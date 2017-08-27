Here's Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Fox News:

“The flooding in Houston is dramatic...We are working to save lives and to keep as many people safe as possible.”

On the impact on the energy sector, Abbott said that firms are experienced in dealing with storms in the Gulf.

“This will be probably a one or two week downturn period for them,” he said, but added that they were well prepared and he expected them to ramp back up quickly.



Abbott said he had spoken to President Trump and his cabinet several times. “All across the board…they’ve been very helpful,” and said advance warning of the storm about a week before helped in the preparations.



Abbot praised Trump’s handling of the storm.

“It’s been extremely professional, very helpful, he called and said ‘Governor, whatever you need, you’ve got’ and this is the quickest turnaround I’ve ever seen from the time a governor made a disaster declaration to getting that granted…. We are very appreciative of how the President and the White House has responded to this catastrophe.”

