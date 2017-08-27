Harvey: The Texas Storm
More from Gary McWilliams: The military service is bringing 11 additional helicopters to its operations base outside of Houston, adding to seven helicopters now handling air rescues. It is dispatching crews to rescue the elderly, disabled and people with children. The U.S. Coast Guard said it is working to obtain additional fuel for the expanded effort.
The sudden and swift rise of the floodwaters in Houston caught many off guard.
"Within less than a half hour, we had 7 to 8 inches of water in our first floor. I was worried about losing all our furniture and our cars," said Brian Hoskins, 25, a petroleum engineer who lives in Houston's Rice Military neighborhood.
Hoskins said he quickly moved first floor possessions to the second floor. "We were not expecting the water to rise this fast and be at this level," he said.(Reporting by Ernest Schneider in Houston, Texas)
RUMOR: @HoustonPWE is NOT Shutting off water. Water is currently safe to drink and meeting 100% of the need. #harvey #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 5:09:08 PM
Houston's Bush airport is shut down twitter.com/iah/status/901…by Ernest Scheyder via twitter 8/27/2017 5:20:43 PM
Stranded Texans turn to social media for help as flood waters riseFlood-stranded Texans in the Houston area took to social media with desperate pleas to be rescued from their homes as Tropical Storm Harvey and its torrential rains slowly lumbered across the region.
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence held a video teleconference about the storm with cabinet officials on Sunday, the White House said in a statement.“President Trump continued to stress his expectation that all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the Governors of Texas and Louisiana and his number one priority of saving lives,” the statement said.“He reminded everyone that search and rescue efforts will transition to mass care, restoring power, providing life-sustaining necessities for the population that sheltered in place, and economic recovery.”(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)
Tropical Storm #Harvey Advisory 29A: Unprecedented Flooding Occuring Over Southeastern Texas. go.usa.gov/W3Hby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 6:00:16 PM
Ben Taub Hospital in Houston evacuated due to flooding: Harris County JudgeBen Taub Hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center was being evacuated due to flooding after Tropical Storm Harvey, which made landful as a Category 4 hurricane in central Texas last week, County Judge Ed Emmett said.
#Texas , we will make it through this. Together with first responders & rescue teams, we'll do whatever it takes.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm shelterA 29-year-old civilian with no medical expertise saves the day in Rockport, Texas, which took catastrophic damage from a direct hit by Hurricane Harvey.
HOUSTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Texas, badly hit by Harvey, which came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane, is still expecting heavy rain and 3,000 National Guard members have been called in to help, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said."We are dealing with a triangle of ongoing rain, including Houston, Victoria and Corpus Christi cities. We will continue receiving incredibly heavy rain," Abbott told a news conference.He said some 250 highways and roads had been closed in the state by the storm.(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler and Peter Cooney)
Ben Taub Hospital in Houston evacuated due to flooding: Harris Cty Judge reut.rs/2vAkvHtby Ruthy Munoz （花木兰） via twitter 8/27/2017 7:44:07 PM
Scale of damage not yet specifically quantifiable in Houston. Likelihood? We are facing a catastrophic multi-billion-dollar loss. #Harveyby Steve Bowen via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/27/2017 8:13:53 PM
