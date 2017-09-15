Germany election 2017
-
More than a third of German voters undecided before election, poll showsU.K.Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has slipped and over a third of Germans are still unsure how they will vote, an opinion poll showed on Friday, fuelling uncertainty about what kind of coalition will emerge from an election on Sept. 24.
-
Turkey summons German envoy over Kurdish rally in CologneU.S.Turkey summoned the German ambassador to Ankara on Saturday over what it said was a Kurdish militant rally in Cologne, the foreign ministry said, in a further sign of strained relations between the NATO allies.
-
Merkel vows to restrict trade with Turkey over arrestsU.S.Germany will have no choice but to restrict its economic ties with Turkey to pressure its NATO partner into releasing German citizens it imprisoned on political grounds, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in remarks published on Saturday.
-
-
Far-right party likened to Nazis to shake up German parliamentU.S.The first far-right party set to enter Germany's parliament for more than a half a century says it will press for Chancellor Angela Merkel to be "severely punished" for opening the door to refugees and migrants.
-
German liberals would expect finance ministry in Merkel coalitionU.S.Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) would want the finance ministry in exchange for joining Chancellor Angela Merkel in the country's next coalition government, a member of the party's executive said.
-
Breakingviews - Colour-coding Germany’s electionGermany’s election is not short on colour. Angela Merkel is all but certain to secure a fourth term
-
Merkel silent on finance ministry speculation at Schaeuble's birthday bashGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel lauded her veteran finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble at a birthday party in his honour on Monday, as a potential coalition partner laid claim to his ministry as their price for keeping her in power.
-
In German rustbelt, Merkel challenger's social justice pitch falls flatU.K.The steelworks in Duisburg employed 3,000 people when it was closed in 1985. Today, the disused factory, now a park showcasing the city's industrial heritage, gives work to dozens of curators, artists and athletes.
-
-
-
German investors more upbeat than expected in SeptemberU.K.The mood among German investors improved more than expected in September as worries about the stronger euro EUR= faded, suggesting that markets expect Europe's biggest economy to continue its solid performance in coming months.
-
Germany's SPD narrows gap with Merkel's conservatives - pollU.K.Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) slightly narrowed their gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in a poll published on Tuesday five days before a federal election.
-
-
Far right makes most noise on Twitter in German electionU.K.The far right is making the most noise on Twitter during Germany's election campaign, but far less fake news is being spread in Germany than the United States saw before the election that put Donald Trump in power, an Oxford University study has found.
-
Merkel dismisses hecklers as polls point to fourth termU.K.German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on track to win a fourth term in Sunday's national election despite a dip in support for her conservatives, a poll showed on Tuesday, and she shrugged off calls to quit from far-right hecklers.
-
Commentary: Don’t be fooled by Merkel’s aura of invincibilityU.K.By Paul WallaceUnlike the nerve-jangling elections earlier this year in the Netherlands, France and Britain, Germany’s has been notably dull. The cou
-
-
-
Fearing far-right surge, Merkel tells Germans to vote on SundayU.K.Fears in Germany that voter apathy could boost the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Sunday's election have driven Chancellor Angela Merkel and her main rival in final days of the campaign to urge their backers to go out and vote.
-
-
-
Thomas Escritt here in Berlin, where we are in the final stretch before Germany votes in parliamentary elections on Sunday.To get you started, here are profiles of the parties, their leaders and their standing in the polls. With Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats far ahead in the polls, most expect the excitement to be about coalition options after the elections. Will Merkel continue to rule in a left-right coalition with the Social Democrats, now led by Martin Schulz? Will the conservatives resume their traditional alliance with the pro-business Free Democratic Party? And will the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party clear the 5 percent threshold, becoming the first far-right party in decades to take seats in the German parliament?Our colleague Madeline Chambers has been looking at Merkel's attempts to get her supporters out to vote: under Germany's proportional electoral system, low turn-out could help the AfD, giving them more seats from the same number of votes.Our European affairs editor Noah Barkin and Berlin Chief Correspondent Paul Carrel have done a podcast previewing what to expect on Sunday. While there, you could listen to me and Michelle Martin discussing the role Germany's large Turkish diaspora could play in the coming vote.
-
For Merkel, it could take three to tangoU.K.At first glance, Germany's federal election looks like a done deal -- all major polls predict Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to come in first, a result that should mean no political upheaval in Europe's biggest economy.
-
Post-election conundrum awaits Germany's MerkelU.K.Barring an upset, the main uncertainty surrounding Europe's most important election this year is not whether Angela Merkel will continue to lead Germany after this weekend's vote, but who with and how long they will take to get going.
-
Good morning from a rainy Berlin, where the video feeds suggest it's a toss-up between the Berlin Marathon and the parliamentary elections for biggest story of the day.While almost everyone expects conservative Angela Merkel to come out ahead in today's elections, winning a fourth term as chancellor, it's an election of real consequence, with many looking to her as a defender of the western liberal order after the democratic upsets of 2016, as Berlin chief correspondent Paul Carrel and I explain here.German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned Germans against apathy in an article in the mass-market newspaper Bild am Sonntag, telling them:
“It has perhaps never been as clear that the elections are about the future of democracy and Europe. If you don’t vote, others decide.”That sentiment was echoed by Abdul Abbasi, a young Syrian migrant, one of hundreds of thousands of refugees from that country's civil war who have flocked to Germany in recent years. As our colleague Andrea Shalal reports, he called on Germans to vote:
"The ability to vote and live in a democratic country is a dream of many in this world. Go vote and protect your democracy, protect us from people who divide us into categories, fight against our ability to live together and want to divide the society."
-
-
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth termU.S.Germans were urged to vote in a national election on Sunday in which a seemingly assured fourth term for Chancellor Angela Merkel risks being overshadowed by a far-right party entering parliament in more than half a century.
-
-
The marathon is over, with Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge the winner, followed by newcomer Guye Adola of Ethiopia in what is quite an upset. Now it's up to the elections story to pick up the pace.Paul Carrel was out earlier and snapped these hardy souls advancing through the drizzle and mist:Here's Karolos Grohmann's report.
-
More than ever, the German elections are a European and an international affair.Here's the UETD, a Turkish diaspora organisation in Europe with close links to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AKP party, urging people to vote, in German and Turkish. No party endorsement, though.Erdogan made waves before the elections by telling Germans of Turkish background not to vote for Angela Merkel's conservatives, Martin Schulz's Social Democrats, or the Greens, led by Cem Ozdemir, himself Turkey's most prominent politicians of Turkish background. He branded all three parties "unfriendly" to Turkey, and his intervention stirred angry accusations of interference from Germany.
-
-
-
-
-
For some living under its flight path, today's local referendum on whether to keep open or shutter Berlin's Tegel airport may impinge on their daily lives more than parliamentary elections.The terminal, much loved by business travellers because of its proximity to the city centre and the speed at which they can get from plane to taxi, is due to shut when the new, and much-delayed Berlin Brandenburg airport opens. But with Brandenburg airport set to be overcrowded the day it opens, many want the venerable airport, which dates back to the 1948 Berlin airlift, to be spared.Among those campaigning for Tegel to have a future is Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, who said this of plans to shutter it:“We talk about German efficiency, German planning and German brilliance – this is the stupidest plan invented ever by the Germans; this is a plan that the British would have designed.”
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth termU.K.Turnout slipped slightly in Germany's election despite politicians warning that apathy could boost the far-right, expected to return to parliament after a half century's absence, overshadowing Chancellor Angela Merkel's expected victory.
-
The election authority, the Federal Returning Officer, has published data showing turnout slipping slightly at 1400 German time (1200 GMT). While it's only slightly lower than in 2013 - 41.1 percent compared to 41.4 percent four years ago - that will come as a disappointment to all the senior politicians who have urged Germans to turn out en masse to avoid giving the far-right a boost.Merkel's most famous phrase, when hundreds of thousands of refugees were streaming into Germany in 2015, was "Wir schaffen das" - "We can manage this". Out by the lakes along Berlin's western border, our colleague Andrea Shalal spotted this graffiti today. "Merkel schafft uns" - "Merkel will do us in". A snapshot of some the sentiments driving the anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany up in the polls.
-
Iraqi forces seize oil city Kirkuk from Kurds in bold advance
BAGHDAD/KIRKUK, Iraq Iraqi government forces captured the major Kurdish-held oil city of Kirkuk on Monday, responding to a Kurdish referendum on independence with a bold lightning strike that transforms the balance of power in the country. | Video