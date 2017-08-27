Reuters correspondent Marianna Parraga spoke to some people sheltering at the George Brown Convention Center in Houston.

Here's Jasmine Melendez, 23 years old, mother of three. Her youngest was born just a week ago:

"We started to get flooded pretty bad this morning, the water was right at our door. I had a c-section so we decided to leave because my scar could get infected, we were also worried about the kids, especially the baby.

"Access roads to get out were getting flooded and people were being evacuated by vehicles and boats. A cop offered us to evacuate in his car, he even had to do a lot of turns and drive in opposite direction to get here.

If possible, we'll try to go back tonight. But they told us here they would set up beds in case we need to stay. They also have baby supplies, food and water."