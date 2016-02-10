Budget 2016
India unveiled a budget for the poor on Monday, announcing new rural aid schemes and skimping on a bank bailout, in a strategy shift that seeks to boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party in coming state elections.
#Budget2016 HIGHLIGHTS | Jaitley unveils pro-poor budget | EXPERT VIEWS
Here's the Reuters preview for #RailBudget2016
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will present the #RailBudget2016 at noon.
The railways are not doing well and there is this revenue shortfall but it will be very difficult to raise fares.
Shri Prakash, a former member of the Railway Board
In #Pictures: Riding the Indian railways
RM Sh. @sureshpprabhu and MoSR Sh Manoj Sinha leaving Rail Bhawan to present #RailBudget2016
This is not my budget alone, this a budget which represents the entire railways family and the people of India - Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu
Indian Railways has stood the test of time due to the sheer grit and determination of its employees - Prabhu
Prabhu says wants to challenge mindset on freight, seeks new sources of revenue #RailBudget2016
We will take a zero-based budgeting approach in the financial year, Prabhu says
Pay Commission recommendation and its potential impact getting a lot of mention in the rail budget speech
2016/17 planned capital expenditure of 1.21 trillion rupees #RailBudget2016
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
LIC has agreed to invest 1.5 lakh crore rupees in Indian Railways over five years - Suresh Prabhu
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite railbudget2016.indianrailways.gov.in
Action has been taken on 139 announcements in last budget - Suresh Prabhu
Social media is being used to bring transparency in our day to day work - Suresh Prabhu
Key result areas have been defined for railway officials. Their performance will be assessed on the basis of these points.
Social media is being used as a tool to increase transparency in day to day functions of the railways, Prabhu says #RailBudget2016
Manipur, Mizoram to come under the broad gauge map “soon” – Suresh Prabhu
#RailBudget2016: 23 million is the number of passengers railways carry everyday.
@sureshpprabhu12:23 PM - 25 Feb 2016
We expect operating ratio of 92 percent for 2016/17 against 90 percent last year - Suresh Prabhu
More than 100,000 calls are made every day to seek feedback from passengers - Suresh Prabhu
Dustbins to be placed in all non-AC coaches - Suresh Prabhu
Developed dedicated IVRS system to seek direct feedback from passengers - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
2,500 water vending machines at railway stations have been provided:RM Sh @sureshpprabhu #RailBudget2016
We intend to commit wi-fi services at 100 stations this year. Google is our partner for this - Suresh Prabhu
STOCK UPDATE:
Railway-related stocks extend fall; Kalindee Rail down 3.9 pct, Texmaco rail & engineering down 4 pct
Increasing the senior citizen quota by 50 percent - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
CCTV surveillance provided at 300 major stations. All stations top be provided CCTVs in a phased manner - Suresh Prabhu
20 percent less accidents this year - Suresh Prabhu
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
400 railway stations to be renovated under PPP model: approved by Cabinet:RM Sh @sureshpprabhu #RailBudget2016
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
Propose to electrify 2000 km next year - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
Coming up - a railway university.
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
E-ticket booking to be opened up for foreigners and NRIs - Suresh Prabhu
CCTV coverage at all Tatkal counters - Prabhu
e-ticketing concessional passes for journalists - Suresh Prabhu #RailBudget2016
@AkankshaSingh: Yay!
Double-decker trains between busy stations - Prabhu
#RailBudget2016 @sureshpprabhu live latest updates on microsite
