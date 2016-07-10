Hurricane Matthew to test wind, flood insurance in Florida and beyond

Hurricane Matthew, churning off the Florida coast, could present two major tests for the U.S. insurance industry - one for an unusual wind coverage market formed in recent years in Florida, and another for the troubled U.S. flood insurance programme.

In an era of rising seas, catastrophic damage from Matthew would likely revive questions about the extent to which American taxpayers should subsidize insurance for coastal communities, an issue that Washington has not adequately tackled, insurance industry experts said on Friday.



The first hurricane to threaten a direct hit on Florida since Hurricane Wilma in 2005, Matthew also raises questions about small, specialist insurers that have come to dominate the Florida homeowner market in the past decade.



"These smaller companies have a relatively short history and haven’t had the experience of dealing with claims activity from a large storm,” said Christopher Grimes, a director at Fitch Ratings.



Private U.S. insurers write policies covering wind damage from hurricanes, but generally will not cover water damage on their own. For that, they rely for support on the government's National Flood Insurance Program.



Potential flooding from Matthew could pile billions of dollars in new claims onto the programme, which was more than $23 billion in debt before heavy floods in Louisiana this year. Another hit from Matthew, experts said, could force Congress to expand the programme's borrowing authority yet again.







