Harvey: The Texas Storm
Tornado on barker cypress #HurricaineHarvey @KHOU @abc13houstonby cassidy lee via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 9:31:01 PM
Key messages for Tropical Storm #Harvey advisory 26 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIL6L53V4AAYQa-.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 9:32:42 PM
Texas: If you're under a tornado warning, seek shelter right away. Be safe. #Harvey #houwx #txwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIL5txPV4AAY2Yu.jpgby femainfocus via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 9:35:48 PM
Please continue to monitor tornado alerts and warnings via @NWSHouston @ReadyHarris & @HoustonOEM #harvey twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO…by HCSOTexas via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 9:42:17 PM
Additional Tornadoes are possible this evening. If a TORNADO WARNING is issued for your area, seek shelter. #Harvey #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIL8zOoVAAE0wX-.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 9:44:42 PM
.@houstonpolice Chief @ArtAcevedo is about to brief on the City's #Harvey response on @KPRC2 . #houwxby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 9:48:55 PM
In < 24 hours, CenterPoint Energy restored power to 177,238 of 192,647 customers who lost it in Hurricane #Harvey . bit.ly/howCNPrestores
AEP Texas begins damage assessments and restoration activities in Corpus Christi area
aeptexas.com/info/news/view…
Report outages & find more info at t.co
#TurnAroundDontDrown #SafetyFirst
If your power goes out, report it at outagemap.austinenergy.com or call 512-322-9100. #ATXoutage #Harvey
Use our online app to report power and water outages in real-time. #hurricaneharvey vimeo.com/212927843
See our Hydromet for current rainfall totals, lake levels & streamflow j.mp/lcrahydm #harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJ2_5KUwAAdwQA.jpg
Do not approach a down or low hanging power line! Report them immediately. You DO NOT need to call to report outage… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Get a text, email or phone call with more info the next time you’re in the dark. Sign up now for My Oncor Alerts!… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Lineman contracted by us (L) & our crews (R) at work on pole tops today in Brazoria. Updates being posted here:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 26A: Tropical Storm Harvey Drifting East-Northeastward. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 11:40:29 PM
-
Tonight I served dinner to #HurricaneHarvery evacuees in Austin. Texans take care of Texans. Glad they're safe. mobile.twitter.com/VictoriaMarana…
Several rain bans will be coming through tonight. Please be alert. stby Sylvester Turner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 12:34:47 AM
We got a break for several hours during the day, but we could get rain of 2-3 inches/hr over the next several hours. Please be alert. stby Sylvester Turner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 12:34:48 AM
I know you are watching the game/the boxing match, but tonight please be attentive to the weather reports. Rain bans will be coming thru. stby Sylvester Turner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 12:34:51 AM
Latest update from NHC shows #Harvey slowing down with max sustained winds of 60 mph, but flood and tornado threat… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 12:48:49 AM
American Red Cross Opens Shelters In Houston mailchi.mp/houstontx/amer… #Harvey #HouNewsby houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 1:06:50 AM
Flash Flood Warning including Missouri City TX, Fresno TX, Angleton TX until 11:15 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIMtSXOW0AEzvwd.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 1:19:31 AM
Tornado Warning including Pinehurst TX, Waller TX, Pine Island TX until 8:45 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIMs0pmW4AYTAPZ.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 1:19:41 AM
Heavy rains expected across much of TX. Stay home; if you have to drive, pay attention, slow down and never drive o… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
1/2: Rain bands will continue through the night. @RedCrossHouston + @HoustonOEM opening shelters w/ @METROHouston ... twitter.com/sylvesterturne…by David W. Robinson via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 1:56:59 AM
2/2: ...@METROHouston busses strategically placed to provide transport. Stay tuned and follow official statements. twitter.com/sylvesterturne…by David W. Robinson via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 1:57:09 AM
Incredible rainfall rates in progress...1 hr period #houwx #hounews https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIM4UKzUMAAz6Yy.jpgby Jeff Lindner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:12:56 AM
Rain totals starting to stack up. Monitor harriscountyfws.org for water levels and rain totals. #houwxby HCFCD via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:13:02 AM
Flash Flood Warning including Houston TX, Pasadena TX, The Woodlands TX until 12:15 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIM6WUFXkAEREPo.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:13:20 AM
SOUTH SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Eastbound At AIRPORT - High Water - Status: Verified at 9:15 PM - Lanes Affected: 1 Ramp Lane(s)by HCTRA via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:20:38 AM
by Jeff Lindner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:20:44 AM
More information is found here: houstonemergency.org/mayor-sylveste… #houwx #txwx #harvey twitter.com/RedCrossHousto…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:21:17 AM
Due to severe weather conditions, ALL METRORail service is currently suspended. High water map @ ow.ly/ZRCln ^Bby METRO Houston Alerts via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 2:21:28 AM
Streets filling with water. Please avoid travelling. We're expecting more flooding across the City tonight. #houwx twitter.com/GtroyP/status/…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:41:49 AM
DO NOT go outside to look at the storm. Dangerous lightning also occurring with this system. Seek shelter indoors. #houwx #txwx #harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DINBi3QUwAAQ_yj.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 2:44:25 AM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 27: Harvey Weakening as it Drifts Over Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 2:46:15 AM
FLOOD WARNING: Brays Bayou & S. Main Street - Moderate flooding is possible. Be aware of conditions. #houwx inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1538…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:01:15 AM
