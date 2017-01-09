From Reuters' Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Texas:

Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested a presidential disaster declaration to deal with what he says is 'life threatening and record setting' flooding from rain and storm surge.



Abbott also encouraged more people to evacuate endangered and low lying areas where Hurricane Harvey's rains are likely to cause potentially deadly flooding.

Plenty of people have evacuated from communities around Corpus Christi, and from the city itself.



Frank Edwards was not planning to leave his home in Corpus Christi, but he changed his mind when he learned about the extend of the danger posed by Hurricane Harvey.



"When that 4 am forecast came down and we were looking at everything, we thought it was safer if we got out, rather than stayed there and tried to hunker down," Edwards said. "This just looks like the kind of storm we don't want to be a part of."



Most major businesses in Corpus Christi were also shut down.



Several dozen emergency shelters have been opened around San Antonio, where most of the evacuees from Texas coastal areas have ended up. Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city has the capacity to house some 6,000 evacuees, but no figure was available on the number of people seeking shelter in the city at present.





