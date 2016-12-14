Belgian and Swiss media are carrying reports that unidentified pollsters believe Emmanuel Macron will reach the French presidential runoff but that it is unclear who his opponent will be.

Some caution needed, however: France's official polling watchdog told Reuters last week the nine main pollsters had committed to refrain from carrying out exit polls and anything purporting to reflect results before the last polling stations close at 8 PM in France (1800 GMT) could only be a rumour at best.

All the Belgian media stressed that the findings, whose sources they did not disclose, were provisional and subject to change.