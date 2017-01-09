Harvey: Stories From The Storm
Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Rockport, Texas, not far from Corpus Christi on August 25 about 8:40 p.m. local time. A week later:
Those are the facts.What follows are the stories from the eyes, words and deeds of the people who lived them.
- At least 44 people were killed and 19 are missing (as of this writing).
- One million people in southeast Texas and parts of southwest Louisiana were displaced.
- $81 billion to $108 billion worth of damage had been done.
- 300,000 people were without power at the storm's peak.
Many residents of Corpus Christi had left for higher ground. But others opted to ride it out, and a few even planned parties.It’s pretty cool man. I’ve been bagging five pound bags of shrimp all morning. I can’t keep enough ice. There’s no ice anywhere!Tom Stamatakis, owner of Paul’s Seafood Market in Corpus Christi(Reporting by Brian Thevanot)
"Right now we're still hunkered down and can't go anywhere," said Steve Sims Volunteer Fire Chief in Rockport, Texas." Power, internet and cellphones are down, he added. About 65 percent of the people evacuated. Most of the senior citizens and nursing homes were among the first to be evacuated.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault)
Near Aransas we had a situation last night where a drill ship broke free from its moorings. The tugs were damaged when it rammed into both. The drill ship hasn’t been located. The two four-man crews on the tugs are now safe.Sean Strawbridge, Deputy Executive Director & Chief Operating Officer at Port of Corpus Christi(Reporting by Liz Hampton)
Rescue crews race against Harvey's rising waters - Reuters TVRescue crews raced against rising floodwaters to pull hundreds of stranded residents from their homes and cars in southeast Texas after Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas with winds of 130 miles per hour.
An unlikely hurricane hero takes over chaotic Texas storm shelter
Zachary Dearing rattled off basic facts and needs: The shelter had 126 people at last headcount. Six were medically fragile. Four needed oxygen. Two needed hospice care. Everyone was calm because they had just been fed, he said.
“What service are you with?” Katie Contrera, of the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force recalled asking him.
She was shocked to learn Dearing was a civilian with no medical expertise.
(Reporting by Brian Thevenot)
"We started to get flooded pretty bad this morning, the water was right at our door. I had a c-section so we decided to leave because my scar could get infected, we were also worried about the kids, especially the baby."Jasmine Melendez, 23, George Brown Convention Center, Houston(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)
Harvey's 'unprecedented' effects devastate Texas - Reuters TVEmergency crews have rescued more than 1,000 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey pounded the region, leaving many of the city's roads flooded.
'I've never seen 30 inches of rain' - Reuters TVThe flooding in Houston caused by Hurricane Harvey is among the worst in the city's history, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, while Homeland Security advisor Tom Bossert says he's never in his career seen such unrelenting rain.
Regina Costilla, 48, was waiting at a gas station outside Houston while her 16-year-old son kept warm inside. Their house flooded with 2 inches of water, but the plumbing stopped working and they had to turn off the electricity. So her niece connected her with a Good Samaritan with a small boat doing rescues. The boat came about three hours after she called, but there was room for only two people. So she left her husband with a leg brace and their big dog at home waiting for the boat to come back around. Now she is hoping her niece can get around the flooded roads to pick her up at the gas station. "I'm not complaining, we're alive," she said. "When I saw the forecast of the storm, I said, 'I'll be happy if we get out with our lives'."(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
Kayla Harvey, 26, has been helping to organize friends with boats to go out and rescue people trapped in and around Cypress, Texas. She monitors Facebook to find out where people are stuck. "There are at least 15 boats out now in Cypress," she said. They'll be doing rescues for as long as they can until it gets dark, she added.She said she would be out there trying to help rescue people as well. But every time she's tried, she's been either blocked by the police or gotten stuck on flooded roads. So she's trying to do what she can via the internet. "This is just what we do for our community," she added. "We don't wait for someone to come and help. We just go out and do it."
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg)
Dozens of people with dogs arrived at Houston shelters only to be told they could not bring them inside or that animal services were not available to care for their pets.(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)
Police woke Raymond Holden on Saturday night when Greens Bayou was flooding. The 63-year-old retired forklift driver left his apartment. "There's going to be a lot of people looking for an apartment," he said. "It's going to be hard for me and a lot of others." Two years ago, he lost everything, even his truck, to flood waters. This time, he was one of the first in Red Cross shelter in Aldine, Texas, on Saturday. He arrived early enough to get a cot, but he gave it up to an older woman. "She was old. She had anguish on her face," he said. "When a tragedy happens, we come together. When we have peace we fight. Isn't that ironic?"(Reporting by Peter Henderson)
Some of the people helping evacuees have themselves lost houses and can't get to their families. Joseph McKenney, a 37-year-old security guard, is at the downtown Toyota Center, a new overflow facility for evacuees. He just heard from his wife for the first time in days. She and his children are safe but their rental house is covered in water to the roof, and there is no way to get to the northeast part of town. "I want to go home, but I ain't got no home to go to," he said.(Reporting by Peter Henderson)
After watching flood water creep into her east Houston house over the past three days, retired school teacher Ozelle Brandley let out a sigh of relief, as the sun peeked through the clouds for the first time in days.
“Im delighted,” she said while assessing the damage to her property. “This was devastating. I am just so happy to see the water going down."
Ozelle lives in the east Houston subdivision of Tidwell Lakes, which was the scene of intense evacuation efforts after flood water inundated the area over the past few days.
“Helicopters were rescuing people non-stop here,” said neighbor Theresa Reyes, 53. “We don’t have any power but at least the rain stopped.”(Reporting by Ben Gruber)
The situation that Houston is going through now with the hurricane is going to be the trial by fire for the Republicans and the governor that approved these radical laws. They will need our migrant labor to rebuild the city. I believe that without us it will be impossible.Jay De Leon, 47, owner of a small construction business in Houston, on the new Texas immigration law(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg and Dan Levine)
INSIGHT: The race to rescue a Harvey flood victim - Reuters TVReuters TVBody camera footage shows an agent with the U.S. Border Patrol's search and rescue team racing to reach a woman caught in neck-deep floodwater in Houston in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.
Waters still rising in Houston as Harvey heads east - Reuters TVTropical Storm Harvey spun across southeastern Texas into Louisiana after swamping Houston with record rains and flooding that killed dozens and drove tens of thousands from their homes.
Pickup trucks hauling small boats began lining up in the parking lot of the civic center. Their owners gathered in little circles on the pavement. They were volunteers in the Cajun Navy, a private group rescuing people trapped by flood waters.They were accustomed to hitting the road at first light and were hoping to head west into Texas to continue rescues in Orange, Port Arthur and Beaumont. But on Thursday, no one was sure how to proceed. Water was rising at the Louisiana-Texas border from the Toledo Bend Reservoir, where officials opened dams. And it was beginning to swell the Sabine River."I guess we just hit 10," said Tim Joiner, 51, who'd hooked a small boat to his church van and driven down from Jonesville, Louisiana.Troy Payne, 56, from Atlanta, disagreed. Interstate 10 was impassable, he'd heard. "You can't get anywhere by vehicle," he said. "To me, this is a helicopter function from here on out unless the water level falls."The nine people huddling in this meeting agreed they would not be able to do much. Payne decided to drive north and try to cross into Texas further up the Sabine.Joiner planned to head to a place where he could drop off donated supplies for flood victims. He said he felt overwhelmed by the vastness of the response to Harvey, with volunteers arriving from far away to help. "All this racial and social divide that's supposed to be so big, this shows what America really is," he said. "America is in this parking lot."(Reporting by Emily Flitter in Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Frances Breaux pleaded with police to check on an elderly married couple that live two streets from the Arkema chemical plant that caught fire in Crosby, Texas.. The couple, Leo and LeJane Opelia, both in their late 70’s, were evacuated from their home but returned Wednesday night to check on their cats and belongings, according to Breaux.
“I heard from them last night and now I keep trying to call them and I can’t reach them,” said a tearful Breaux, “I just want to make sure that they are OK,” she added.
Police told her that they can’t check on the couple “because it’s too dangerous and they don’t know when it (the plant) is going to blow again.”
(Reporting by Ben Gruber in Crosby, Texas)
Besides not having all the dead babies and dead bodies out there, this is like Katrina all over again.Raeann Barber, 36, who survived both Katrina and Harvey(Reporting by Brian Thevenot)
At a supermarket in Vidor, TX people waited in the parking lot to board school buses. They were told they'd be going to Lake Charles, Louisiana."If I'd have known what was going to happen i never would have left home," said said Treba Okun, 81, a Vidor resident sitting in a folding chair near her husband Jimmy. "I didn't know there were so many people in distress. I had no idea. I had a battery radio I had the radio on all day but when I saw all this i realized I never should have come. My biggest worry is just to live through this."
Harvey's devastation from above | Pictures | ReutersU.S.A military vehicle evacuates about two dozen residents from the Autumn Chase Park apartments while pushing its way through floodwaters in Port Arthur, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
