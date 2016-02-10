Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
IRCTC will begin managing catering services in a phased manner - Prabhu
E-catering to be expanded to more stations - Prabhu
Third-party audit for catering services - Prabhu
Sub-quota of 33 percent in for women in each reserved category - Prabhu
#IRCTC will start e-catering service, local cuisine of choice will be made available to the passengers, Prabhu says #RailBudget2016
Local cuisine of choice to be made available to the passengers - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
Will pilot children's food menu on trains, baby food products to be made available at stations - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
Through private sector engagement, screens to inform passengers about the stations coming up - Prabhu
33 percent quota for women passengers - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
Citizen idea on MyGov that has made it to #RailBudget2016: GPS and GIS systems for real-time updates and safety
GPS based displays inside coaches, "rail speed network" to provide real time info to passengers #RailBudget2016
-
Will make one person accountable for all facilities on a train – Suresh Prabhu
'Coolies' to be called 'sahayaks' - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
Special purpose vehicle being registered for high speed corridor between Mumbai-Ahmedabad. Will be developed with the help of Japan govt - Prabhu (this is for India's first bullet train)
Porters to get new uniforms, Prabhu says #RailBudget2016
-
High speed passenger corridor Ahmedabad to Mumbai - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
India's first auto-rail hub to come up in Chennai - Suresh Prabhu (state elections are due in Tamil Nadu. #justsaying)
-
Slideshow - The Indian Railways #RailBudget2016
Working on organisational restructuring - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
Railways aiming to increase advertising revenues by more than four times the current revenues
-
Railways setting up new R&D organisation
Mission zero accident: Elevation of unmanned crossings #RailBudget2016
FM radio stations to be approached for entertainment on trains - Prabhu
Suresh Prabhu ends, brouhaha begins in parliament
Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again at 2:15 p.m. #RailBudget2016
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite railbudget2016.indianrailways.gov.in
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
Political reactions have begun to roll in ...Nothing new in #RailBudget2016 ,except for bio vaccum toilets, but I don't know how succesful it will be-Pawan Bansal,former Rail Minister
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
Will use drones, Geo spatial based satellite technology for remotely viewing progress across major projects - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
What's in it for you: Prabhu announced opening of the e-ticketing facility to foreign debit/credit cards for foreign tourists and NRIs in the next 3 months.
-
What's in it for you: Rail minister introduced 1,780 Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Mobile apps and GoIndia smartcard.
Latest Reuters update on #RailBudget2016
What's in it for you: two new corridors for Mumbai suburban train viz. Churchgate- Virar and CSTM – Panvel have been planned. CSTM – Panvel corridor will be integrated with metro lines for connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport and the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport.
-
Lalu Yadav, former railways minister, reacts ...Railway patri say utr gaya. Ek life line tha.Bullet train nai chahiye desh ko,ye videshion ka nigah hai: Laloo Yadav
What's in it for you: Prabhu has proposed to review the Ring Railway system in Delhi, comprising 21 stations in partnership with the state government.
What's in it for you: Minister has proposed developing suburban systems of Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai by deploying innovative financing mechanisms.
What's in it for you: at least one disabled friendly toilet in all platform in A1 class stations will be built in the next financial year.
What's in it for you: Mizoram and Manipur set to come on the broad gauge map of the country soon with commissioning of the Kathakal-Bhairabi and Arunachal-Jiribam Gauge Conversion projects.
Shashi Tharoor, former minister in the UPA government and a lawmaker, reacts.We all were a bit mystified whether a budget was really presented or not-Shashi Tharoor, Cong on #RailBudget2016
What's in it for you: for senior citizens and women travelers, increased quota of lower berths has been proposed. Railways added more escalators and lifts and reserved middle bays in coaches for women security.
