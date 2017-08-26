Harvey: The Texas Storm
-
-
Hurricane Harvey weakens, likely to become tropical storm: NHC reut.rs/2iypRBF #harvey #gulfcoastby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 1:04:50 PM
-
AlertHouston - Hurricane Harvey's Effects Beginning to Impact Houston mailchi.mp/houstonoem/ale… #houwxby AlertHouston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 1:08:01 PM
-
-
Some of the fastest wind speeds during #Harvey (so far) were in Galveston area: twitter.com/NWSHouston/sta…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 1:18:15 PM
-
EAST SAM HOUSTON TOLLWAY Southbound At SPENCER HWY - High Water - Status: Verified at 8:07 AM - Lanes Affected: 1 Ramp Lane(s)by HCTRA via twitter retweeted by NWSHouston 8/26/2017 1:22:04 PM
-
Video inside the eye of #Hurricane #Harvey taken yesterday, showing the nearly clear skies inside the eyewall twitter.com/53rdwrs/status…by Natl Hurricane Ctr via twitter 8/26/2017 1:24:34 PM
-
Catastrophic & life-threatening flooding is expected in SE Texas from heavy rainfall of 15-30 inches, with isolated… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Flash Flood Warning including Houston TX, Pasadena TX, College Station TX until 11:30 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKLTteXcAAJdtd.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 1:28:13 PM
-
-
Sean Strawbridge, Deputy Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer at Port of Corpus Christi
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
- “We’re still advising people to shelter in place until further notice and daylight.”
- “Near Aransas we had a situation last night where a drill ship broke free from its moorings. The tugs were damaged when it rammed into both. The drill ship hasn’t been located. The two four-man crews on the tugs are now safe.”
- “I think we dodged a bullet, for as bad as that storm was, it looks like people in Rockport got the brunt of it. We were fortunate enough in Corpus Christi that we didn’t take a direct hit.”
- “It’s still too dark to get boats out and see what kind of issues we have water wise…Our big concern is continued rain and possible flooding.”
-
Flash Flood Warning including Houston TX, Pasadena TX, College Station TX until 11:30 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKLTteXcAAJdtd.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 1:34:41 PM
-
Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!by Donald J. Trump via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 1:36:10 PM
-
Nearly 62,000 without power in greater Houston after #Harvey arrives over night. View outages at bit.ly/sDTF1u.by CenterPoint Energy via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 1:41:46 PM
-
Join @houstontx Mayor @SylvesterTurner shortly on @GMA as he talks about Houston's plan for #harvey . @abc13houston #hounews https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKO-9uU0AA4MmO.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 1:44:17 PM
-
.@conocophillips says offshore oil production in Gulf of Mexico still flowing, but wells in Eagle Ford shale remain shut-in due to #Harveyby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 1:56:07 PM
-
Track all the @Reuters coverage of #HurricaneHarvey here on our live blog: live.reuters.com/Event/Harvey_T…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 2:00:41 PM
-
#Harvey 's winds are slowing down: @NWS says max sustained winds now at 75 mph. nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/M…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 2:06:00 PM
-
Customer outages have increased to more than 300,000 in the ERCOT region. #HurricaneHarveyby ERCOT_ISO via twitter 8/26/2017 2:18:06 PM
-
Houston's Bush airport now allowing planes to land. #harvey twitter.com/iah/status/901…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 2:28:30 PM
-
-
.@fema grants Texas' request for a presidential disaster declaration. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHvVTyU0AAvKU4.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 2:49:35 PM
-
Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 25: Harvey Drenching Texas. Torrential Rains Will Continue For a Few More Days. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 2:52:15 PM
-
Here are the key messages for #Hurricane #Harvey for the 10 am CDT advisory. hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKgbqgW0AA8w3c.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 3:02:36 PM
-
Hurricane Harvey weakens further, soon to become tropical storm: NHC reut.rs/2iypRBF #harveyby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 3:06:43 PM
-
-
Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner on @abc13houston right now, says he hasn't received any reports of injuries in city from #Harveyby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 3:12:14 PM
-
Nine of ten people die in hurricanes from water. Heed the advice of local officials and do not drive into flooded roadways. #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKhjx9XsAA-sN0.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 3:12:20 PM
-
Harvey by the numbers:
Now at Category 1 after making landfall at Category 4 at about 8:40 local time last night.
NHC projects total rainfall of between 15 to 30 inches with up to 40 inches of rain possible in some areas of middle to upper Texas coast.
Storm surges up to 12 feet high.
Wind topping out at 71 miles per hour in the Galveston area
293,000 customers without power: ERCOT
55 flights out of Houston's Hobby airport cancelled, 46 out of Bush Intercontinental cancelled: Flight Aware
-
Rainfall totals continue to increase with #Harvey. Totals as of 8 AM CDT Remember, this is a multi-day event...mar… https://t.co/X0znCTw65k10:29 AM - 26 Aug 2017
-
Take a hurricane cue from Coldplay: Keep calm and eat lots of pizzaCultureMap HoustonWhen one of the biggest concerts of the summer has been canceled and you're stuck in your hotel amid Hurricane Harvey warnings, who ya gonna call? Around noon Friday, when ...
-
-
-
Flash flooding expected to continue in east Houston. Flash Flood Warning until 2:15pm. inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1536… #txwx #Harveyby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 4:00:31 PM
-
This @Starbucks in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood is still open and the line is out the door. #Harvey $SBUX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKubnQUQAAJdkp.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 4:01:45 PM
-
-
-
-
1/5 Valero Corpus Christi & Three Rivers refineries are conducting a thorough assessment of refinery status & potential impacts from #Harveyby Valero Energy via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 4:13:47 PM
-
2/5 Our other Gulf Coast refineries continue to operate.by Valero Energy via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 4:13:50 PM
-
Texas evacuating some prisons due to #Harvey twitter.com/tdcj/status/90…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 4:16:05 PM
-
Houston 311 reporting increased call volume. Please be patient, submit reports to houston311.org or on the mobile app. #harveyby Houston OEM via twitter 8/26/2017 4:16:17 PM
-
As widespread flooding & tornadoes are expected to persist for several days, #Harvey power outages will take longer than usual to repair.by CenterPoint Energy via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:17:26 PM
-
Rain in Harris County starting to move out. Channels are receding with the break in rain. #houwx #harveyby HCFCD via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 4:17:57 PM
-
