Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew is the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade. Hundreds were killed in Haiti and thousands displaced, before the storm headed for the southeastern United States. Follow rolling updates here.
U.S. braces for Hurricane Matthew. The first major hurricane threatening a direct hit on the United States in more than 10 years lashed Florida on Friday with heavy rains and winds after killing at least 339 people in Haiti on its destructive march north through the Caribbean. There are mass evacuations in four U.S. states: Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina.
REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
- President Obama has declared a state of emergency in Florida.
Latest Hurricane Matthew briefing from National Weather Service in Jacksonville predicts larger storm surge than Sandy created on Jersey shore:More key points:- Catastrophic damage anticipated for coastal areas- Major hurricane has not impacted this area in 118 years. If a direct impact occurs this will be unlike any hurricane in modern era.- Some of the lowest barrier islands will be completely overtopped with large battering waves and life-threatening flooding.- This will be a much larger storm surge than Sandy produced along the New Jersey shore.- Wind gusts to 140 mph expected in the Flagler and St Johns County coastal areas.- Winds could be higher near high-rise structures such as downtown Jacksonville, possibly reaching strong Category 4 intensity.- Barrier islands likely to be breached, extremely possible that new inlets will be cut in the most affected areas.For the full briefing: bit.ly
Hurricane Matthew's coastal path makes it so frightening, experts sayReutersThe coast-hugging path that forecasters expect Hurricane Matthew to take as it moves up the Atlantic seaboard on Friday and Saturday could make the storm one of the most devastating ever to hit the U.S. Southeast, according to experts.
IN PICS: Haiti after Hurricane Matthew
Hurricane Matthew batters Florida as Haiti death toll risesReutersMatthew, the first major hurricane threatening a direct hit on the United States in more than 10 years, lashed Florida on Friday with heavy rains and winds after killing at least 339 people in Haiti on its destructive march north through the Caribbean.
Red Cross makes emergency appeal for HaitiReutersThe Red Cross has launched an emergency appeal to provide immediate relief to 50,000 Haitians in the aftermath of the strongest hurricane to hit the Caribbean since 2007.
Hurricane Matthew batters Florida
Matthew, the first major hurricane threatening a direct hit on the United States in more than 10 years, lashes Florida with heavy rains and winds after killing at least 339 people in Haiti on its destructive march north through the Caribbean.
We will have rolling updates, photos and live content from Reuters reporters on the ground.
Here's what's happening:
• Although the hurricane was downgraded to a Category 3 storm as it approached the U.S. mainland, winds gusts of up to 70 miles per hour (113 kph) and heavy downpours were still reported across coastal communities in Florida, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
• More than 140,000 Florida households were without power, according to Governor Rick Scott. In West Palm Beach, once lit street lights and houses went dark and Interstate 95 was empty as the storm rolled through the community of 100,000 people..
• Matthew's winds had dropped on Thursday night and into Friday morning, downgrading it to a Category 3 on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale of hurricane intensity, where it could either plow inland or tear along the Atlantic coast through Friday night.
• Roads in Florida, Georgia and North and South Carolina were jammed, and gas stations and food stores ran out of supplies as the storm approached early on Thursday.
U.S. farmers race to ready for Hurricane Matthew's blastReutersHurricane Matthew, the fiercest Caribbean storm in nearly a decade, roiled commodities markets and forced companies from cane refiners to orange juice makers to shutter as it whipped its way toward the southeastern United States on Thursday.
Early in the morning, Reuters correspondent Scott Malone spoke to Jeff Piotrowski, a 40-year-old storm chaser from Tulsa, Oklahoma, who was out in the storm near Cape Canaveral.
Some power lines are down, trees and palm tree limbs are doing down, some of the billboards have been taking a hit, there have been a couple of them that have come down. The winds are ferocious right now. It’s fierce.
Florida Governor Rick Scott shares the latest Matthew updates via Twitter. Hurricane #Matthew is still a threat. I-10 is clear, if you need to evacuate from North Florida now is the time. 7:49 AM - 07 Oct 2016
In the past hour, a wind gust of 107 mph occurred at Cape Canaveral. Hurricane #Matthew is dangerous, stay indoors & away from windows. 7:39 AM - 07 Oct 2016
U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, which evacuated ahead of Hurricane Matthew, sit on the flightline at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, U.S. October 6, 2016. U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III/Handout via Reuters
Members of the 621st Contingency Response Wing load equipment onto a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft before departing to support humanitarian relief efforts Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in response to Hurricane Matthew, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, U.S. October 6, 2016. U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Gustavo Gonzalez/Handout via Reuters
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The number of people killed by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti rose to at least 478 people on Friday, as information trickled in from remote areas previously cut off by the storm, officials said.
With the numbers rising quickly, different government agencies and committees differed on the total death toll. A Reuters tally of deaths reported by civil protection officials at a local level confirmed 478 had died.
Haiti's central civil protection agency, which takes longer to collate numbers, said 271 people died because of the storm. Some 61,500 remain in shelters, the agency said.
'WE REALLY CAUGHT A BREAK'
From Reuters reporter Zachary Fagenson:
Before dawn on Friday hundreds of residents had already cleared out of one of Palm Beach County's largest shelters.
With the sky still black, dozens of families rolled up blankets, deflated air mattresses, and lugged still-full cases of water out of the school hallways where they spent the night.
"On this one we really caught a break," said Bill Bullock, shelter manager for the American Red Cross of Greater Palm Beach.
At its peak the shelter, housed in a large high school capable of hosting nearly 4,000, had about 1,100 evacuees, Bullock said. Large swaths of them began leaving as early as Thursday night while Matthew's eye tracked north along Florida's east coast.
Some arrived Wednesday morning when the shelter opened,concerned for their safety as one of the largest storms in years raged nearby.
"I left my family because they were not taking it seriously, they wanted to stay home," said Brandon Gray, a 32-year-old elementary school teacher from West Palm Beach. "On the second day my sister and her kids came and they joined me but my parents still stayed home."
Thousands of Georgians fled inland ahead of storm Friday
From reporter Rich McKay
About 500,000 people were expected to have evacuated coastal Georgia by the time the storm hits later today and early Saturday.
storm hits later today and early Saturday.
- Local news weather forecasts predict 45 mph winds and between 10 to 14 inches of rain, before the storm moves on to South Carolina.
- More than 3,500 shelter beds are available in the state for
evacuees, and state parks have opened up their facilities for evacuees from
Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on Gov. Nathan Deal’s orders.
People wait to check in at a Red Cross shelter at Trinity On The Hill Methodist church as Hurricane Matthew approaches the Georgia coast in Augusta, Georgia, U.S., October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
- President Obama has also declared a state of emergency in Georgia.
- About 500,000 people were expected to have evacuated coastal Georgia by the time the
UPDATES FROM U.S. OFFICIALS:FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate said the weakening of Matthew did not mean it was any less dangerous to the communities of northern Florida and southern Georgia, where there was high risk of flooding inland as well as on the coast."They don't understand how deadly and dangerous the water is going to be," Fugate said in an interview on CNN. "I'm telling you the storm surge is what we've got to keep focused on and people need to be moving to higher ground."(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)
'YOU STILL HAVE TIME TO EVACUATE' - Florida Governor Scott
Governor Rick Scott warned there could be "catastrophic" damage if Matthew slammed directly into the state, and urged some 1.5 million people there to evacuate.
"You still have time to evacuate. There's no reason to be taking risks," Scott told NBC's "Today" program on Friday.
"The most important thing to me is that we don't lose one life."
As of Friday morning, about 22,000 people were in Florida shelters and more moved inland or to the state's west coast, Scott said.
Georgia and South Carolina have also opened dozens of shelters for evacuees.
Those states, as well as North Carolina, declared states of emergency, empowering their governors to mobilize the National Guard.
President Barack Obama called the governors of the four states on Thursday to discuss preparations for the storm. He declared states of emergency in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, a move that authorized federal agencies to coordinate disaster relief efforts.
POWER UPDATE
Electricity companies in Florida said Hurricane Matthew knocked out power to over 300,000 homes and businesses on Friday as the storm blasts the state's east coast.
NextEra Energy Inc's FPL power company, the biggest in Florida, forecast on Thursday that Matthew could leave as many as 2.5 million homes and businesses without service, some for extended periods of time.
North FL, trust us... this is no joke! Evacuate now! 8:12 AM - 07 Oct 2016
-
ON THE GROUND IN FLORIDA:Shane Murray, 41, of Palm Bay, said he decided to leave his single-wide mobile home yesterday and head inland for Orlando with five other members of his family, including his father.'My father was thinking about staying, but we figured it was probably going to get rough, and we didn't want to risk anyone getting hurt. It just came down to a gut feeling.'Hearing news reports on Friday, Murray said 'we probably made the right call.'(Reporting by Scott Malone and Zachary Goelman)
'FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY'
No significant damage or injuries were reported in West Palm Beach and other communities in south Florida where the storm had brought down trees and power lines earlier in the night, CNN and local media reported.
But Craig Fugate, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told media he was concerned that relatively light damage in southern parts of the state could give people further north a false sense of security.
"People should not be looking at the damages they're seeing and saying this storm is not that bad," Fugate told NBC. Fugate also said people should be aware the hurricane carried more than just ferocious winds.
"The real danger still is storm surge, particularly in northern Florida and southern Georgia. These are very vulnerable areas. They've never seen this kind of damage potential since the late 1800s."
Speaking on NBC's "Today" program, Fugate said few people were really prepared for the storm's effects and that while it was too late for some to move to safer ground, those who could still evacuate now should do so, unless they were in areas affected by hurricane-force winds.
"It's still a very dangerous situation."
3D views of Hurricane #Matthew show the storm as it weakened to Category 3 status last night. 9:07 AM - 07 Oct 2016
