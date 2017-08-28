Harvey: The Texas Storm
Asked if Houston should have been evacuated, Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas told CNN from Houston there would be plenty of time to discuss that question after the storm subsides and that the focus now was on preserving lives.
"Houston is reeling and all of the Gulf coast in Texas is reeling," Cruz said. "The federal response has been very strong."
"The president told me directly: Ted, what does Texas need? We are leaning in and leaning in hard, aggressively and swiftly," Cruz said.
Asked about opposition by some Republicans to a relief bill for Hurriane Sandy, Cruz said he beelieves that hurricane funding was an important government role, but was concerned that the Sandy bill "became a $50 billion bill that was filled with pork and unrelated spending that wasn't hurricane relief."
Houston crippled by catastrophic flooding with more rain on the way
- Flooding expected to peak Wednesday or Thursday in Houston
- About 2.5 million barrels of refining production offline
- Thousands of people at George Brown Convention Center
Houston is facing worsening historic flooding in the coming days as Tropical Storm Harvey dumps more rain on the city, swelling rivers to record levels and forcing federal engineers on Monday to release water from area reservoirs in hopes of controlling the rushing currents.
Harvey was the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years when it came ashore on Friday near Corpus Christi, about 220 miles (354 km) south of Houston, and has killed at least two people. It has since lingered around Texas' Gulf Coast, where it is forecast to remain for several more days, drenching parts of the region with a year's worth of rain in the span of a week.
Rains have submerged cars and turned freeways into rivers, with more flooding expected when the storm shifts back in the direction of Houston. Harvey's center was 90 miles (148 km) southwest of Houston on Monday morning and forecast to arc slowly toward the city through Wednesday, with the worst floods expected later that day and on Thursday.
Schools, airports and office buildings in the nation's fourth largest city were shut on Monday as chest-high water filledsome neighborhoods in the low-lying city that is home to about 2.3 million people.
The metropolitan area, home to 6.8 million people, also is the nation's refining and petrochemical hub, which has been crippled by the storm. Numerous refiners shut operations, likely for weeks.
(Ruthy Munoz and Marianna Parraga)
Roads to Texas Medical Center accessible again twitter.com/TXMedCenter/st…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 6:57:36 PM
A look at some of the damage caused by #Harvey via examples submitted through the @fema app. Please be safe while taking photos. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqEK7XgAEyQtU.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqELOWAAApK1y.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqELNWAAAXoT2.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqELAW4AANMuN.jpg
A look at some of the damage caused by #Harvey via examples submitted through the @fema app. Please be safe while taking photos. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqEK7XgAEyQtU.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqELOWAAApK1y.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqELNWAAAXoT2.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVqELAW4AANMuN.jpgby femainfocus via twitter 8/28/2017 7:05:08 PM
Kayla Harvey, 26, has been helping to organize friends with boats to go out and rescue people trapped in and around Cypress, Texas. She monitors Facebook to find out where people are stuck. "There are at least 15 boats out now in Cypress," she said. They'll be doing rescues for as long as they can until it gets dark, she added.She said she would be out there trying to help rescue people as well. But every time she's tried, she's been either blocked by the police or gotten stuck on flooded roads. So she's trying to do what she can via the internet. "This is just what we do for our community," she added. "We don't wait for someone to come and help. We just go out and do it."
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads said service is still largely halted in the storm zone. "All rail carriers in this region are impacted, and we are all committed to ensuring the delays are minimized," Kansas City Southern said in a statement. Kansas City Southern declared a force majeure on Aug. 25 and said rail lines between Kendleton, Texas and Laredo, Texas were closed.(Reporting by Joe White)
United Airlines has suspended all operations in and out of Houston until at least Thursday afternoon.
The Chicago-based carrier sent a relief flight into Houston, packed with supplies and crew, and said it was working to bring some of its remaining 200 customers still stranded at the airport back to Chicago O’Hare on the return flight.(Reporting by Alana Wise)
Harvey, the most powerful storm to hit Texas in more than 50 years, would have a modest impact on overall U.S. economic activity in the third and fourth quarter, a J.P. Morgan economist said.
Based on the bank's own and outside research, which estimated physical damage from Harvey could cost $10 billion to $20 billion, or 0.1 percentage point of gross domestic product, "we believe the overall impact on GDP in Q3 and Q4 will be quite small, consistent with the historical experience," J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli wrote in a research note.(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
VERBATIM: Houston mayor on Harvey's long-term impact - Reuters TVReuters TVHouston mayor Sylvester Turner holds a press conference to discuss the the impact of Harvey, and the emotional cost of the storm.
The “whole city was flooded – like a beach.”Children's perspectives on the torrential rains from Hurricane Harvey that drowned their homes.
Images taken Aug. 25-27 show the progression of #Harvey as it made landfall in Texas as a category 4 storm:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NASA via twitter retweeted by Colarusso42 8/28/2017 7:52:23 PM
.@IAH is now closed until noon on Thursday. Visit United.com for status and rebooking. Travel Waiver:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by united via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 7:55:47 PM
Press Conference at @GRBCC pscp.tv/w/bHMdUjQ3NjEx…by Sylvester Turner via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 8:05:51 PM
***IMPORTANT***
MANDATORY EVACUATION FOR FORT BEND COUNTY LID #15 AND #19
fbcoem.org/mandatory-evac…by Fort Bend County OEM via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 8:09:33 PM
Please be advised: Constellation Field in Sugar Land is a staging area for City of Sugar Land evacuees only. it is not a shelter.by Fort Bend County OEM via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 8:09:39 PM
***IMPORTANT***
The voluntary evacuation order for Pecan Grove has been upgraded to a MANDATORY EVACUATION.by Fort Bend County OEM via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 8:09:49 PM
Downtown Houston enveloped by Harvey's storm clouds. #harvey #HoustonFloods https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIV7gN8W0AAW2Aa.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 8:14:32 PM
Trump: "Right now the single most important thing is the safety and security of those still in harms way, including the first responders who have been so terrific and brave. Protecting the lives of our people is my highest priority. Every asset at my command is at the disposal of local officials."(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)
by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 8:28:45 PM
Trump, asked about disaster relief funding by a reporter from a Texas news outlet, said: "I think that you're going to see very rapid action from Congress, certainly from the president, and you're going to get your funding.""It's a long road. Still pouring. Still a lot of rain. Nobody has ever seen anything like it. I've heard the word epic, I've heard historic. That's what it is."(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)
