Harvey: The Texas Storm
Tornado Warning including Sealy TX, San Felipe TX, Brazos Country TX until 5:00 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJWMlVXUAAKBbj.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 9:36:06 AM
Reminder: Flash Flood Watch is in effect for SE TX this morning through Tuesday evening. 15 to 30 inch totals and with max 40 possible! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJWfOiU0AAR34K.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 9:37:25 AM
Flash Flood Warning continues for Goliad TX, Fannin TX until 7:30 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJe2avXkAEoVF2.jpgby NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 10:14:00 AM
Flash Flood Warning continues for Tivoli TX, Austwell TX, McFaddin TX until 7:30 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJfvcGXsAINoAY.jpgby NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 10:17:51 AM
Update on the current watches and warnings out for SE TX. Additionally the Flash Flood Watch is still in effect until Tuesday evening. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJioO4XcAAvqBy.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 10:30:30 AM
Flash Flood Warning including Brenham TX, Industry TX, Chappell Hill TX until 7:30 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJjd1pXsAAblMi.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 10:34:06 AM
Hurricane #Harvey is steadily weakening over land, but excessive rainfall and storm surge threats remain https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJkN7FW0AEzYz4.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 10:40:53 AM
Flash Flood Warning including Houston TX, Pasadena TX, Pearland TX until 8:45 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJlp2XXkAQUdk2.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 10:43:40 AM
Tornado Warning including Plum Grove TX, Kenefick TX, Dayton Lakes TX until 6:00 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJmLp8XkAAYBR-.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 10:45:57 AM
Tornado Warning including Daisetta TX, Hardin TX, Hull TX until 6:15 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJpsZqXsAA5Cgb.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 11:01:18 AM
Approximately 213,000 customers without power in the ERCOT region; 140 circuits out of service.by ERCOT_ISO via twitter 8/26/2017 11:13:49 AM
CC residents: We need your reports of trees over the roadways or other non-emergency issues in your neighborhoods (361) 826-2489 #StaySafeCC
Flash Flood Warning including The Woodlands TX, Spring TX, Rosenberg TX until 8:30 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJvnGkWsAAbBH7.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 11:27:10 AM
Local news in Texas reporting 20K passengers on 4 cruise ships stranded in Gulf of Mexico, rerouting to dock in NOLA #HurricaneHarveryby Dan Colarusso via twitter 8/26/2017 11:35:42 AM
by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 11:39:08 AM
Catching up to some of our pics from #HurricaneHarvey so far reuters.com/news/picture/h… via @Reuters https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJ0Y66UQAA3oVV.jpgby Dan Colarusso via twitter 8/26/2017 11:48:10 AM
Nearly 62,000 without power in greater Houston after #Harvey arrives over night. View outages at bit.ly/sDTF1u.by CenterPoint Energy via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 11:49:41 AM
The 16.12 rainfall report from 2SW Victoria is likely erroneous. We apologize for the inconvenience.by NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 11:50:27 AM
Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 24A: Harvey Moving Slowly Over Texas Producing Torrential Rains. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 11:54:20 AM
Catastrophic & life-threatening flooding is expected in SE Texas from heavy rainfall of 15-30 inches, with isolated totals up to 40" #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJ3lECXgAEph53.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 12:06:59 PM
Texas wakes to "torrential rain expected to cause catastrophic flooding" #HurricaineHarvey reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Dan Colarusso via twitter 8/26/2017 12:07:15 PM
Rain lashing against the side of the building here pretty consistently. Sunrise has happened, but of course can't see the sun!by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 12:13:20 PM
Intermittent bursts of thunder, too, above Houstonby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 12:14:17 PM
As of 7 a.m., approximately 293,000 customers are without power in the ERCOT region. 157 circuits are out of service. #HurricaneHarveyby ERCOT_ISO via twitter 8/26/2017 12:18:35 PM
7 AM CDT Update: #Harvey still expected to meander over SE TX through the middle of next week. Minimum central pressure is 975 mb. #txwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJ8O-RXUAA0mTl.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJ8O-OW0AYzYuF.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 12:22:24 PM
Storm surge warnings in latest NHC advisory:
Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...6 to 12 ft
Port O'Connor to Sargent...6 to 9 ft
Sargent to Jamaica Beach...4 to 6 ft
Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...3 to 6 ft
Jamaica Beach to High Island...2 to 4 ft
Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield...1 to 3 ft
High Island to Morgan City...1 to 3 ft
There was just a brief lull in the rain here from #Harvey . But only a brief one. Showers have started back up again https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIJ_ZlZUIAIe3Xy.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 12:36:11 PM
by ExtremeStorms via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 12:38:31 PM
7 AM CDT Update: #Harvey still expected to meander over SE TX through the middle of next week. Minimum central pres… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 12:39:50 PM
Houston hasn't gotten a lot of rain, yet: twitter.com/NWSHouston/sta…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 12:44:15 PM
Tornado Warning including College Station TX, Bryan TX, Snook TX until 8:15 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKCVSuXUAEj2g3.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 12:48:57 PM
Hurricane Harvey slows after bashing into Texas: reut.tv/2xBHOCe via @ReutersTVby Dan Colarusso via twitter 8/26/2017 12:50:23 PM
Now that's a big storm: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKC1HdVYAA3zou.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 12:51:08 PM
Flash Flood Warning including Galveston TX, Texas City TX, La Marque TX until 10:45 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKDK_qW0AED5Y8.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 12:52:36 PM
Flash Flood Warning including Cleveland TX, Splendora TX, New Waverly TX until 11:00 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIKDutnW0AAfJg7.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 12:55:04 PM
