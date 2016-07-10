Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew is the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. Hundreds were killed in Haiti and thousands displaced, before the storm headed for the southeastern United States. Follow rolling updates here.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
In 1992, reporter Lizette Alvarez was inside a Comfort Inn in Florida City when Hurricane Andrew hit. She recalled her experience for the Times:
Nine of us crowded into the bathroom. We heard a boom. Something nearby had exploded. Water started leaking into the bathroom. One man crawled under the sink. A few people stood in the bathtub. Someone cried. One woman, panic in her voice, shouted for air. Everyone pressed together. We prayed out loud.
-
-
-
-
'THE WIND WILL TAKE US DOWN'Debris flies through the air as the eye of Hurricane Matthew nears Daytona Beach, Florida, Oct. 7, 2016. REUTERS/Phelan Ebenhack
There were few people or cars on the streets of downtown Orlando as rain and wind lashed the city.Forced to evacuate his his trailer home, James LaHue, 72, was trying to ride out the storm in a sheltered nook of an office tower."I live in an old trailer and the police came yesterday and said I had to evacuate," LaHue said. "So I came up here. I've been walking around all night. It's starting to get pretty bad. The wind is getting strong."Duane Rose, 82, lives in a double-wide mobile home in a gated community in Ormond Beach, just north of Daytona Beach.They made a hotel reservation Wednesday when they heard the storm was moving through.They're not expecting their home to survive the storm.'We're expecting it's going to be totally destroyed. The winds will take us down,' said Duane, sitting with his wife Janet, 78, in the cafe of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Orlando.They retired to Florida in 1990. Their small two-bedroom holds a lifetime of family photos and wooden furniture Duane hand-crafted.'We took everything off the floor and put it on the bed,' said Janet. 'We put the photos in heavy plastic bags and duct-taped them closed.'But the couple wasn't hopeful.'We assume we're coming back to zero,' said Duane.(Reporting by Scott Malone)
-
-
-
-
UPDATE FROM PRESIDENT OBAMA:
- Obama says Hurricane Matthew is moving past Florida, the big concern is now the area north of Jacksonville and Georgia.
- Storm surge is now the top concern.
- People should evacuate to higher ground if ordered by officials.
- Says he hopes Congress can address the backlog of emergency needs in lame duck session
-
U.S. Coast Guard sets port condition Zulu in Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia
- U.S. Coast Guard sets port condition 'Zulu' in Savannah and Brunswick in Georgia as Hurricane Matthew approaches.
- This means the port will remain closed to
all incoming and outgoing vessel traffic until directed by the captain of the
port.
- The Coast Guard urges mariners and members of the maritime
community in the path of Matthew to prepare and follow instructions from local
authorities.
- Matthew is anticipated to make landfall within 12 hours.
Coast Guard surface units have been removed from the water or into safe harbor.
Soon, Coast Guard air units will no longer fly for missions until Matthew
passes.
- Mariners are reminded that it will become more difficult for
Coast Guard assets to respond as Matthew approaches. Coast Guard search
and rescue operations will resume when the Matthew passes.
- Equip yourself with what the different port conditions mean
-
-
-
Our @Space_Station crew focused its cameras on Hurricane #Matthew from more than 250 miles above the Earth https://t.co/vRSFZHnE3q10:52 AM - 07 Oct 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
MORE UPDATES FROM THE NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
- NHC says Hurricane Matthew is about 95 miles (155 km) southeast of Jacksonville, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph (195 km)
- It said although weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, Matthew is expected to remain a hurricane until it begins to move away from the U.S. on Monday
-
IN THE SKIES:
- Delta Airlines says Flights resume at Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach International airports.
- The hurricane's impact to coastal Florida airports has prompted roughly 200 Delta and Delta connection cancellations to the region today.
- Delta also says it has proactively canceled some 80 flight on Saturday, primarily for airports in northeast Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coastline.
-
-
-
At 11am EDT, Hurricane Matthew was 35 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.11:15 AM - 07 Oct 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
LIVE on #Periscope: Storm surge from #HurricaneMatthew in Port Orange, FL near Daytona Beach https://t.co/iLRpkgtirT11:16 AM - 07 Oct 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Haitians struggle after hurricane kills over 500 - Reuters TVReuters TVThe number of people killed by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti rose to over 500 people on Friday, as information trickled in from remote areas previously cut off by the storm.
-
-
Debris on the road #CapeCanaveral #HurricaneMatthew @weartv @WEARMarkus #C3N https://t.co/cSomYOynWl10:04 AM - 07 Oct 2016
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Some Floridians refuse to budgeBy Reuters correspondent Laila KearneyIn St. Augustine, which sits just south of the high-risk area of Jacksonville, about half of the city’s 14,000 residents have refused to heed evacuation orders despite eight-foot storm surge threatening to sink entire neighborhoods, Mayor Nancy Shaver said in a phone interview.Despite exhaustive warnings of surging waters and rapid winds, Shaver said many residents of the city remained unconvinced of the dangers posed by Hurricane Matthew.Even as power started to dim and water was shut off on Thursday night in St. Augustine some residents refused to budge, according to Shaver."There's that whole inability to suspend disbelief that I think really affects people in a time like this," she said.
You think that your home will be the same tomorrow as it was today.St. Augustine claims to be the oldest U.S. city and is a major tourism attraction.In addition to those who simply don’t believe the hurricane is a major threat, some of the city’s residents lack vehicles or other means to evacuate, said Shaver, who is now advising residents to hunker down in whatever shelter they can find.Only about 10 percent of the city’s 1,000 homeless residents have moved to shelters, she added.One homeless man had only a plastic bag to protect him from the storm, the mayor said."All that was standing between him and Hurricane Matthew was that plastic."Here's what the beach just north of St. Augustine looks like when there isn't a hurricane coming.Seawalls and stairways line parts of South Ponte Vedra-Vilano Beach north of St. Augustine, Florida, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Duff Wilson
-
-
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Matthew's western eyewall is brushing portions of Florida's northeast coast
-
-
U.S. Navy ship on way to Haiti to bring potable water, food and medical careThe USS Mesa Verde, a U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock ship, is steaming toward Haiti to support relief efforts after Hurricane Matthew killed more than 800 people and left thousands homeless in the Caribbean country, the Navy said on Friday.A Navy spokesman said the ship would bring a large set of capabilities, including three CH-53 heavy lift helicopters, bulldozers and fresh water delivery vehicles. The ship can produce 72,000 gallons of fresh potable water per day and is stocked with pallets of food, medicine, baby formula, diapers, first aid supplies and other key items.The ship has a surgical team which can work out of two operating rooms on board.(Reporting by Phil Stewart)A CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter launches from the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde during preparations for a field exercise in the Mediterranean Sea in this US Navy picture taken October 24, 2011. REUTERS/US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Josue L. Escobosa/Handout
-
-
FLEEING FOR LIFE IN LES ANGLAIS
- Les Anglais was the first place in Haiti that Matthew reached as a powerful Category 4 storm before it moved north, lost strength and lashed central Florida on Friday.
- Hours before the hurricane landed in Haiti, the mayor of the town of Les Anglais told Reuters that residents were fleeing for their lives as the ocean rushed into their homes.
My house wasn't destroyed, so I am receiving people, like it's a temporary shelter."
- With cellphone networks down and roads flooded by sea and river water, aid has been slow to reach towns and villages around the peninsula. Instead, locals have been helping each other.
- Bellony Amazan in the town of Cavaillon, where around a dozen people died. Amazan said she had no food to give people.
Outside Chantal, stall holders at a makeshift market were selling vegetables and soft drinks brought from Port-Au-Prince as roads to the capital were cleared.
All our houses have been destroyed, this is our existence."
- A stall holder, who declined to give her name
-
-
-
Haitians struggle after hurricane kills over 500 - Reuters TVReuters TVThe number of people killed by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti rose to over 500 people on Friday, as information trickled in from remote areas previously cut off by the storm.
-
Horror in rural Haiti: Hurricane Matthew death toll surges to 842
Hurricane Matthew's trail of destruction in Haiti stunned those viewing the aftermath on Friday, with the number of dead soaring to 842, tens of thousands made homeless and crops destroyed in the impoverished Caribbean nation's breadbasket region.
Information trickled in from remote areas that were cut off by the storm, and it became clear that at least 175 people died in villages clustered among the hills and coast of Haiti's fertile western tip.
Matthew pushed the sea into fragile coastal villages, some of which are only now being contacted.
At least three towns reported dozens of fatalities, including the hilly farming village of Chantal, whose mayor said 86 people perished, mostly when trees crushed houses. He said 20 more people were missing.
"A tree fell on the house and flattened it, the entire house fell on us. I couldn’t get out," said driver Jean-Pierre Jean-Donald, 27, who had been married for a year.
"People came to lift the rubble, and then we saw my wife who had died in the same spot," Jean-Donald said, his young daughter by his side, crying "Mommy."
Dozens more were missing, many of them in the Grand'Anse region on the northern side of the peninsula.
Coastal town Les Anglais also lost "several dozen" people, the central government representative in the region, Louis-Paul Raphael, told Reuters.
With fatalities mounting, various government agencies and committees differed on total deaths. A Reuters count of deaths reported by civil protection and local officials put the toll at 842.
-
-
Fingerprints of Tunisian suspect in Berlin attack found on truck door: media
BERLIN Investigators found fingerprints of a Tunisian suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack on the door of the truck that ploughed through the crowds, killing 12, German media said on Thursday, as a nationwide manhunt for the migrant was underway. | Video