Harvey: The Texas Storm
Aviso de Tornado incluye Rosenberg TX, Needville TX, Pleak TX hasta las 10:15 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH21MGXgAEN8tn.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:39:27 AM
Tornado Warning including Jamaica Beach TX until 10:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH3QSCW0AEe8ah.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:41:19 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Jamaica Beach TX hasta las 10:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH3RBlXkAEVfYt.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:41:21 AM
Tornado Warning including Danbury TX, Rosharon TX, Bonney TX until 10:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH3jpPXkAA7jRB.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:42:38 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Danbury TX, Rosharon TX, Bonney TX hasta las 10:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH3kYDXUAAcBDY.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:42:42 AM
#Harvey evacuees: @GovAbbott is suspending hotel occupancy taxes Aug. 23 – Sept. 6.
Details you should know:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Latest look at satellite and radar imagery of Category 4 Hurricane #Harvey , expected to make landfall in the next few hours. #txwx #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH4YLGXsAE-KKY.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:46:13 AM
Harvey roars toward Texas as Category 4 hurricane. #Harvey2017 reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 2:47:25 AM
Here a satellite view of Cat. 4 Hurricane #Harvey as it nears landfall. #PreliminaryNonOperational #txwx #ccwx #stxwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH4M1-WAAAnzTQ.jpgby NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 2:49:06 AM
Brazoria county really under the gun the next hour for tornadoes. Heed warnings.by NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:54:26 AM
Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 23: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/26/2017 3:00:14 AM
Tornado Warning including Bonney TX until 10:30 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH7y8mXsAAIX3u.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:01:09 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Bonney TX hasta las 10:30 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH7zwjXoAQuvLm.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:01:12 AM
Harvey just made landfall near Rockport, Texas. #harvey #hurricaneby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/26/2017 3:04:28 AM
#Harvey made landfall at 10 PM CDT as a category 4 hurricane near Rockport, Texas, with max winds of 130 mph and mi… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Persistent rainband across Matagorda and Jackson county may be favorable for tornadoes for a few hours. Heed warnings.by NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:10:40 AM
At the request of the Governor of Texas, I have signed the Disaster Proclamation, which unleashes the full force of government help!by Donald J. Trump via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/26/2017 3:21:01 AM
Tornado Warning including Rosenberg TX, Richmond TX, Needville TX until 10:45 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIBBVWXkAAXB44.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:23:58 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Rosenberg TX, Richmond TX, Needville TX hasta las 10:45 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIBCCyWAAAWu4e.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:24:03 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Rosenberg TX, Richmond TX, Needville TX hasta las 10:45 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIBCF3WAAAQIRT.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:24:03 AM
Tornado Warning including Rosenberg TX, Richmond TX, Needville TX until 10:45 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIBBTSUwAEvPhI.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:24:27 AM
Matagorda Bay Ship Channel entrance tide level just shot up 1 foot in 15 minutes.by NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:25:25 AM
AlertHouston - Hurricane #Harvey Update #5 (8-25-2017) - mailchi.mp/houstonoem/ale…by AlertHouston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/26/2017 3:28:11 AM
10 PM CDT Update from NHC: #Harvey has made landfall and is expected to slow down and move over SE TX over the next couple of days. #houwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIICeapXoAQb9xy.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIICeZdXUAQFp4g.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:30:21 AM
As Hurricane #Harvey batters the South Texas Coast, be aware of the flooding potential in the days to follow! water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.ph… #txwx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIFZyCXYAETloN.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIFZyAXcAAIJUI.jpgby NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 3:43:28 AM
#BREAKING reports people are trapped after at least one building collapsed in Rockport, near the eye of Hurricane Harvey. #khou1111:36 PM - 25 Aug 2017
Flash Flood Watch is now in effect through Tuesday evening, and has been expanded to include Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties. #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIF5MWXsAAEZL2.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 3:45:16 AM
forecast staying the same. Tornado watch till 2 am - most likely to be extended and TS and flash flood warnings till further notice.11:44 PM - 25 Aug 2017
Flash Flood Warning including Portland TX, Ingleside TX, Rockport TX until 3:45 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIISeGWsAACMtt.jpgby NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 3:55:48 AM
Aviso de Inundación Repentina incluye Portland TX, Ingleside TX, Rockport TX hasta las 3:45 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIITM_XoAUwi0j.jpgby NWS Corpus Christi via twitter 8/26/2017 3:55:49 AM
Find power outage information during storms anytime on our Outage Tracker website: https://t.co/1JviuxqxLL #Harvey https://t.co/PL5Ytuf84i10:32 AM - 25 Aug 2017
Texas hurricane shelters won't ask about immigration statusKRIVTexas officials say shelters that are opening statewide as Hurricane Harvey barrels toward the coast won't ask arriving families about their immigration status.
Tornado Warning including Danbury TX, Liverpool TX, Hoskins TX until 12:15 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIVBMCXoAAHiSx.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 4:51:21 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Danbury TX, Liverpool TX, Hoskins TX hasta las 12:15 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIIVB2eXcAAzjAV.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 4:51:23 AM
We will remain fully engaged w/ open lines of communication as #HurricaneHarvey makes landfall. America is w/ you!… https://t.co/YyZodzPSqW12:47 AM - 26 Aug 2017
