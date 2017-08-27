Harvey: The Texas Storm
Thank you to all the first responders and people helping each other out. That's what we do as Americans. Here's one… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by Barack Obama via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/27/2017 11:17:16 PM
#RedCross is providing shelter, meals & comfort to people impacted by #Harvey. To find a location:… https://t.co/Q93GozWQFk1:48 PM - 27 Aug 2017
HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks!7:01 PM - 27 Aug 2017
#USCG Sector Corpus Christi IMD members assessed damage in Port Aransas, Texas. #CoastGuard #Harvey https://t.co/oc30yqAx9q5:12 PM - 27 Aug 2017
#USCG and partners continue to conduct search and rescue operations. #huricaneharvey #harvey #houston https://t.co/7rtjgUw2I24:49 PM - 27 Aug 2017
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 30A: Unprecedented Flooding Continues Over Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 11:34:15 PM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 1A: Disturbance Nearly Stationary Off the Southeast U. S. Coast. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 11:34:17 PM
Tropical Storm Harvey disrupts businesses, but some may benefit reut.rs/2ghaH39by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 11:35:38 PM
"This is not like anything we have ever seen before" #harvey twitter.com/ErnestScheyder…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 11:40:27 PM
Harvey's 'unprecedented' effects devastate Texas - Reuters TVReuters TVEmergency crews have rescued more than 1,000 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey pounded the region, leaving many of the city's roads flooded.
VERBATIM: 'I've never seen 30 inches of rain' - Reuters TVReuters TVThe flooding in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey is among the worst in the city's history, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, while Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert says he's never in his career seen such unrelenting rain.
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engineU.S.A hurricane in the heart of the U.S. energy industry is expected to upend years of U.S. excess oil capacity and low prices, with the impact expected to reverberate globally and affect energy markets for weeks.
Flooding to continue overnight in SE TX and SW LA go.usa.gov/xR7Zz @NWSWPC @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles @NWSNewOrleans #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIRnDKzW4AAv91t.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 12:07:24 AM
Flash Flood Emergency continues tonight for the greater Houston/Galveston area @NWSHouston https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIRnx2mXkAQp8uj.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 12:10:13 AM
HISTORIC rainfall in Houston, and all over Texas. Floods are unprecedented, and more rain coming. Spirit of the people is incredible.Thanks!by Donald J. Trump via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 12:21:16 AM
Our brave first responders are putting their lives on the line to help those affected by #Harvey . Please pray for them and the victims. twitter.com/abc13houston/s…by Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/28/2017 12:35:49 AM
Alicia Plunkett is saving bats from drowning in Houston, as water reaches the top of bridgesby CBS11JasonAllen via twitter retweeted by Colarusso42 8/28/2017 1:32:18 AM
U.S. gasoline futures surge after #Harvey reuters.com/article/us-glo…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 2:19:18 AM
#Harvey is expected to upend years of U.S. excess oil capacity and low prices reut.rs/2xoXUQ4 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIRni4qVwAAEQtA.jpgby Reuters Top News via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 2:19:48 AM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 31: Life-Threatening Flooding Continues Over Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 2:34:14 AM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 2: Disturbance Expected to Meander Off the Southeast U. S. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 2:34:17 AM
Key messages for #Harvey advisory 31 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DISLg1TXYAIACWj.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 2:46:15 AM
"This is not like anything we have ever seen before" #harvey twitter.com/ErnestScheyder…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 4:06:32 AM
The sprawling George R. Brown Convention Center convention center in central Houston is among almost three dozen Red Cross shelters in Texas prepared to house up to 28,000 people driven from their homes by the state’s most powerful hurricane in more than 50 years. More here
This is still a damn big storm. #harvey #HoustonFloods https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIShzadUEAAMX1e.jpgby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 4:23:26 AM
Tornado Warning including Galveston County, TX until 11:45 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DISgwi8XcAAk_ym.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/28/2017 4:24:09 AM
Port of Corpus starts recovery after Hurricane Harvey impact reut.rs/2vASKhT #Harveyby Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） via twitter 8/28/2017 4:25:54 AM
"What we're seeing is the most devastating flood event in Houston's recorded history." reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/28/2017 4:29:00 AM
This bears repeating. When escaping flood waters in your home DO NOT get trapped in your attic. Get on the roof and… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
More than 50% of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related. You never know how deep the water is or if the road has… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Harvey's 'unprecedented' effects devastate Texas: reut.tv/2wTrkYJ via @ReutersTVby Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） via twitter 8/28/2017 4:51:30 AM
Houston devastated by deadly flooding from #Harvey , more rain ahead reuters.com/article/us-sto…by Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） via twitter 8/28/2017 4:59:10 AM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 2A: Disturbance Meandering Off the Southeast U. S. Coast. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 5:46:15 AM
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 31A: Life-Threatening Flooding Continues Over Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/28/2017 5:50:19 AM
Harvey disrupts business, but some set to benefitU.S.Days before Hurricane Harvey barreled into the Texas coast on Friday, home improvement retailers were preparing truckloads of lumber, shingles and other materials that property owners in the storm-raked communities will need to rebuild.
