Harvey: The Texas Storm
NHC will be initiating advisories at 5 PM EDT on Potential Tropical Cyclone Ten, located off the southeast U.S. coast.by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 8:30:47 PM
Latest @ReutersTV update: Harvey's 'unprecedented' effects devastate Texas: reut.tv/2wTrkYJ #harvey #video #houstonflood #texasby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 8:44:43 PM
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten Advisory 1: Now available on the NHC website. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 8:48:16 PM
#USCG and partners continue to conduct search and rescue operations. #huricaneharvey #harvey #houston https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIQ6CHJVYAAtrb7.jpgby USCGD8 via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 8:53:34 PM
Inbound and outbound access is now closed at Will Clayton AND at JFK due to flooding.by Houston Bush Airport via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 8:55:49 PM
All commercial flight operations have been stopped until further notice. IB/OB roads are closed due to flooding.by Houston Bush Airport via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 8:56:04 PM
An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm shelter reut.rs/2waiu8p #harveyby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 8:58:52 PM
Harvey floods Houston as residents hunker down for days of storms reut.rs/2gfkLtv #harvey #texasby Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 8:59:39 PM
City of Houston has established Evacuation Rally Points for residents who need transportation to the shelter @GRBCC . houstonemergency.org/alerthouston-h…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 8:59:52 PM
Tropical Storm Harvey disrupts businesses, but some may benefitTropical Storm Harvey is challenging a wide range of industries beyond energy, including insurers, home improvement retailers and automakers, but some sectors may benefit.
Reuters correspondent Marianna Parraga spoke to some people sheltering at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston.Here's Jasmine Melendez, 23 years old, mother of three. Her youngest was born just a week ago:"We started to get flooded pretty bad this morning, the water was right at our door. I had a c-section so we decided to leave because my scar could get infected, we were also worried about the kids, especially the baby."Access roads to get out were getting flooded and people were being evacuated by vehicles and boats. A cop offered us to evacuate in his car, he even had to do a lot of turns and drive in opposite direction to get here.If possible, we'll try to go back tonight. But they told us here they would set up beds in case we need to stay. They also have baby supplies, food and water."
Key messages for #Harvey advisory 30. Do not attempt to travel in the affected area if you are in a safe place. @NWSHouston @NWSLakeCharles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIQ_s2rXkAAjkw-.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 9:15:09 PM
Tropical Storm Watch in effect for portions of the SC and NC coasts for Potential Tropical Cyclone #Ten . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIRAPeSW0AERWQx.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 9:17:18 PM
AlertHouston - Flash Flood EMERGENCY extended until 1:45am issued for Houston - mailchi.mp/houstonoem/clg…by AlertHouston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 9:19:15 PM
Our latest:
Harvey floods Houston as residents hunker down for days of stormsEmergency crews raced to pull people from cars and homes as flood waters rose across southeast Texas, rescuing over 1,000 people around Houston as Tropical Storm Harvey hit the region with "unprecedented" rain expected to last for days.
Due to #HurricaneHarvey our Houston offices will be closed Mon. & Tues. ConocoPhillips personnel can call 281-293-INFO (4636) for more infoby ConocoPhillips News via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/27/2017 9:35:52 PM
More from Reuters correspondent Marianna Parraga at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston:"The water was high, entering our house, so we moved to the second floor but they started evacuating the neighborhood so I came with my whole family. We'll stay tonight. My cars is insured but my house is not. We plan to go back tomorrow if we can," said Wendy Rom, a 24-year-old mother of a little girl, who sought shelter with her husband and a friend.
Updated rainfall totals for #Harvey from @NWSWPC wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nf…by NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 9:52:46 PM
Key messages for #Harvey advisory 30. Do not attempt to travel in the affected area if you are in a safe place.
Port of Corpus starts recovery after Harvey impact
HOUSTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The Port of Corpus Christi has begun its recovery efforts after initial assessments show light to moderate damage and debris from the impact of Harvey, which hit the major port as a Category 4 hurricane, the port director said."We are completing our initial assessments and are working with the Army Corps of Engineers to start a channel survey as early as tomorrow and expect a successful recovery effort," said John LaRue, the port's executive director.(Reporting by Ruthy Munoz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
More than 20 inches of rain have fallen in Houston since Thursday night twitter.com/nhc_atlantic/s…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 10:29:54 PM
UPDATE from FEMA in Washington, D.C.:The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has more than 400 Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) personnel working to save lives in south Texas. Another 500-plus personnel are in the state and are expected to be performing rescues this evening. National US&R teams, located across the United States, are trained and equipped to handle structural collapses and swift water rescues.(Reporting by Ian Simpson)
The flood threat from #Harvey is spreading farther east in Louisiana. Stay vigilant. @NWSNewOrleans @NWSLakeCharles @NWSWPC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIRUZPfXgAA6LDn.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 10:45:21 PM
U.S. gasoline prices, margins surge as Harvey hits Gulf Coast refiningGasoline prices soared more than 6 percent to the highest level in more than two years and margins jumped 16 percent when markets opened on Sunday as Tropical Storm Harvey caused widespread flooding in Houston and shut down refineries.
My latest @ReutersTV update as Houston endures #Harvey twitter.com/ernestscheyder…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 10:55:46 PM
League City, about 26 miles south of Houston, sets a curfew as #Harvey rolls on twitter.com/LeagueCityTX/s…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 10:58:43 PM
WATCH: Harvey's 'unprecedented' effects devastate TexasEmergency crews have rescued more than 1,000 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey pounded the region, leaving many of the city's roads flooded.
Curfew in League City tonight from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Please share.7:02 PM - 27 Aug 2017
