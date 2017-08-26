Storm surge warnings in latest NHC advisory:



Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...6 to 12 ft

Port O'Connor to Sargent...6 to 9 ft

Sargent to Jamaica Beach...4 to 6 ft

Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...3 to 6 ft

Jamaica Beach to High Island...2 to 4 ft

Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield...1 to 3 ft

High Island to Morgan City...1 to 3 ft