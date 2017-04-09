Germany election 2017
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote Germany's Angela Merkel turns to the task of sounding out partners to build a coalition government after securing a fourth term as chancellor in Sunday's election although she was weakened by a surge in support for the far right.
German election Germany holds its federal election on Sept. 24, with Chancellor Angela Merkel seeking a fourth term. Explore this graphic to find to find out more about the candidates.
Frankfurt hopes to become 'little London' after Brexit Frankfurt could become a miniature version of London after Brexit, a city official has predicted, after a study said tens of thousands of jobs would be created, bolstering Germany's banking capital.
German business morale dips from record high as retailers fret German business confidence fell less than expected in August after climbing to three record highs in a row, suggesting that a consumption-led upswing in Europe's largest economy will continue despite concern about a car emissions scandal.
'Let's get emotional' says German SPD, struggling to oust Merkel One month away from a national election, Germany's Social Democrats are struggling in their efforts to narrow a yawning gap in support behind Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.
In their best red stilettos, German transvestites stomp on AfD German drag queens are using satire to spoof a hard-right party's anti-Islam election campaign, and German voters are loving it.
German challenger Schulz slams Merkel as aloof as campaign heats up Germany's centre-left chancellor candidate Martin Schulz sharpened his attack on Angela Merkel on Sunday, calling the incumbent aloof and out of touch with voters.
Merkel has no regrets over refugee policy despite political cost German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she has no regrets about her 2015 decision to open the country's borders to hundreds of thousands of refugees and added she will not be deterred from campaigning by angry hecklers.
EU heads towards tougher action on Poland after Merkel joins fray Germany's entry alongside France into a battle between the European Commission and Poland over the rule of law increases the likelihood of unprecedented EU action to punish Warsaw.
Germany seeks to take heat out of Turkey EU accession question Germany sought to cool tempers over Turkey's EU accession prospects on Monday after Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Social Democrat (SPD) rival both said in a TV debate the country had no place in Europe, drawing charges of populism from Ankara.
Merkel pledges more funds to clean up city airGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel announced plans on Monday to double to 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion) a fund aimed at cleaning up urban transport, in an effort to avert bans of diesel vehicles in some cities.
Merkel backs class-action lawsuits for diesel car owners Chancellor Angela Merkel's support for collective lawsuits could force Volkswagen to offer to compensate owners of diesel cars in Germany as it has done in the United States over manipulated emissions tests.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday European Union foreign ministers would discuss taking further sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear missile programme at the weekend and that these were "required urgently".
"North Korea's nuclear tests are a flagrant violation of all international conditions," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
"I say clearly and in the name of the whole government: there can only be a peaceful, diplomatic solution," she added
Merkel urges automakers to develop cleaner cars more quickly Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday Germany should do all it can to avoid a ban on diesel vehicles in cities, adding that her government was willing to help car manufacturers make the change to cleaner models with low-emissions engines.
In this podcast, part of the series around the German election, Reuters editors discuss the one and only televised debate between Angela Merkel and Martin Schulz. Who came out better in this debate and will that success continue all the way to the election on September 24?
Hashtag politics - Merkel tries to get in with Germany's kids After 12 years in power, Chancellor Angela Merkel is presenting herself as more than just Germany's 'Mutti', campaigning in cyberspace to get in with younger voters and win their support for long after elections this month.
German SPD loses support after television debate: poll Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives widened their lead over the Social Democrats following a television debate in which Merkel came across as more convincing and reliable than her SPD challenger Martin Schulz, a poll showed on Thursday.
The head of Germany’s Ifo economic institute warned of a return of the euro crisis in a newspaper interview published on Friday, and said the European Central Bank should start to roll back its zero-interest-rate policy.
Ifo head Clemens Fuest told the Passauer Neue Presse newspaper that a noticeable recovery in the euro zone, increasing inflation rates and rising prices for bonds, shares and real estate were reasons for the ECB to change course.
“The longer this continues, the more painful it will be when the money dries up,” Fuest told the newspaper. “It’s time to start the exit process.” Read more
Germany's FDP party leader 'can't imagine' three-way coalition Christian Lindner, leader of Germany's pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP), distanced himself from a possible three-way coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the pro-environment Greens after the Sept. 24 election.
Commentary: Merkel's moral authority sets direction for Europe By John Lloyd Germans choose a government on September 24, and that government is likely to be headed, for the twelfth year running, by Angela Merkel.
German minister urges EU to standardise asylum seeker benefits Social benefits for asylum seekers in Germany are "quite high" and they need to be harmonised across Europe, the country's interior minister was quoted on Saturday as saying, two weeks before a national election in which immigration is a key issue.
Turkey cautions citizens about travel to 'anti-Turkey' Germany Turkey cautioned its citizens on Saturday to take care when travelling to Germany, citing what it said was an upswing in anti-Turkish sentiment ahead of a German national election later this month.
Germany's Greens all but rule out three-way 'Jamaica' coalition Germany's Greens on Saturday all but ruled out a three-way coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) after the Sept. 24 election and a conservative said such an alliance would not be ideal.
A migrant takes a selfie with German Chancellor Angela Merkel outside a refugee camp near the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees after registration at Berlin's Spandau district, Germany September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File PhotoTwo years since she opened Germany’s borders to asylum seekers to avert what she says was a looming humanitarian disaster, and saw her popularity slide as a result, Merkel has climbed her way out of the deepest hole of her political career. Read more
German women ask Merkel for more support after vote A group of German women's organizations wrote to Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday demanding more support for their goals of equal participation, equal pay and better monitoring of gender policies after the Sept. 24 election.
Germany investigates far-right election candidate accused of inciting hatred German prosecutors have launched an investigation into remarks by an election candidate for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party that Germany's integration minister should be "dumped" back to Turkey, her parents' country of origin.
Germany's Greens want power plants shut as price of coalition Germany's Greens said on Monday that closing the country's 20 dirtiest coal-fired power stations would be a key condition of any coalition with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives after this month's election.
German foreign minister equates far-right AfD party with Nazis Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Monday equated the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with the Nazis who ruled the country from 1933 to 1945, an insult rarely heard in national politics.
German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel addresses a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 20, 2017, after he has interrupted his summer vacation and returned to Berlin to discuss a deepening crisis in relations with Turkey over the arrest of human rights activists. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch Germany has put all major arms exports to Turkey on hold due to the deteriorating human rights situation in the country and increasingly strained ties to its NATO ally, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday.
Immigration is a hot topic for the German election. Merkel’s immigration and border decisions have changed her popularity ratings over the last year, but has she turned things around? Reuters’ Paul Carrel and Noah Barkin discuss the change in Merkel’s support as we head toward the election on September 24.
Ankara’s relations with NATO ally Germany, hit by a deepening row, are expected to improve alongside a general upturn in ties with the EU early next year, boosting Turkish export and tourism prospects, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters.
“I expect more calm with Germany after the Sept. 24 (German) election. I expect tensions to ease,” Erdogan’s chief economic adviser Cemil Ertem said in an interview on Tuesday.
Turkish-German ties have come under pressure since Erdogan launched a crackdown after a failed coup last year. Germany has criticised mass arrests, refused to extradite people Turkey says were involved in the putsch and demanded the release of around a dozen German citizens arrested in recent months.
“Turkey’s relations with the European Union will be rapidly repaired from the first quarter of 2018. I think Turkey’s exports to the EU will increase further,” Ertem said. Read more.
German parties fret about Turkish voters as Erdogan makes mark Nihan Sen's grandmother came to Germany in the 1960s but still speaks no German. By contrast, Nihan herself is a star of German youth culture, with 783,000 followers for her YouTube channel. Yet she acknowledges: "I really do like a bit of Turkish television."
Election campaign posters of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz for the upcoming general elections are pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo Barring an upset, the main uncertainty surrounding Europe's most important election this year is not whether Angela Merkel will continue to lead Germany after next week's vote, but who with and how long they will take to get going.
Germany should be proud of its WW2 soldiers, far-right candidate says Germans should be proud of what their soldiers achieved during World War One and Two, the top candidate of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) said ahead of the Sept. 24 election at which his party his expected to enter parliament.
