Harvey: The Texas Storm
Some on Texas coast stock up for Hurricane Harvey partiesAt Paul's Seafood Market in Corpus Christi, right in the path of Hurricane Harvey as it closed in on Texas on Friday, owner Tom Stamatakis was surprised at how busy he was.
.@Astro2fish orbited over Hurricane #Harvey2017 and photographed the storm bearing down on the Texas coast. pic.twitter.com/eBzNc7NlMZ— Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) August 25, 2017
XTO Energy shutters some Eagle Ford wells ahead of Harvey
HOUSTON - Exxon Mobil's XTO Energy unit said on Friday it has shut in some oil wells in the Eagle Ford shale region of Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey.
"XTO has shut-in production in the direct line of the hurricane," spokeswoman Suann Guthrie said. "Personnel have been evacuated as appropriate."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
Anadarko further cuts Gulf production due to Harvey
HOUSTON - Anadarko Petroleum said on Friday it had shut-in production at three more platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Harvey.
The company has closed its Constitution, Heidelberg, and Holstein platforms in the eastern Gulf, according to an update on its website. Earlier this week, Anadarko closed three wells closer to the path of the storm.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
Storm turned Hurricane is getting much bigger and more powerful than projected. Federal Government is on site and ready to respond. Be safe!6:12 PM - 25 Aug 2017
-
-
-
Cameras outside @Space_Station captured views of Hurricane #Harvey2017 at 5:15pm ET Aug 25. Updates:… https://t.co/AEJgze0eqN6:25 PM - 25 Aug 2017Delete
-
-
-
PHOTOS: Hurricane Harvey from spaceHurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas, from aboard the International Space Station. NASA/Handout via REUTERSHurricane Harvey is pictured off the coast of Texas, from the cupola aboard the International Space Station. NASA/Handout via REUTERS
NEW: #Harvey continues to intensify and is now a category 4 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.… https://t.co/dId2by4Tz47:01 PM - 25 Aug 2017
-
-
-
Harvey continues to intensify according to @NHC_Atlantic and is now a category 4 #hurricane with maximum sustained… https://t.co/FoYwPnCVve7:06 PM - 25 Aug 2017
-
-
-
Harvey strengthens into Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Harvey strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm on Friday as neared the Texan coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.
Harvey was located about 45 miles (70 km) east of Corpus Christi, Texas, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour (215 kph), the NHC added.
(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 22A: Now available on the NHC website. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM7:56 PM - 25 Aug 2017
-
-
-
Tornado Warning including Angleton TX, Danbury TX, Liverpool TX until 9:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHn2CeXgAAumjf.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 1:33:59 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Angleton TX, Danbury TX, Liverpool TX hasta las 9:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHn20UXUAAyGVe.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 1:34:01 AM
7 PM Update from NHC. Forward speed has slowed to 8 mph & expected to decrease over next few days. #Harvey landfall expected in few hours. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHqMznU0AEU-eF.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHqMzTUQAAKucX.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 1:44:18 AM
7 PM Update from NHC. Forward speed has slowed to 8 mph & expected to decrease over next few days. #Harvey landfall expected in few hours. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHqMznU0AEU-eF.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHqMzTUQAAKucX.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 1:44:18 AM
High winds in Galveston, Texas have knocked the 'M' off the welcome sign at local McDonald's as #Harvey nears coast… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…by ABC News via twitter retweeted by Colarusso42 8/26/2017 1:51:22 AM
Thousands stranded on cruise ships in the Gulf by HarveyU.S.Cruise ships carrying thousands of passengers were stranded in the Gulf on Friday as Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 storm, came ashore in the middle of the Texas coast, closing the Port of Galveston.
Hurricane Harvey may add to debt woes of U.S. flood insurance programU.S.The destruction that heavy rain and floods from Hurricane Harvey could inflict on Texas would add to the pile of debt owed by a federal flood insurance program that is due to expire in September, advocacy groups said.
Tornado Warning including Angleton TX, Danbury TX, Rosharon TX until 9:30 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHvOXYXcAA1KIG.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:06:15 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Angleton TX, Danbury TX, Rosharon TX hasta las 9:30 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHvPOtXsAAAHst.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:06:17 AM
.@fema grants Texas' request for a presidential disaster declaration. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHvVTyU0AAvKU4.jpgby Gov. Greg Abbott via twitter 8/26/2017 2:08:12 AM
Tornado Warning including Hoskins TX until 9:30 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHy8QBXkAAAKpI.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:22:29 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Hoskins TX hasta las 9:30 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIHy966XoAAeZh1.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:22:34 AM
ALL access points to Waterfront are CLOSED. The boat ramp is now CLOSED. DO NOT venture out to coastal areas of Sea… https://t.co/NgIcGZqbH810:20 PM - 25 Aug 2017
-
-
-
Tornado Warning including Galveston County, TX until 10:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH1rReXsAAHuFW.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:34:26 AM
Aviso de Tornado incluye Galveston County, TX hasta las 10:00 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH1sMhXUAATOd2.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:34:28 AM
Tornado Warning including Rosenberg TX, Needville TX, Pleak TX until 10:15 PM CDT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIH20CdXYAAjZHL.jpgby NWS Houston via twitter 8/26/2017 2:39:23 AM
