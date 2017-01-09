REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Pickup trucks hauling small boats began lining up in the parking lot of the civic center. Their owners gathered in little circles on the pavement. They were volunteers in the Cajun Navy, a private group rescuing people trapped by flood waters.

They were accustomed to hitting the road at first light and were hoping to head west into Texas to continue rescues in Orange, Port Arthur and Beaumont. But on Thursday, no one was sure how to proceed. Water was rising at the Louisiana-Texas border from the Toledo Bend Reservoir, where officials opened dams. And it was beginning to swell the Sabine River.

"I guess we just hit 10," said Tim Joiner, 51, who'd hooked a small boat to his church van and driven down from Jonesville, Louisiana.

Troy Payne, 56, from Atlanta, disagreed. Interstate 10 was impassable, he'd heard. "You can't get anywhere by vehicle," he said. "To me, this is a helicopter function from here on out unless the water level falls."

The nine people huddling in this meeting agreed they would not be able to do much. Payne decided to drive north and try to cross into Texas further up the Sabine.

Joiner planned to head to a place where he could drop off donated supplies for flood victims. He said he felt overwhelmed by the vastness of the response to Harvey, with volunteers arriving from far away to help. "All this racial and social divide that's supposed to be so big, this shows what America really is," he said. "America is in this parking lot."

(Reporting by Emily Flitter in Lake Charles, Louisiana)