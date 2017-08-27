Harvey: The Texas Storm
Here's Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Fox News:“The flooding in Houston is dramatic...We are working to save lives and to keep as many people safe as possible.”On the impact on the energy sector, Abbott said that firms are experienced in dealing with storms in the Gulf.“This will be probably a one or two week downturn period for them,” he said, but added that they were well prepared and he expected them to ramp back up quickly.
Abbott said he had spoken to President Trump and his cabinet several times. “All across the board…they’ve been very helpful,” and said advance warning of the storm about a week before helped in the preparations.
Abbot praised Trump’s handling of the storm.“It’s been extremely professional, very helpful, he called and said ‘Governor, whatever you need, you’ve got’ and this is the quickest turnaround I’ve ever seen from the time a governor made a disaster declaration to getting that granted…. We are very appreciative of how the President and the White House has responded to this catastrophe.”
WATCH: Rescue crews race against Harvey's rising watersRescue crews raced against rising floodwaters to pull hundreds of stranded residents from their homes and cars in southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas with winds of 130 miles per hour.
"This is a once in a millennium flood" - local meteorologist just now on @abc13houston . #harvey #houwx #flooding https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPnC5QVYAIOLPn.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 2:47:36 PM
Stream Mayor Turner's press conference at htvhouston.net. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:49:27 PM
Update on City's response to Harvey pscp.tv/w/bHGBvDEwNjQw…by houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:49:49 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : Please give preference for 911 calls to life threatening emergencies. If you're safe, stay where you are. #houstonflood https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPn7Q0UwAAV5DS.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:51:27 PM
I have directed City Departments to open all @houstontx Multi Service Centers and some libraries for a safe place to be. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:52:23 PM
.@SylvesterTurner I have authorized that the @grbcc be opened as a shelter for anyone who needs it. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:53:24 PM
.@txtf1 has provided additional vehicles to supplement @cohoustonfire resources. Expecting more from @TXMilitary and @TxDOT #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:55:49 PM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 29: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 2:56:15 PM
If water is in your home, DO NOT go in to your attic, unless you know there is an exit. That is unsafe. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:56:48 PM
.@sylvesterturner : Do not assume that the rain has ended. Best way to stay safe is to stay off the roads. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:57:46 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : If your home is taking on water, but it is not rising to dangerous levels, stay where you are. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:59:02 PM
Lots of refining capacity has come offline in the wake of #harvey . ST impacts could be significant but protecting p… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Ryan Sitton via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/27/2017 3:02:14 PM
STAY SAFE, STAY PUT. Additional rainfall is expected through the middle of next week. Stay weather alert! #houwx … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Flash flood emergency is purple area on far right. But dangerous conditions exist for communities not in flash floo… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
While there’s been a thousand rescue operations, now we have to figure out how to gain access into places that are flooded. With cloud cover, you can't always use helicopters. Sometimes you have to use ground assets. And so what we need to do is deliver commodities.U.S. Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert on CBS Face the Nation:
.@FireChiefofHFD : Since midnight, we have responded to over 2000 calls. We still have 1000 in queue. We will get to every call #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:06:46 PM
.@FireChiefofHFD : Estamos pidiendo al público que no manejan en las calles cuando esta lloviendo.by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:08:49 PM
.@satterwhitelj : We need people to stay off roads, it creates additional challenges for @houstonpolice . #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:10:13 PM
.@satterwhitelj : We have great support from agencies at the state and fedesl level including @FBIHouston . #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:12:22 PM
Immediate help is available for those affected by #HurricaneHarvey : bit.ly/2jQqdCN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKn3fCVYAADDKv.jpgby HHS.gov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 3:12:55 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : I want to thank the first responders, many of them have water in their home. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:13:53 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : This storm is testing the city of Houston, but if we work together, we will get through this. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:16:18 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : I want to thank Houstonians who heeded warnings and have stepped up to help their neighbors. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:18:54 PM
