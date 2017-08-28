Harvey: The Texas Storm
-
An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm shelterU.S.When state emergency authorities pulled into the storm shelter in the small city of Rockport, Texas on Saturday, they asked the obvious first question: Who’s in charge here?
-
-
-
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 32: Life-Threatening Flooding Continues Over Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 8:56:14 AM
-
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 3: Disturbance Remaining Stationary Off the Southeast U. S. Coast. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 8:56:17 AM
-
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engineU.S.A hurricane in the heart of the U.S. energy industry is set to curtail near-record U.S. oil production for several weeks, with the impact expected to reverberate throughout the country and across international energy markets.
-
#Harvey is producing unprecedented rainfall and life-threatening flooding in SE Texas. Key Messages as of 4am CDT: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DITn4ZbXgAAOX1k.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 9:35:07 AM
-
An oil tank damaged by Hurricane Harvey is seen near Seadrift, Texas, August 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Oil markets roiled as Hurricane Harvey hits U.S. petroleum industry
SINGAPORE - Oil markets were roiled on Monday after HurricaneHarvey wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf coast over the weekend, crippling Houston and its port, and knocking out numerous refineries as well as some crude production.
Gasoline prices hit two-year highs as massive floods caused by the storm forced refineries across the U.S. Gulf Coast to shut down.
In crude markets, U.S. crude futures fell as the U.S. refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American crude, while Brent futures also eased, giving up early gains due to pipeline blockades in Libya over the weekend.
-
-
Hurricane Harvey much less damaging than Katrina, Sandy: Hannover ReU.S.Damages from Harvey, the hurricane and tropical storm ravaging Houston and the Texas Gulf Coast, are estimated to be well below those from major storms that have hit New Orleans and New York, according to Hannover Re on Monday.
-
Headed to Houston to cover #HurricaneHarvey . Thinking I should have bought the knee-high waders. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIT0QXmWAAAxRkF.jpgby andysullivan via twitter 8/28/2017 10:23:39 AM
-
-
Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Barack Obama via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/28/2017 10:35:48 AM
-
Gov. Abbott urging people to go to DriveTexas.org to get the latest on road closures. #Harvey #ATXFloods https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIQfzcsV4AARcjw.jpgby TxDOT Austin via twitter retweeted by micarosenberg 8/28/2017 10:40:24 AM
-
Water has receded enough in Dickinson that we can read the sign again and see crosswalk lines @Fox26Houston https://t.co/dLT31R3WQf6:21 AM - 28 Aug 2017
-
Additional heavy rainfall possible in/around the Galveston and Houston areas as the day progresses. #txwx #houwx… https://t.co/QDcNOOPUOy6:35 AM - 28 Aug 2017
-
#PortAransas residents and property owners will be allowed back to the city at noon today with ID. Must be 18 yrs. or older to enter.6:07 AM - 28 Aug 2017
-
Prayers up for Houston! Many fam and friends living there. Don’t really know what to say in times like these but hope we can help somehow!2:19 AM - 28 Aug 2017
-
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are starting water releases from Houston-area reservoirs because water levels have increased dramatically in the last few hours. They need to release water now to prevent greater volume of uncontrolled water around the dams, worsening the impact on surrounding communities.
-
-
-
Federal government is bolstering security forces in Texas with Homeland Security personnel, Pentagon assets, said FEMA administrator Brock Long. FEMA is working with Army Corps of Engineers to restore power, critical infrastructure, he added. More than 30,000 people to be placed in shelters temporarily.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 3A: Disturbance Continues Nearly Stationary and Poorly Organized For Now. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 11:46:15 AM
-
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 32A: Center of Harvey Emerging Into the Gulf of Mexico. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 11:52:14 AM
-
-
-
-
-
Goldman Sachs analysts say gasoline and distillate product refining margins are likely to rise further in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey, which is expected to drop more than 50 inches of rain in parts of Texas throughout the week.
More than 2 million barrels of refining capacity has been shut in already as a result of the storm, and it will take days to weeks for refiners to fully return.
Using past hurricanes as a guide, Goldman estimated the storm would increase domestic crude oil availability by about 1.4 million barrels a day - because of refinery shut-ins. However, it would cut gasoline supplies by 615,000 to 785,000 bpd and reduce distillate supplies by 700,000 bpd.
“Larger refinery outages would increase these long crude and short product impacts,” they wrote. “The loss of (U.S. Gulf Coast) refining capacity will further support refinery margins for non-affected refiners to incentivize them to operate at higher utilization.”
(Reporting by David Gaffen, editing by Louise Heavens)
-
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, in a round of television interviews on Monday morning, said his department had a couple of hundred more people left to rescue from the floodwaters.
"We just are really grateful that despite the power of this storm we haven't had more loss of life," Acevedo told ABC's "Good Morning America."
On MSNBC, Acevedo said city officers have been hampered by impassable roads, damaged police cars and other hurdles that have frustrated them as well as storm victims. But he expected the remaining rescues to be completed later on Monday.
Going forward, Acevedo told ABC, authorities were concerned about the potential for looters and others who may swoop in after the storm to take advantage of the aftermath but that his department was prepared to protect homes and businesses.
-
-
Houston welcomed about 250,000 Katrina evacuees from New Orleans. About 100,000 stayed for good. Imagine how those folks feel right now.by JamilSmith via twitter retweeted by micarosenberg 8/28/2017 12:11:09 PM
-
Catastrophic & life-threatening flooding continues in Texas with the flood risk increasing in Louisiana #Harvey hurricanes.gov https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIUNzdMW4AAM2qe.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIUNycQXkAAy6pN.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 12:19:56 PM
-
-
Asked whether Houston should have evacuated more people rather than having them shelter in place, Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long said it was "dang near impossible" to pinpoint beforehand where exactly flooding would occur.
"The city of Houston is huge. It's 2- to 3-million people. Pulling the trigger on (an evacuation like) that is an incredibly difficult situation," Long said.
"A lot of times when you're facing a city like that and a rainfall event, you have to ask people to shelter in place because of the time frame that you're given. You know the time frame for evacuation of the city of Houston could take days, days, literally days," Long said.
He said there would be time later to have after-action discussions to decide how to improve the response to disasters like this one.
(Reporting by David Alexander)
-
Our latest photos from Houston: reut.rs
-
-
“You’ve seen countless stories about the way our fellow Texans have come together...this is typical Texans helping… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
-
Catastrophic & life-threatening flooding continues in Texas with the flood risk increasing in Louisiana #Harvey … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
