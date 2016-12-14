French Elections 2017

Latest from Le Pen

Opening the battle for second-round votes, Le Pen told France 2 television she was temporarily stepping down from day-to-day management of the National Front (FN) to focus on her campaign.

She also said she wanted to talk to sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, who won nearly five percent of the first-round vote and has not said which side he would take in the next.

"His platform is extremely close to ours. Patriots should come together to fight those who promote unbridled globalisation," she said.