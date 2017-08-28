Harvey: The Texas Storm
The Entire @TexasGuard has been activated in response to Hurricane #Harvey devastation. goo.gl/Ws2XF7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVKO-MUQAEU4XT.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/28/2017 4:39:26 PM
Insurers count cost of Harvey and growing risk from climate changeExecutives of insurance companies say damages from Hurricane Harvey's ravaging of Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast are estimated to be well below those from the major storms that hit New Orleans and New York in recent years.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz issued a statement saying he would not be able to join Gov. Abbott and Senator Cornyn and others on their survey of damage in Corpus Christi because the flooded roadways in Houston will prevent him from travelling. "Due to continuing rain and flooding in Houston, I regret that roadways are blocked and I will be unable to travel out of the city to join Gov. Abbott, Sen. Cornyn, and other state and local officials down in Corpus Christi this afternoon," he said. "I will remain in Houston, working closely with federal, state and local officials continue providing relief to those impacted by the storm."
(Reporting by Susan Cornwell)
The Nebraska National Guard said it has deployed four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to assist in the ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief operations.“We, as Nebraskans, stand shoulder to shoulder with Texas to assist in this emergency,” Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said in a statement.
The U.S. Coast Guard is working nonstop in the Houston metro area, using 20 helicopters and nine teams were using 21 shallow-draft boats to conduct rescues.Air crews have rescued about 300 people and its teams on water vessels about 1,200, Coast Guard officials said in a press statement.Two patients listed as in critical condition in local hospitals were airlifted to Memorial Herman Hospital medical center on Sunday night, the statement said.“Our crews have been operating non-stop,” said Capt. Kevin Oditt, Coast Guard incident commander. “This is an all hands on deck event bringing crews from all over the nation to help with our response.”The statement also warned people who were not in life-threatening situations not to call the Coast Guard for assistance.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
Irwin Rivera,a 23-year-old welder, pulled his pickup truck into a gas station in Spring Texas, where he lives, north of Houston. He has relatives stranded to the west in flood waters. Some friends are ready to evacuate the family, including small children, by boat, but he can't drive his truck close enough to get them. "The trucks, they are not small, but the water is getting too high already," he said.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson)
“Republicans must be ready to join Democrats in passing a timely relief bill that makes all necessary resources available through emergency spending. With the National Flood Insurance Program expiring at the end of September, House Republicans must also move swiftly to ensure that affordable flood insurance continues to be available to communities across our country.
“American families deserve to know that their government will be there for them when disaster strikes, without question and without hesitation. Democrats will stand by the families whose lives have been upended by this devastation, and will fight to help our communities bounce back stronger than ever.”House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Christe Fletcher, 37. was flooded out of her house in Spring, Texas. She and three others left their house waist-deep in water and have a reservation at a hotel, but they can't get to it because of the flooding. "We're trying to get put up in a room but it's kind of hard to get there because all of the roads are closed," she said.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson)
Four BP productions platforms in the Gulf of Mexico remained online during Harvey, the company said. Its Texas City, Texas chemical plants also stayed in operation. BP headquarters in Houston were closed today and will open when conditions improve.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
Asked if it was a mistake not to evacuate Houston, Police Chief Art Acevedo told Fox Business Network that he supported the mayor and county judge's decision not to make it mandatory for residents to leave.
“Where do you take a regional 6.5 million people, where do you send them? Especially in a state that is so prone to flash floods on our highways, we haven’t been able to get resources here because highways have been blocked throughout the state of Texas," he said, citing the complexity and the widespread nature of the emergency.
Home improvement retailers, oil refiners rise after HarveyU.S.Shares of U.S. home improvement retailers and oil refiners rose on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey dropped more rain on Houston, Texas, intensifying flooding in the fourth-largest U.S. city.
Our latest photos from the flooded streets of Houston: reut.rs
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 33A: Center of Harvey Drifting Near the Texas Coast. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 5:50:16 PM
President Trump today approved an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Harvey.Read the full White House statement here.
All shelters previously located in HISD school campuses now closed Visit houstonemergency.org for other shelter information #Harveyby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 5:53:42 PM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 4A: Tropical Disturbance Still With No Well-Defined Center. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 5:58:13 PM
Updated look at rainfall thus far with many 72-h rainfall totals greater than 30" and a widespread area with radar… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 5:59:39 PM
A #Tornado Watch has been issued by @nwsspc for all of southern Louisiana & extreme SE Texas for #Harvey . hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVdglrW4AE0Lt-.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 6:05:23 PM
Mayor Turner on immigrants afraid of asking for help, "If someone tries to deport you...I will represent you myself." #Harvey #houstonstrongby Jeff Balke via twitter retweeted by micarosenberg 8/28/2017 6:06:37 PM
Some incredible rainfall totals, with 15-25 inches possible over these same areas through Friday. #Harvey #Houston hurricanes.gov twitter.com/NWSHouston/sta…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 6:16:17 PM
TC formation chances are increasing in the E Atlantic. The low could bring heavy rain to the Cabo Verde Islands hurricanes.gov #93L https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVgzFoXkAM7M9c.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVgyaDXoAEnD1x.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 6:20:45 PM
Nearly 19 percent of U.S. Gulf oil output shut on Harvey: BSEENearly 19 percent of current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut in due to Harvey, the Department of the Interior's Bureau of Safety Environmental Enforcement said.That equates to some 331,370 barrels of oil per day, out of roughly 1.75 million barrels pumped daily from the Gulf.Meanwhile, 18.12 percent of natural gas production in the region, or 583.39 million cubic feet per day, has been shut in, BSEE added.BSEE tabulated the data by polling 31 Gulf operators.(Reporting by Catherine Ngai; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Dispatch from Mica Rosenberg:
Regina Costilla, 48, was waiting at a gas station outside Houston while her 16-year-old son kept warm inside. She had three garbage bags and a small duffle full of clothes and necessities. Their house flooded with 2 inches of water, but the plumbing stopped working and they had to turn off the electricity. So her niece connected her with a Good Samaritan with a small boat doing rescues. The boat came about three hours after she called, but there was room for only two people. So she left her husband with a leg brace and their big dog at home waiting for the boat to come back around. Now she is hoping her niece can get around the flooded roads to pick her up at the gas station. "I'm not complaining, we're alive," she said. "When I saw the forecast of the storm, I said, 'I'll be happy if we get out with our lives'."
