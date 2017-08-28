Harvey: The Texas Storm
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, in an interview on "CBS This Morning," said the state was sending in another 150 boats and 300 high-water vehicles to assist with rescues in Houston, and was stepping up efforts to house and assist evacuees with shelters opening up in Dallas and other cities.
Abbott said he would be meeting later today with FEMA's Long in the area where recover efforts have already begun near Corpus Christi and Rockport, and that he expected Trump would also survey that area during his visit on Tuesday.
"This is just the beginning of what will be a very long process," Abbott told CBS. "In this area in Houston, Texas, that was subject to the flooding, it's going to take a very long time to for us to be able to overcome."
"This is not like anything we have ever seen before" #harvey twitter.com/ErnestScheyder…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 12:40:52 PM
#Harvey is expected to upend years of U.S. excess oil capacity and low prices reut.rs/2xoXUQ4 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIRni4qVwAAEQtA.jpgby Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 12:41:11 PM
Scenes from Rockport: The Texas beach town, home to about 9,000 residents, looked like a war zone after Harvey sheared dozens of houses in half and peeled the roofs of hundreds more. reut.rs
Houston crippled by catastrophic flooding, with more rain on the way. #Harvey #flooding #HoustonFloods reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 12:52:30 PM
Shares of U.S. home improvement retailers rose in premarket trading as Tropical Storm Harvey was set to dump more rain on Houston, Texas, intensifying flooding for the fourth-largest U.S. city.
Shares of Home Depot climbed 1.5 percent to $151.95 in trading before the market's open, while peer Lowe's Companies gained 1.9 percent to $74.75. Investors expected both companies to benefit from rebuilding efforts in the region. Power generator manufacturer Generac edged up 0.9 percent to $38.95.
Other companies expected to be impacted include those in the insurance sector, auto manufacturers and oil refiners.
Our officers conducting rescue operations in our city around the clock. Please STAY OFF the roadways and help us b… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Houston Police via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 1:04:37 PM
HOUSTON - LyondellBasell Industries LYB.N has reduced production at its Houston refinery to about half its 263,776 barrel-per-day capacity to conserve crude supply, said sources familiar with plant operations.
Lyondell's supply of crude oil has been limited since the Houston Ship Channel was shut last week by Hurricane Harvey.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba)
#Harvey is producing unprecedented rainfall and life-threatening flooding in SE Texas. Key Messages as of 4am CDT: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DITn4ZbXgAAOX1k.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter retweeted by NHC_Atlantic 8/28/2017 1:11:07 PM
The @USCG rescued dozens of people left stranded in the aftermath of Harvey. #HoustonStrong t.coby USA TODAY via twitter retweeted by Colarusso42 8/28/2017 1:14:23 PM
Just the rain that has already fallen across the Houston area and Southeast Texas tallies to 9 trillion gallons.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Texas Tribune via twitter retweeted by Colarusso42 8/28/2017 1:39:19 PM
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine reut.rs/2vBARPP story w/@eseba3 #harvey #oott #oil #natgas #refining #energyby Ernest Scheyder via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 1:43:38 PM
If you’d like to help people affected by #Harvey , connect with trusted voluntary organizations by visiting: nvoad.org https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIUmHAzXoAAWeM6.jpgby femainfocus via twitter 8/28/2017 2:01:34 PM
Asked about the Houston mayor's decision not to order mandatory evacuations, Texas Governor Greg Abbott told "CBS This Morning" in an interview: "The time for making that determination has passed, and (there's) no need to for us to relitigate that issue right now," adding that officials instead must focus on the evacuation process, relocation efforts and starting the rebuilding process.
Mayor @SylvesterTurner will brief on the City's ongoing response to the flood situation. Follow @HoustonTX for a live stream. #harveyby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 2:05:14 PM
Operations are still stopped until further notice. We are doing everything we can to resume operations once it's safe to do so.by Houston Bush Airport via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 2:05:37 PM
National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said as the storm continued to drift along the Gulf coast near Texas and Louisiana area for the next five days, another 15 to 20 inches of rainfall was expected and there have been some reports of 5-6 inches of rain falling per hour in some areas.
"There's still uncertainty," he said, adding that the storm was somewhat difficult to forecast."With respect to Houston, we're in a lull right now," he said as some bands shifted northeast, but moderate to heavy rain is expected to return later on Monday and into Tuesday. "We'll see how long that rain lasts. It all depends on that track.""The peak flow and depth of this flood will max out in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame," he said, adding that with more rain on the way more flooding is expected to come very quickly in eastern Texas and western Louisiana."The flooding will be very slow to recede," he added.(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
The International Energy Agency is monitoring the situation caused by Hurricane Harvey very closely and always stand ready to respond to major oil supply disruptions through its collective emergency response system. For the moment, however, the IEA does not see a need to act, as the market is amply supplied. Oil and oil stocks (both crude and products) are well above the 5-year average, in the United States as well as globally.
Statement from the International Energy Agency
Houston's Memorial Parkway, inundated with #Harvey rainwaters. #HoustonFloodby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 2:40:12 PM
Houston devastated by deadly flooding from Harvey, more rain aheadU.S.Catastrophic flooding triggered by Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Houston on Sunday, forcing residents of the fourth most populous U.S. city to flee in boats or hunker down in anticipation of several more days of "unprecedented" rainfall.
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 33: Center of Harvey Moving Slowly Southeastward Near the Texas Coast. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 2:50:18 PM
Rainfall in Houston over last 24 hours via Harris County Flood Warning System www.harriscountyfws.org
To find loved ones who marked themselves as safe after #Harvey or to register yourself, visit: safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/ @RedCrossby femainfocus via twitter 8/28/2017 2:50:23 PM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 4: Disturbance Could Become a Tropical Cyclone Later Today Or Tuesday. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 2:52:15 PM
Update on Harvey pscp.tv/w/bHLTuDEwNjQw…by houstontxdotgov via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 2:52:37 PM
.@FireChiefofHFD : we have resources here and coming in. Including @txtf1 and other @fema search teams. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 2:55:08 PM
.@FireChiefofHFD : If you call 911, stay on the line, do not hang up. This slows down response. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 2:56:40 PM
.@ArtAcevedo : We plan to have all the critical water rescues completed today.. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 2:57:22 PM
.@Houstonpolice CF @ArtAcevedo : We have had a few arrests for looting. If you try to take advantage of this situation, you WILL BE ARRESTED.by Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 2:58:30 PM
If your car has been towed, visit findmytowedcar.com or call 713.308.8580 #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/28/2017 3:01:52 PM
