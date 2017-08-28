The U.S. Coast Guard is working nonstop in the Houston metro area, using 20 helicopters and nine teams were using 21 shallow-draft boats to conduct rescues.

Air crews have rescued about 300 people and its teams on water vessels about 1,200, Coast Guard officials said in a press statement.

Two patients listed as in critical condition in local hospitals were airlifted to Memorial Herman Hospital medical center on Sunday night, the statement said.

“Our crews have been operating non-stop,” said Capt. Kevin Oditt, Coast Guard incident commander. “This is an all hands on deck event bringing crews from all over the nation to help with our response.”

The statement also warned people who were not in life-threatening situations not to call the Coast Guard for assistance.



(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)