry - he was removed from his post.When we read the fine print then we will come to know what is the failure report-Dinesh Trivedi #RailBudget2016
Latest Reuters update on #RailBudget2016
-
RAIL BUDGET REACTIONS
"No matter how many CCTV cams they install, after a period of time, they will get stolen or stop working." - Anita, 53, toy store worker, speaking on women's security in the railways
Istiyaque Ahmed, 40, a street hawker, says chai for Rs 10 in railway pantry is very expensive #RailBudget2016
RAIL BUDGET REACTIONS
"CCTV cams will help enhance security for women, happy with this proposal" - Sonia, 21, student
RAIL BUDGET REACTIONS
"Very good budget, too good provided they fulfil everything, else it is an exaggeration. Good that they didn't hike fares but even the number of trains wasn't increased" - C S Kanwal, 75, businessman
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Narendra Modi government's second full-year budget on Feb. 29.
Economic Survey: India's 2016/17 economic growth seen between 7.0 to 7.75 pct
Economic Survey: Pay commission not to destabilise prices
Economic Survey: Low inflation has taken hold, confidence in price stability has improved
Economic Survey: Proposes widening tax net from 5.5 pct of earning individuals to more than 20 pct
Economic Survey: Expects 8 pct growth in next couple of years
Economic Survey: 2015/16 fiscal deficit seen at 3.9 pct of GDP seems achievable
Economic Survey: Amidst gloomy international economic landscape, India stands as a haven of stability
Economic Survey: Time is right for a review of medium-term fiscal framework
Economic Survey: 2016/17 expected to be challenging from fiscal point of view
Economic Survey: 2016/17 current account deficit seen around 1-1.5 pct of GDP
Economic Survey: Tax revenue expected to be higher than budgeted levels in FY15/16
Economic Survey: Corporate, bank balance sheets remain stretched, affecting prospects for reviving private investments
Economic Survey: Underlying stressed assets in corporate sector must be sold or rehabilitated
Economic Survey: Government could sell off certain non-financial companies to infuse capital in state-run banks
Economic Survey: Expects the RBI to meet 5 percent inflation target by March 2017
Economic Survey: CPI inflation seen around 4.5 to 5 percent in 2016/17
Economic Survey: Government proposes to make available 700 bln rupees via budgetary allocations during current, succeeding years in banks
Economic Survey: With reforms in key areas, there is reduction in macro vulnerability today
Economic Survey: Effective stance of monetary policy could be relaxed
Economic Survey: Credibility and optimality argue for adhering to 3.5 percent of GDP fiscal deficit target
Economic Survey: Estimated capital requirement for banks likely around 1.8 trillion rupees by 2018/19
Economic Survey: Rupee's value must be fair, avoiding strengthening; rupee's fair value can be achieved through monetary relaxation
Economic Survey: Suggests easiest way to widen the tax base would be not to raise exemption thresholds
Economic Survey: Gradual depreciation in rupee can be allowed if capital inflows are weak
Economic Survey: India needs to prepare itself for a major currency readjustment in Asia in the wake of a similar adjustment in China
Economic Survey: Favours review and phasing out of tax exemptions
Economic Survey: Prospect of lower oil prices over medium term likely to dampen inflationary expectations
