Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew is the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. Hundreds were killed in Haiti and thousands displaced, before the storm headed for the southeastern United States. Follow rolling updates here.
On East Bay Street, Joshua Doyle, 33, who lives aboard a 30-foot sailboat in the Ashley River on the city's west side, walked around the street near the Battery, drenched. "I have a rain jacket," he said "I just didn't put it on. Living aboard, I'm used to being wet." Doyle said he evacuated the boat onto the Charleston peninsula to stay with friends during the storm. "I knew that staying aboard wouldn't be a good idea," he said.(Reporting by Harriet McLoud in Charleston, South Carolina)
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said the city would lift an evacuation order covering the beach neighborhoods at noon, but warned residents to expect damage. "You are going to continue to see some flooding, damage and power outages," Curry told reporters.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Jacksonville, Fla.)
North Carolina ready for Matthew -governorReutersNorth Carolina Governor Pat McCrory says the state is prepared and ready for Hurricane Matthew's arrival. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley says the state is still assessing the hurricane damage but authorities can't get to some areas yet. Part of Interstate-95 remains closed because of downed trees and many other roads are also partially closed because of downed trees. There are 6,651 residents in shelters and 437,303 people without power in South Carolina, she said.
The National Hurricane Center reported at 8 a.m. Saturday that Matthew made landfall near McClellanville, South Carolina, about 30 miles north of Charleston. McClellanville, a small village, took the northeast quadrant brunt of deadly Category 4 Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
(Reporting by Harriet McLoud in Charleston, South Carolina)
Hurricane Matthew made landfall on the South Carolina coast, packing a diminished yet still powerful punch after killing almost 900 people in Haiti and causing major flooding and widespread power outages in the U.S. Southeast.
- At least five deaths in Florida were attributed to the storm, which knocked out power to 1.5 million households and businesses in the southeastern United States.
- In Florida, 775,000 were without power, according to state utilities, while in South Carolina 433,000 had no power, Governor Nikki Haley said. Georgia Power said at least 275,000 were without power in the state.
- The toll in the United States was far less devastating than in Haiti, where at least 877 people were killed, a death toll that ticked up as information trickled in from remote areas
REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Hurricane Matthew weakened to a Category 1 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
The storm is was about 20 miles south-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, moving northeast 12 miles per hour with maximum sustaining winds of 85 miles per hour.
Hurricane Matthew death toll nears 900 in HaitiReutersThe number of people killed from Hurricane Matthew climbs towards 900 with disease and lack of emergency supplies adding to the devastation. Julie Noce reports.
The National Hurricane Service is forecasting that Hurricane Matthew will start heading eastward tonight, although it will still be roaring at 80 miles an hour. South Carolina and the southern coast of North Carolina will still be at risk. Matthew should weaken to a tropical storm by tomorrow afternoon, NHS said.
Cholera outbreaks have killed at least 13 people in southwest Haiti in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, government officials told Reuters on Saturday, voicing concern that the disease is spreading. Read More
Cholera has killed at least 13 people in southwest Haiti in the wake of Hurricane Matthew. Cholera causes severe diarrhea and can kill within hours if untreated. It is spread through contaminated water and has a short incubation period, which leads to rapid outbreaks. More
"The wind is bending the trees to a 90 degree angle in my backyard, I've lost electrical power in my home and the rain is blowing sideways," Frank Gianinni, a 59-year-old occupational therapist, said in an email from his home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Read More
Post-Matthew clean- up begins in coastal FloridaFlooded streets are seen near Jacksonville Beach, after Hurricane Matthew hit, Florida, U.S. October 8, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero
JUST IN:
- NHC SAYS MATTHEW ABOUT 150 MILES EAST OF CAPE HATTERAS, NORTH CAROLINA, WITH MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS OF 75 MPH
- NHC SAYS FORECAST TRACK, THE CENTER OF MATTHEW WILL MOVE FARTHER OFFSHORE OF THE COAST OF THE NORTH CAROLINA OUTER BANKS THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT.
Post-Tropical Cyclone #Matthew advisory 47 issued. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM4:40 PM - 09 Oct 2016
All 2,000 residents of Princeville, North Carilina, the oldest town in the United States incorporated by African Americans, were told on Sunday afternoon to evacuate due to the risk of flash floods. Edgecombe County deputies went from house to house to spread the word about the mandatory order.The town, which was devastated by Hurricane Floyd in 1999, lies on the Tar River about 25 miles north of Greenville.(Reporting by Reuters correspondents)
