From Reuters correspondent Peter Henderson in Spring, Texas.

Brothers Pizza was one of a few restaurants open in Spring, TX. The pizza joint usually is closed on Mondays, but Donny Lala, 27, and his father, owner Mike Lala, 55, said they had a tradition of feeding people when storms hit.

"Sitting at home looking at each other, that's not going to do any good," said Mike Lala.

They'll do what they can "while the power is still on," said Donny. "It's the first time it's ever been like this."