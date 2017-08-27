Harvey: The Texas Storm
.@SylvesterTurner : Thank you to faith based communities and the @RedCrossHouston for your help. #houstonfloodby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:20:28 PM
We know daylight is here. Please don't get on roads. All transit service suspended till further notice b/c of condi… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by METROHouston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 3:22:04 PM
Crews from @PSOklahoma are heading to Victoria, TX, joining other crews, contractors to restore power after #Harvey . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPokrfXkAARhh6.jpg
Catastrophic flooding ongoing in parts of southeastern Texas. Follow @NWSHouston @NWSCorpus @NWSWPC for more information. #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPvO6TWAAkZJsN.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 3:25:26 PM
Reminder to please be cautious & drive carefully around all crews and emergency workers and vehicles. #Harvey … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Stay off of roads. Were expecting more rain. twitter.com/TxDOT/status/9…by Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:29:05 PM
View from Rosemont Pedestrian Bridge @ 9 am. Yes, this is normally a major road. #MemorialDrive #Houston … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
UPDATE: Water has risen a foot in 15 min. I'm one of the last in the building. God help us. @FoxNews @CNN … twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Important safety info regarding carbon monoxide and using generators! #Harvey #Harvey2017 #HouWX #SevereWx cdc.gov/co/faqs.htm
Do not attempt to get on the road. It is not safe. Not only are major freeways and highways impacted but many city… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Do not attempt to travel in the affected area if you are in a safe place & do not drive into flooded roadways. #Harvey @NWSHouston @NWSWPC https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPyCiKXYAEJar1.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 3:36:48 PM
Floods have extended all over Houston, boats to be added for rescue: MayorRains from Tropical Storm Harvey have hit Houston hard, spreading floods "all over," Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Sunday, adding that 40 boats will be added for rescuing people from high waters that have filled neighborhoods and highways.More than 2,000 calls from people asking to be rescued from houses and cars have been received so far and two apartment complexes are about to be fully evacuated, Turner said in a press conference."Don't get on the road. Don't assume this storm is over," Turner said.Two new shelters, including a convention center in Houston, will be open to receive refugees. Houston bus service has been temporarily suspended, the official said.(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
As we keep everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey in our thoughts, here’s how you can help:
m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_59…by Hillary Clinton via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/27/2017 3:38:11 PM
Going to a Cabinet Meeting (tele-conference) at 11:00 A.M. on #Harvey . Even experts have said they've never seen one like this!by Donald J. Trump via twitter retweeted by ErnestScheyder 8/27/2017 3:38:31 PM
Flash Flood Emergency in effect for portions of SE Texas @NWSLakeCharles weather.gov/lch/ #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPzgPBXoAI5Utd.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 3:42:25 PM
The roadway network is inundated w/water and not safe for travel. Please stay off the roads today. #Harvey #BeSafe https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPzPZoXgAAvhIV.jpgby TxDOT- HOU District via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 3:43:54 PM
Do not attempt to travel in the affected area if you are in a safe place & do not drive into flooded roadways.… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…
Tornado Warning for North Houston, Garden Oaks, Acres Homes, Independent Homes. Seek Shelter inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1541… #Houwxby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:44:19 PM
Tornado Warning including Aldine TX until 11:00 AM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPzO2fW4AA3zjR.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 3:44:38 PM
Brazoria County Emergency Shelters #harvey #Harvey2017 #HurricaneHarvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIPvGqRUEAEItlT.jpgby Brazoria County via twitter retweeted by HoustonOEM 8/27/2017 3:48:30 PM
Tornado Warning in effect for Meyerland, Galleria, Upton Houston, Memorial, River Oaks until 11:15 a inws.ncep.noaa.gov/a/a.php?i=1541… #houwxby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 3:49:59 PM
Tornado threat expected to continue across parts of SE Texas and far SW Louisiana @NWSSPC spc.noaa.gov/products/md/md… #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIP68AUW4AA4u9f.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 4:14:30 PM
Flash flood emergency for life-threatening flooding continues for much of the Houston/Galveston metro area @NWSHouston #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIP7OC_WAAAaJpZ.jpgby NHC Atlantic Ops via twitter 8/27/2017 4:16:07 PM
FEMA statement:To date, FEMA pre-positioned the following commodities at the Gulf Coast Incident Support Base and staging areas in Texas and Louisiana: more than 490,000 liters of water; 524,000 meals; 20,500 tarps, and 60 generators. FEMA is providing around-the-clock staffing at its distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas, and is shipping additional commodities as necessary and requested.
Updated #Harvey rainfall totals from @NWSWPC wpc.ncep.noaa.gov/discussions/nf…
UPDATE ON AIR TRAFFIC:Houston International Airport said its air carriers have decided to reduce flight operations for the next few days to allow passengers to adjust their travel plans and prevent unnecessary trips to the airport during the adverse weather conditions. Houston's Hobby Airport last night closed its runways, so no flights are operating at this time.(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)
Working to coordinate our response to hurricane #harvey and ensure the safety of all Texans affected by this storm. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIQAApFVYAQEsar.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/27/2017 4:36:36 PM
City of Houston leadership meeting to coordinate the City's response to the #houstonflood #Harvey https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIQA-cPUEAAAr-1.jpgby Houston OEM via twitter 8/27/2017 4:38:52 PM
