Hurricane Matthew

On East Bay Street, Joshua Doyle, 33, who lives aboard a 30-foot sailboat in the Ashley River on the city's west side, walked around the street near the Battery, drenched.

"I have a rain jacket," he said "I just didn't put it on.

Living aboard, I'm used to being wet.

"

Doyle said he evacuated the boat onto the Charleston peninsula to stay with friends during the storm.