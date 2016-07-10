'THE WIND WILL TAKE US DOWN'



Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach, Florida, Oct. 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack

There were few people or cars on the streets of downtown Orlando as rain and wind lashed the city.







Forced to evacuate his his trailer home, James LaHue, 72, was trying to ride out the storm in a sheltered nook of an office tower.





"I live in an old trailer and the police came yesterday and said I had to evacuate," LaHue said. "So I came up here. I've been walking around all night. It's starting to get pretty bad. The wind is getting strong. "





Duane Rose, 82, lives in a double-wide mobile home in a gated community in Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach.





They made a hotel reservation Wednesday when they heard the storm was moving through.





They're not expecting their home to survive the storm.





'We're expecting it's going to be totally destroyed. The winds will take us down,' said Duane, sitting with his wife Janet, 78, in the cafe of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Orlando.





They retired to Florida in 1990. Their small two-bedroom holds a lifetime of family photos and wooden furniture Duane hand-crafted.





'We took everything off the floor and put it on the bed,' said Janet. 'We put the photos in heavy plastic bags and duct-taped them closed. '





But the couple wasn't hopeful.





'We assume we're coming back to zero,' said Duane.





(Reporting by Scott Malone)