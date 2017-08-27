The sudden and swift rise of the floodwaters in Houston caught many off guard.



"Within less than a half hour, we had 7 to 8 inches of water in our first floor. I was worried about losing all our furniture and our cars," said Brian Hoskins, 25, a petroleum engineer who lives in Houston's Rice Military neighborhood.



Hoskins said he quickly moved first floor possessions to the second floor. "We were not expecting the water to rise this fast and be at this level," he said.

(Reporting by Ernest Schneider in Houston, Texas)