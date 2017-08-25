Germany election 2017
Merkel on track for fourth term after German election - exit poll
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives secured a fourth consecutive term in office on Sunday in an election that brought a far-right party into the German parliament for the first time in more than half a century, exit polls indicated.
After shock results last year, from Britain's vote to leave the European Union to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, many look to Merkel to rally a bruised liberal Western order and lead a post-Brexit Europe.
Merkel's conservative bloc - her Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian allies, the Christian Social Union (CSU) - won 32.5 percent of the vote, making them by far the largest parliamentary group, according to an exit poll for the broadcaster ARD.
Their closest rivals, the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), slumped to 20.0 percent - a new post-war low. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) stunned the establishment by finishing third and entering parliament for the first time with 13.5 percent.
Merkel, Europe's longest-serving leader, joins the late Helmut Kohl, her mentor who reunified Germany, and Konrad Adenauer, who led Germany's rebirth after World War Two, as the only post-war chancellors to win four national elections.
She must now form a coalition government - an arduous process that could take months as all potential partners are unsure whether they really want to share power with her.
Germany's Merkel says - Of course we had hoped for a better result. I am still happy we reached the main goals of our campaign. We have mandate to form the next government and there cannot be a coalition without us. The AFD entering parliament is a big test for us.
Germany's Merkel - we had hoped for a slightly better result - Reuters
BERLIN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told supporters she had hoped for a slightly better result in Sunday's federal election, but added her conservative party still managed to reached its main campaign goals.
"Of course we had hoped for a slightly better result. But we mustn't forget that we have just completed an extraordinarily challenging legislative period, so I am happy that we reached the strategic goals of our election campaign," Merkel said.
"We are the strongest party, we have the mandate to build the next government - and there cannot be a coalition government built against us," Merkel added.
The European Jewish Congress expressed alarm at the far-right Alternative for Germany’s success in Germany’s parliamentary election and urged other parties not to form an alliance with the AfD.
“Some of the positions it has espoused during the election campaign display alarming levels of intolerance not seen in Germany for many decades and which are, of course, of great concerns to German and European Jews.”
European Jews concerned by far-right breakthrough in German election
The European Jewish Congress on Sunday expressed alarm at the far-right Alternative for Germany’s success in Germany’s parliamentary election and urged other parties not to form an alliance with the AfD.
Early projections gave the AfD 13.5 percent of the vote, allow it to enter the Bundestag for the first time, as Germany’s third-biggest party.
The far-right has not been represented there since the 1950s - a reflection of Germany’s efforts to distance itself from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.
“We trust that centrist parties in the Bundestag will ensure that the AfD has no representation in the coming governing coalition,” the EJC said.
“Some of the positions it has espoused during the election campaign display alarming levels of intolerance not seen in Germany for many decades and which are, of course, of great concerns to German and European Jews.”
