Harvey: The Texas Storm
Breakingviews - Harvey exposes flaws in U.S. energy-dominance planU.S.By Lauren Silva LaughlinDALLAS (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tropical Storm Harvey is exposing flaws in Donald Trump’s energy policies. The president wan
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 5: Air Force Reconnaissance Plane Finds the Disturbance Poorly Organized. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 8:40:16 PM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 34: Surface Observations Show That Harvey Has 45 Mph Winds. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 8:46:15 PM
From Reuters correspondent Peter Henderson in Spring, Texas.Brothers Pizza was one of a few restaurants open in Spring, TX. The pizza joint usually is closed on Mondays, but Donny Lala, 27, and his father, owner Mike Lala, 55, said they had a tradition of feeding people when storms hit."Sitting at home looking at each other, that's not going to do any good," said Mike Lala.They'll do what they can "while the power is still on," said Donny. "It's the first time it's ever been like this."
Updated list of @RedCrossHouston Shelters in Houston. #houstonflood #Harvey twitter.com/AlertHouston/s…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 9:33:50 PM
Colorado County, Cities of Eagle Lake and Columbus issue voluntary evacuations due to flooding. mailchi.mp/houstontx/colo… #txwxby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 9:37:04 PM
This alert was sent on behalf of Colorado County Office of Emergency Management.by Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 9:38:05 PM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten forecast to move along the Carolina coastline, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rains. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWPA6kWsAEoPG_.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWO70sXUAExkdu.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 9:45:32 PM
4 pm CDT Key messages for #Harvey . Catastrophic flooding continues in SE Texas, flood threat spreading eastward into Louisiana. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWUDXwXUAEcdhz.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 10:03:59 PM
Harvey's rains shut in more U.S. refineries, sending fuel prices higherU.S. fuel prices surged as two more Gulf Coast refiners cut output and a third considered reductions, leaving more than 13 percent of the country's refining capacity offline after Tropical Storm Harvey flooded plants and shut seaports.
Thousands driven from homes, seven dead, as Harvey hammers Houston #HarveyFlood #houstonflood #Harvey reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） via twitter 8/28/2017 10:35:56 PM
The @LSCNorthHarris shelter has reached capacity. @HoustonOEM @ReadyHarris #shelter #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWJgI7XoAMZurC.jpgby LSCNorthHarris via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 10:37:28 PM
Visiting the Coastal Bend Region to survey damage left by #Harvey . The Texas spirit remains resilient & strong. goo.gl/nMxcrM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWclcWVYAAaV-B.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/28/2017 10:39:26 PM
Want to check the gauges in your area? Here are some helpful websites to bookmark! water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.ph… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWeH5mWsAAl_ZQ.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 10:47:45 PM
#Harvey rainfall reports from @NWSWPC wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nf…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 10:53:12 PM
Flash flooding likely with #Harvey this evening along the upper TX coast @NWSWPC @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/metwatch/metwa… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWgKuHVwAA9d3o.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWgKMSUQAADiyC.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 10:55:30 PM
Flash flooding also likely for far SE TX, cntrl/srn LA and srn MS #Harvey @NWSWPC @NWSLakeCharles @NWSNewOrleans wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/metwatch/metwa… https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWgiUZVwAABczF.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIWghoKV4AAxoZp.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 10:57:51 PM
Update on #Harvey ***DO NOT POST EMERGENCIES IN COMMENTS*** pscp.tv/w/bHNKVjEwNjQw…by houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 11:18:28 PM
.@SatterwhiteLJ : Please honor our request that you do not leave and get on roadways. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 11:20:55 PM
And @BP_plc says it will donate $750 ,000 to Red Cross, United Way and other community groups for #Harvey clean up twitter.com/ernestscheyder…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 11:21:47 PM
Harvey throws a wrench into the U.S. energy engine. More here: reut.rs/2vxBuuL via @ErnestScheyder https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVKzVoV4AIQgZN.jpgby Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 11:23:42 PM
.@sylvesterturner : Go to whatever shelter is closest to you. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 11:24:45 PM
