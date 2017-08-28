Harvey: The Texas Storm
Turner: @USACEGALVESTON is releasing water from Addicks/Barker, which will increase flows on Buffalo Bayou. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:05:31 PM
.@s_costello : Residents will not be seeing a decrease in water along the Buffalo Bayou as water is drained from Reservoirs. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:08:17 PM
Catastrophic flooding continues with #Harvey in Texas. Here are the key messages for the new 10 am CDT advisory hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIU0xyHXgAQNDef.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 3:08:35 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : More water is flowing into Lake Houston than can be emptied. This caused submersion of the NE Water Plant. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:09:31 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : Over 5500 people were in shelters last night. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:12:17 PM
"Barbara and I are in Maine, but our hearts are in Houston. We are praying for all of our fellow Houstonians and Texans affected by Harvey, and truly inspired by the flotilla of volunteers -- Points of Light all -- who are answering the call to help their neighbors. We salute them, the first responders, and the local elected officials for their grit and determination in the face of this extraordinary storm. This we know: Houston, and Texas, will come together and rebuild."Former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush
.@ArtAcevedo : No importa el idioma, tenemos recursos para comunicarse con los residentes en 911.by Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:16:54 PM
#RedCross is providing shelter, meals & comfort to people impacted by #Harvey . To find a location:… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Our latest photos from the flooded streets of Houston reut.rs
.@FireChiefofHFD : Lo más importa es que no cuelguen. Sigue en la linea y alguien le contesterá en Español. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:18:20 PM
Storemski: We have @houstonoem EOC at Level 1, with reps that include @fema @USCGHeartland @txdps and others. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:19:40 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : The focus is now to get people who are in dire situations out.by Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:20:39 PM
Storemski: We have the @SETRAC_TX CMOC activated in the EOC to support medical operations across the region. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:22:02 PM
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine reut.rs/2vBARPP story w/@eseba3 #harvey #oott #oil #natgas #refining #energyby Ernest Scheyder via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 3:22:48 PM
Important reminders for safety after a hurricane and flooding: DO NOT GO INTO FLOOD WATERS. The water is dark and f… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck for Potential TC #Ten … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
There are NO Evacuations in the City of Houston. Some other communities do, but none in Houston. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:29:53 PM
Flooding is not the only threat with #Harvey . A #Tornado Watch is up for parts of SW Louisiana & SE Texas. Follow @nwsspc for more details https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIU7BsPXgAAX7y5.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 3:34:20 PM
.@sylvesterturner : No importa su raíz, idioma o estatus migratoria, los servicios de emergencia están para todos. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:34:48 PM
Oil markets roiled as Harvey hits U.S. petroleum industryU.S.Oil markets were roiled on Monday after Tropical Storm Harvey wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf Coast over the weekend, crippling Houston and its port, and knocking out several refineries as well as some crude production.
The @distressline is a great resource if you were affected by #Harvey & need to talk to someone to help you cope. Call or text 24/7. twitter.com/samhsagov/stat…by femainfocus via twitter 8/28/2017 3:35:04 PM
.@ArtAcevedo : Estamos interesados en rescate y ayuda. Los servicios están para todos, no tenga temor. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:36:12 PM
.@SylvesterTurner : I spoke with @GovAbbott yesterday, and he offered even more resources. We are all working together to help those affectedby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:37:14 PM
IMPORTANT: If you are awaiting rescue, hang a towel or sheet prominently so we can find you. Adresses are hard to spot. #harvey #hounews11:12 AM - 28 Aug 2017
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engineU.S.A hurricane in the heart of the U.S. energy industry is set to curtail near-record U.S. oil production for several weeks, with the impact expected to reverberate throughout the country and across international energy markets.
Addtioinal flooding likely across upper TX coast and extreme SW LA from #Harvey wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/metwatch/metwa… @NWSWPC @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVBymkXcAEG3x4.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 4:03:07 PM
Additional flooding likely from #Harvey over upper TX coast and extreme SW LA
wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/metwatch/metwa… @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles @NWSWPC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIVCKazXYAU8moh.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 4:04:37 PM
Wow- #hurricaneharvey has knocked out 11% of US refining capacity via @ErnestScheyder @ReutersUS reut.rs/2xr4UMw #oilandgasby Leigh Paterson via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 4:16:12 PM
More photos from the scene in Texas: reut.rs
Shale companies plan to produce less until refining ops in Houston return. Is #Harvey now #OPEC 's best friend?… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Ellen R Wald, Ph.D. via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 4:23:30 PM
Rainfall amounts of 5-10 inches are possible in southeastern Louisiana with locally heavier amounts from #Harvey . twitter.com/NWSNewOrleans/…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 4:23:35 PM
by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 4:27:18 PM
Hurricanes in the North AtlanticNOAA forecasters predict the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season will be above average, with a 70 percent chance of 11-17 named storms. Five to nine of these storms are expected to develop into hurricanes, including two to four major hurricanes.
