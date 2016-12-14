French Elections 2017 | Reuters.com
French Elections 2017

France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election

PARIS France sought to keep a computer hack of frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails from influencing the outcome of the country's presidential election with a warning on Saturday it could be a criminal offence to republish the data.

