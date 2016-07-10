Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew is the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. Hundreds were killed in Haiti and thousands displaced, before the storm headed for the southeastern United States. Follow rolling updates here.
Latest update on Hurricane Matthew's trajectory and evacuation orders:
WE CAN REPLACE PROPERTY, BUT NOT LIVES - OBAMA
U.S. President Barack Obama urged residents in the path of Hurricane Matthew to heed emergency officials' warnings, adding that although there has already been "significant damage" storm surge and flooding are still a major concern.
"People should listen to their local officials," if they urge them to move away from storm surges,Obama said. "We can always replace property," but we cannot replace lives, he told reporters following a briefing with his top federal emergency and security officials.
(Reporting by Tim Gardner; Writing by Susan Heavey)REUTERS/Carlos Barria
VERBATIM: Matthew is 'still really dangerous' - President Obama warned Americans in the Southeast not to let down their guard Friday after southern and central parts of Florida avoided the worst of Hurricane Matthew's fury.
Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida, but no direct hit yet - The southern parts of the Sunshine State largely dodging a bullet, but officials warn residents up north not to get complacent.
Hurricane Matthew has worsened Haiti's already dire health crisis, reviving a cholera epidemic that was introduced by U.N. peacekeepers in the aftermath of the devastating 2010 quake that struck the world's poorest nation.In the town of Anse-d'Hainault, seven people have died of cholera and another 17 cases were reported in Chardonnieres on the south coast."Due to massive flooding and its impact on water and sanitation infrastructure, cholera cases are expected to surge after Hurricane Matthew and through the normal rainy season until the start of 2017," the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said in a statement.Jean Robert Samdi rests on a stretcher in the Cholera Treatment Center of Diquini in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Look at A1A in St. Augustine....... (flooding damage)
Here's what we know
- Hurricane Matthew is just offshore the Florida's Atlantic coast and heading north parallel to the coastline.
- Matthew is the first major hurricane to threaten a direct hit on the U.S. in more than a decade and has triggered mass evacuations in Florida, Georgia and South and North Carolina.
- It has already killed over 840 people in Haiti on its destructive march though the Caribbean.
- The center of the storm is expected to move up the Florida coast through tonight and hit the Georgia and South Carolina coasts tomorrow.
- More than 1 million Florida households were without power, according to Governor Rick Scott.
SC braces for Hurricane Matthew's "triple threat" - Officials in Charleston, South Carolina say Hurricane Matthew poses a "triple threat."
-
Hurricane Matthew could cost $25-30 bln - Hurricane Matthew may cause $25-30 bln in insurance losses and become the second costliest U.S. hurricane on record for insurers, according to initial industry estimates.
Relief efforts are underway in Haiti, with humanitarian relief groups and governments offering assistance and supplies:Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing load equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft before departing to support humanitarian relief efforts in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/Handout via ReutersRelief aid donated by Samaritan's Purse International Relief sits on the tarmac at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior AugustinRelief aid donated by Samaritan's Purse International Relief is transported on a tarmac trolley at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior AugustinA U.S Army Chinook helicopter is seeing at the Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia RawlinsRelief aid donated by Samaritan's Purse International Relief is unloaded at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior AugustinSailors aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde receive a pallet of supplies during an underway replenishment en route to disaster relief efforts in Haiti. Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Outzen/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERSA U.S. Coast Guard helicopter arrives at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior AugustinA worker loads a tarmac trolley with relief aid donated by Samaritan's Purse International Relief at the airport in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Jeanty Junior Augustin
Our latest photos from Florida as Matthew lashes the coast
"It took our roof right off"
Robert Walker began to wonder about his plan to ride out Hurricane Matthew in his seaside apartment in Daytona Beach, Florida, when it began to rain indoors.
"It sounded like a jet airplane coming over. I was scared," Walker, a 51-year-old mechanic, as he stood in front of the two-story building whose roof had been peeled back by the storm. Much of its remains lay in an adjoining parking lot.
"It took our roof right off. We were getting rained on," said his neighbor,
Michael Dellapuerta, a 49-year-old swimming pool installer. The two men recounted fleeing the building and hiding in a sheltered outdoor stairway during the height of the storm.
Full story available
F-22 Raptors evacuated from Langley Air Force Base in Virginia sit on the tarmac at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio:
About 44 Raptors and T-38 Talon aircraft, along with 100 support personnel were moved as the base entered Hurricane Condition II status, according to the Air Force. HURCON phases are determined when sustained winds hit a certain speed. 58 mph or greater will trigger HURCON II.
Picking up the pieces in the Bahamas - The Bahamas surveys the damage after Hurricane Matthew passes through.
-
Hurricane Matthew to test wind, flood insurance in Florida and beyond
Hurricane Matthew, churning off the Florida coast, could present two major tests for the U.S. insurance industry - one for an unusual wind coverage market formed in recent years in Florida, and another for the troubled U.S. flood insurance programme.
In an era of rising seas, catastrophic damage from Matthew would likely revive questions about the extent to which American taxpayers should subsidize insurance for coastal communities, an issue that Washington has not adequately tackled, insurance industry experts said on Friday.
The first hurricane to threaten a direct hit on Florida since Hurricane Wilma in 2005, Matthew also raises questions about small, specialist insurers that have come to dominate the Florida homeowner market in the past decade.
"These smaller companies have a relatively short history and haven’t had the experience of dealing with claims activity from a large storm,” said Christopher Grimes, a director at Fitch Ratings.
Private U.S. insurers write policies covering wind damage from hurricanes, but generally will not cover water damage on their own. For that, they rely for support on the government's National Flood Insurance Program.
Potential flooding from Matthew could pile billions of dollars in new claims onto the programme, which was more than $23 billion in debt before heavy floods in Louisiana this year. Another hit from Matthew, experts said, could force Congress to expand the programme's borrowing authority yet again.
Read the whole story available
Hurricane Matthew tests U.S. response lessons from Katrina
Acting on lessons learned from the botched response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005, government authorities this week rushed to get aid to states in Hurricane Matthew's path, from drinking water and generators to helicopters and emergency planning experts.
After Katrina struck New Orleans and other parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast, local residents suffered for days with little help as the devastating hurricane exposed glaring failures in U.S. readiness for natural disasters. In the decade since, emergency planners have sought to adopt a forward-looking approach.
"Instead of waiting to see how bad the storm is, they are being proactive in bringing in as many resources as possible early on, and then they can right-size the resources later," said Trina Sheets, executive director of the National Emergency Management Association, a group representing state emergency management directors.
The group runs a program called the Emergency Management Assistance Compact that enables states to request assistance from each other. As Matthew slammed Florida on Friday, en route to Georgia and South Carolina, the compact was helping to mobilize aid from more than a dozen states to the states threatened by the hurricane.
Full story available
Houses 'folded over like cardboard boxes' in Haiti disaster - Hurricane Matthew's trail of destruction in Haiti stunned those emerging from the aftermath on Friday, with the number of dead soaring over 800, tens of thousands homeless and outbreaks of cholera already claiming more lives.
Hurricane Matthew pummels Florida coast, heads north - Hurricane Matthew didn't make landfall yet in Florida, but as it makes its way north up the state's coast, it could gather steam and cause even more damage
Homeowner Joe Lovece stands on what had been the back patio of his oceanfront home after the eye of Hurricane Matthew passed Ormond Beach, Florida.
Lovece rode out the storm as waves took away the room at the back of his home.Photos by Phelan EbenhackAll of our latest pictures from the damage in Florida: reut.rs
Hundreds of homes in Baracoa, Cuba were destroyed when waves as high as 24-feet swept inland during Hurricane Matthew.Photo by Alexandre Meneghini.More images from the aftermath in Cuba: http://reut.rs/2dlcDBr
From the latest National Hurricane Center advisory bulletin:- Eye of Matthew moving northward just off the coasts of Georgia and northeastern Florida at 12mph.- Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts.- The center of Matthew will continue to move near or over the coast of northeast Florida and Georgia through tonight, and near or over the coast of South Carolina on Saturday.- Matthew expected to remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from the U.S. coast on Sunday.
Hurricane Matthew lashes Daytona Beach - Hurricane Matthew lashes Florida's coast. The U.S. National Weather Service said it could be the most powerful storm to strike northeast Florida in 118 years.
Losing "everything" in Cuba - Cubans salvage what little remains of their homes after Hurricane Matthews batters the eastern city of Baracoa.
High risk for homeless as Matthew sweeps up U.S. southeast coast - As Hurricane Matthew bore down on Florida's Atlantic coast, Richard Hatfield, who is homeless and makes ends meet by panhandling and doing odd jobs, was desperate to get inside to safety.
"I built the house so I wouldn't have to go. I'm a little short on whiskey and toilet paper but other than that, I'll be fine."
Roger Pinckney is a writer who lives on Daufuskie Island, South Carolina. He has pledged to stay put as the storm rolls in.
"We rode out the storm. It wasn't this bad at our house, by here there's a lot of damage," said Zowi Cuartas, 18, as he watched people pick up shattered wooden signs knocked down by the wind and waves near the beach. "We were prepared to lose our house." Cuartas' home ultimately was undamaged by the storm.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Jacksonville, Fla.)
