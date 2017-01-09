Harvey: The Texas Storm
-
- No let-up in rescue efforts expected on Friday
- Large pockets of land remain under water
- Storm displaced over a million people
- At least 44 feared dead from flooding
- Drinking water supply cut in Beaumont, Texas
- Risk of more explosions, fires at Arkema chemical plant
- National Weather Service issues flood watches from Arkansas into Ohio
- Neches river forecast for record crest from Friday
-
-
Hurricane Harvey threatens U.S. with most powerful storm in 12 yearsU.S.Hurricane Harvey intensified on Friday into potentially the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade, as authorities warned locals to shelter from what could be life-threatening winds and floods.
-
#Harvey will bring catastrophic & life-threatening storm surge & rainfall flooding, as well as strong winds to Texa… https://t.co/1wTXbPyu5s11:24 AM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Harvey's pathby Derek Caney via Fingfx.thomsonreuters 8/25/2017 5:00:52 PM
-
Harvey likely biggest hurricane in 12 years - Reuters TVReuters TVThe U.S. gulf coast braces for Hurricane Harvey, which could be a category 3 storm by the time it makes landfall Friday night or Saturday morning.
-
ConocoPhillips halts Eagle Ford production due to HarveyU.S.ConocoPhillips said on Friday it has suspended all operations and shut-in production in the Eagle Ford shale region of Texas due to Hurricane Harvey.
-
Transco pipeline reports losses, Williams evacuates offshore personnelU.S.U.S. pipeline operator Williams Companies on Friday said its Transco natural gas transmission system has experienced losses from offshore producers of about 280 million cubic feet per day due to Hurricane Harvey.
-
PHOTOS: Residents stock up in HoustonA unidentified woman looks over bare refrigerator shelves in a Walmart store in Houston, Texas, before Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near the Texas coastal area. REUTERS/Ernest ScheyderShelves sit nearly empty in a Walmart store as residents stock up before Hurricane Harvey makes landfall near the Texas coastal area, in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder
1 of 2
-
Station cameras view Hurricane #Harvey2017 near Texas coast Aug. 24. The @NWSNHC predicts landfall near Corpus Chri… https://t.co/pQD3Fiegga9:54 AM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
Statement From #LSU Athletics Regarding Hurricane Harvey: https://t.co/gH69jYIkvX12:56 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
1 PM update from NHC keeps #Harvey as a Category 2 hurricane with a central pressure of 945 mb and peak winds of 11… https://t.co/z6XgoCgRSF2:13 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
From our app Hurricane Impact - available on the App Store. https://t.co/OE5rKxD9Z12:11 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Hurricane #Harvey Advisory 21A: Weather Conditions Deteriorating and Water Levels Rising Along The Texas Coast. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM1:56 PM - 25 Aug 2017
Preparations should be rushed to completion as tropical storm conditions are now occurring in parts of the… https://t.co/svCwib3Sy52:05 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
We are getting reports of flooded feeder roads for I-45 near Bayou Vista. TX DOT webcams show water pooling in the… https://t.co/GwlXopzQ5e2:21 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
It is getting a bit windy at our office. Peak wind gusts of 44 mph so far. Conditions will continue to deteriorate… https://t.co/C3sztmeLzJ2:18 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Coldplay cancels Houston concert due to #HurricaneHarvey https://t.co/DXQlbrl0jX2:24 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
Preparations should be rushed to completion as tropical storm conditions are now occurring in parts of the… https://t.co/svCwib3Sy52:05 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
by Derek Caney via Fingfx.thomsonreuters 8/25/2017 6:57:32 PM
-
-
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 2 AM CDT https://t.co/WjHxXSSDFt3:00 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Please think twice before trying to leave Houston en masse. No evacuation orders have been issued for the city. #Harvey2:49 PM - 25 Aug 2017
No contra flow lanes or outbound shuttles from Houston for a reason -- only smaller coastal areas under evacuation orders.2:52 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
Chaotic 2005 traffic with Hurricane Rita lurking was tragic. No official has issued evac order for Houston now. Calm and care! #Harvey2:57 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Today I'm hosting a meeting at the state emergency operation center about our response to #HurricaneHarvey. https://t.co/FcakawkhFt2:57 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
I encourage everyone in the path of #HurricaneHarvey to heed the advice & orders of their local and state officials. https://t.co/N6uEWCZUrv3:18 PM - 25 Aug 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
From Reuters' Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Texas:Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested a presidential disaster declaration to deal with what he says is 'life threatening and record setting' flooding from rain and storm surge.
Abbott also encouraged more people to evacuate endangered and low lying areas where Hurricane Harvey's rains are likely to cause potentially deadly flooding.Plenty of people have evacuated from communities around Corpus Christi, and from the city itself.
Frank Edwards was not planning to leave his home in Corpus Christi, but he changed his mind when he learned about the extend of the danger posed by Hurricane Harvey.
"When that 4 am forecast came down and we were looking at everything, we thought it was safer if we got out, rather than stayed there and tried to hunker down," Edwards said. "This just looks like the kind of storm we don't want to be a part of."
Most major businesses in Corpus Christi were also shut down.
Several dozen emergency shelters have been opened around San Antonio, where most of the evacuees from Texas coastal areas have ended up. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city has the capacity to house some 6,000 evacuees, but no figure was available on the number of people seeking shelter in the city at present.
-
-
-
-
-
-
U.S.-backed SDF to let Syrian Islamic State fighters leave Raqqa
AIN ISSA, Syria/BEIRUT Syrian Islamic State fighters are set to abandon Raqqa in a withdrawal agreed with U.S.-backed Syrian militias that have them surrounded, a militia spokesman said on Saturday, as the jihadists' defeat in their former Syrian capital edged closer. | Video