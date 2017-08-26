Harvey: The Texas Storm
-
Reuters TV: Harvey slows after bashing into Texas reut.tv
-
This @HEB grocery store in Houston's Montrose neighborhood is still open and doing pretty brisk business today. #harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIK2XgEUIAAOoZp.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 4:36:25 PM
-
The real danger for Houston area will be flooding. #harvey twitter.com/breakingweathe…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 4:39:32 PM
-
Rainfall across Houston area last 24 hours via Harris County Flood Warning System:
-
#Harvey power outages in greater Houston are down to 32,000, less than 1.5% of our 2.4 million electric customers.by CenterPoint Energy via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:52:43 PM
-
Getting briefed on the current #Harvey situation. You can stay alert of emerging events on houstonemergency.org/Harvey… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Sylvester Turner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:53:21 PM
-
With @SylvesterTurner , @JacksonLeeTX18 , @HoustonTX & HoustonTX leadership team @HoustonOEM working to keep our comm… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Chief Art Acevedo via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:53:39 PM
-
-
Tornado in Missouri City crumbles brick walls, rips off roofs and porches, @davidhunn reports.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Ryan Maye Handy via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 4:55:57 PM
-
Our thoughts & prayers are with first responders & emergency crews working to keep the public safe. twitter.com/nhc_atlantic/s…by Vice President Pence via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 4:56:15 PM
-
UH closed through Monday, including UH Sugar Land and UH Katy. See uh.edu/emergency.by UHAlert via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:58:11 PM
-
-
I urge Houstonians to remain patient & inside. Be sure to follow @AlertHouston @HoustonOEM for updates! #Harvey2017 … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Chris Brown via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:59:03 PM
-
Worried #Harvey will impact your flight, to/from #Houston ? Go to
fly2houston.com for the latest flight cancellation/delay info.by Hobby Airport via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:59:07 PM
-
If you have flooding in your home or business, please report it to Houston 311. (713-837-0311) or houston311.org. #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIK8CMvUMAA8_Ri.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 5:02:20 PM
-
All library locations will be closed Sat, Aug 26 - Sun, Aug 27 due to the inclement weather #houstonlibrary … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by houstonlibrary via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 5:02:45 PM
-
-
Speaking with Victoria Mayor coordinating state and local response to #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIK9EEiU0AAYT7k.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/26/2017 5:05:47 PM
-
Mayor of Port Aransas on the phone with @kiii3news says he heard there's 8 fatalities in Aransas Pass/Rockport: kiiitv.com/weather/hurric…by Jennifer_Hiller via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 5:08:09 PM
-
Hurricane Harvey weakens furtherHurricane Harvey weakened further as it moved across southern Texas and was on the cusp of becoming a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said.Stay with our live blog for news and updates.REUTERS/Brian Thevenot
-
-
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 25A: Harvey Becomes a Tropical Storm Inland Over Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 5:48:15 PM
-
Talking with Port Lavaca Mayor in response to #Harvey . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILITwqV0AAxxtr.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/26/2017 5:54:47 PM
-
-
A low over Florida could become a tropical or subtropical depression early next week off the southeast US coast hurricanes.gov #92L https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILIerZWAAEHye6.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 5:57:10 PM
-
In addition to #Harvey , NHC is monitoring 2 other areas of disturbed weather over the Atlantic basin. Outlook: hurricanes.gov #92L https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILJABIXUAAm7cn.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 5:58:45 PM
-
Do not focus on the fact that #Harvey is now a tropical storm- a catastrophic flooding event is still unfolding! hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILJcrQW0AAE1kk.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 6:03:47 PM
-
Updates on current watches/warnings for Houston, flood preparations, flood prone locations, & shelters here:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 6:56:49 PM
-
.@CNPALerts @EnergyInsights working to restore power to affected residents. info at houstonemergency.org/centerpoint-en… #Harveyby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 7:37:40 PM
-
TxDOT crews place barrels and barricade on IH 45 ramp just before Galveston Island due to high water on frontage ro… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by TxDOT- HOU District via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 7:59:53 PM
-
Don't be alarmed if you see vehicles from multiple response agencies near Tully Stadium. They are part of the statewide response to #harvey twitter.com/AlertHouston/s…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 8:02:16 PM
-
See our latest update on the impacts of #HurricaneHarvey . ercot.com/help/harveyby ERCOT_ISO via twitter 8/26/2017 8:04:41 PM
-
Live w/@Jacobnbc on @NBCNightlyNews discussing #HurricaneHarvey #Harvey pscp.tv/w/bHB6ajEwNjQw…by houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 8:07:21 PM
-
Don't be alarmed if you see vehicles from multiple response agencies near Tully Stadium. They are part of the state… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Houston OEM via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 8:08:33 PM
-
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 26: Tropical Storm Harvey Barely Moving. Torrential Rains Will Continue. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 8:36:18 PM
-
⚠️TORNADO WARNING in effect for Spring Branch, NW Houston until 4:15PM. Seek Shelter in this area Immediately. #houwx #harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILwaWUVYAA0oTU.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 8:50:54 PM
-
⚠️AVISO DE TORNADO para Houston hasta las 4:15pm para Spring Branch, Noroeste de Houston. ¡Busque refugio ahora! #harvey #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILw4N_UMAAkyyz.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 8:52:26 PM
-
Clarification - Just west of Spring Branch, Around Addicks/Barkerby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 8:54:06 PM
-
Safety reminder: stay away from downed power lines and report them immediately. Always assume they are energized. #HurricaneHarvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILzrnaUMAAQRPp.jpgby ERCOT_ISO via twitter 8/26/2017 9:04:19 PM
-
Busy day at the Houston Emergency Center. Thanks to all the folks working around the clock to keep our city safe… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Sylvester Turner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 9:13:41 PM
-
For those in northwest Harris County - please seek shelter. Only call 9-1-1 for emergencies. @ReadyHarris twitter.com/NWSHouston/sta…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 9:14:00 PM
-
Our latest photos from the scene as Hurricane Harvey slams Texas reut.rs
-
⚠️Another TORNADO WARNING issued for west Houston until 5:00pm. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY. inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1537… #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIL3oIBVAAEZeZe.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 9:22:06 PM
-
⚠️ Otro AVISO DE TORNADO Para el oeste de Houston hasta las 5p ¡BUSQUE REFUGIO AHORA EN ESTA AREA! inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1537… #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIL5T5FUQAAb1Pw.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 9:29:03 PM
-
Seas greater than 12 ft will linger through tonight over NW Gulf as winds of 25 to 35 kt cover a portion of these waters. #Harvey2017 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIL5uwWWAAE6vOP.jpgby NHC_TAFB via twitter 8/26/2017 9:30:49 PM
U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer. | Video