National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini said as the storm continued to drift along the Gulf coast near Texas and Louisiana area for the next five days, another 15 to 20 inches of rainfall was expected and there have been some reports of 5-6 inches of rain falling per hour in some areas.



"There's still uncertainty," he said, adding that the storm was somewhat difficult to forecast.





"With respect to Houston, we're in a lull right now," he said as some bands shifted northeast, but moderate to heavy rain is expected to return later on Monday and into Tuesday. "We'll see how long that rain lasts. It all depends on that track. "





"The peak flow and depth of this flood will max out in the Wednesday-Thursday time frame," he said, adding that with more rain on the way more flooding is expected to come very quickly in eastern Texas and western Louisiana.





"The flooding will be very slow to recede," he added.





