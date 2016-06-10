Latest Hurricane Matthew briefing from National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicts larger storm surge than Sandy created on Jersey shore:

More key points:





- Catastrophic damage anticipated for coastal areas

- Major hurricane has not impacted this area in 118 years. If a direct impact occurs this will be unlike any hurricane in modern era.

- Some of the lowest barrier islands will be completely overtopped with large battering waves and life-threatening flooding.

- This will be a much larger storm surge than Sandy produced along the New Jersey shore.

- Wind gusts to 140 mph expected in the Flagler and St Johns County coastal areas.

- Winds could be higher near high-rise structures such as downtown Jacksonville, possibly reaching strong Category 4 intensity.

- Barrier islands likely to be breached, extremely possible that new inlets will be cut in the most affected areas.



