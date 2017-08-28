An oil tank damaged by Hurricane Harvey is seen near Seadrift, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Oil markets roiled as Hurricane Harvey hits U.

S.

petroleum industry

SINGAPORE - Oil markets were roiled on Monday after HurricaneHarvey wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf coast over the weekend, crippling Houston and its port, and knocking out numerous refineries as well as some crude production.

Gasoline prices hit two-year highs as massive floods caused by the storm forced refineries across the U.S. Gulf Coast to shut down.

In crude markets, U.S. crude futures fell as the U.S. refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American crude, while Brent futures also eased, giving up early gains due to pipeline blockades in Libya over the weekend.

