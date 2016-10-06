Gawker Media files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy





On June 10, 2016, Gawker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to put itself up for sale, in a move that will intensify U. S. public debate over the role of big money in media lawsuits.





Media company Ziff Davis already has an agreement to buy Gawker for a little less than $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter. However, a bankruptcy auction will ensue, likely at the end of July.













