Germany election 2017
German vote could doom Merkel-Macron deal on EuropeU.K.Weakened by the worst result for her party since 1949 and facing a more fractious political landscape at home, Germany's Angela Merkel could be forced to rein in plans to re-shape Europe together with France's Emmanuel Macron.
Hurdles high for Merkel in three-way 'Jamaica' tie-up talksU.K.Germany's conservative chancellor Angela Merkel may have won her fourth consecutive national election, but she faces a huge challenge in trying to forge a three-way alliance between parties far apart on the political spectrum.
German Social Democrats vow to rebuild in opposition after election drubbingU.K.Germany's Social Democrats vowed to return to the opposition and push themes of social justice as they remake their party after winning less than 21 percent of the vote in Sunday's election, the worst result in their post-war history.
As Germans clip Merkel's wings, Brussels braces for turbulenceU.K.Cheers from Angela Merkel's conservative allies in Brussels at her re-election on Sunday belie wider unease at how the German chancellor will deal with an awkward new coalition and a surge in support for the far-right.
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far rightGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel won a fourth term in office on Sunday but Europe's most powerful leader will have to govern with a far less stable coalition in a fractured parliament after her conservatives haemorrhaged support to a surging far right.
Germany's jubilant far-right has Merkel in its sightsU.K.Swept into parliament by those Germans angered at the arrival of more than a million refugees and migrants, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had a stark message for Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday.
Incensed over refugees, east Germans punish easterner MerkelU.K.For weeks, Chancellor Angela Merkel endured taunts and whistles whenever she ventured out on the campaign trail in her home region of eastern Germany.
Split exposed in German far-right as co-leader storms outU.S.Frauke Petry, the co-leader of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) said on Monday she would not be part of the parliamentary group of her anti-immigrant party and stormed out of a news conference without answering questions.
