French Elections 2017
France mobilised for election security after Paris attackFrance said its security forces were fully mobilised for a presidential election at the weekend after the killing of a policeman by an Islamist militant threw a dark shadow over the last day of an unpredictable campaign.
As France votes, Le Pen still worries markets more than the 90 percent taxmanReuters UKJean-Luc Melenchon, the far-left tax-and-spend candidate in France's presidential election, has surged in opinion polls before Sunday's first round vote and yet he isn't the main reason for growing nervousness on financial markets.
Asian stocks rise as steelmakers dismiss U.S. probe, euro fretful before French voteReuters UKAsian stocks were set to end the week on a positive note, unscathed by a U.S. trade probe on Chinese steel exports, while the euro remained on edge ahead of Sunday's first round in a tight French presidential election after a shooting overnight in Paris that was claimed by Islamic State.
Attack overshadows last campaign day in French election first roundReuters UKThe killing overnight of a policeman in an Islamist militant attack overshadowed the last day of France's unpredictable presidential election campaign on Friday as centrist Emmanuel Macron held onto his status as frontrunner in the polls.
Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Friday said France should immediately reinstate border checks and expel foreigners who are on the watch lists of intelligence services.
Reacting to Thursday night's killing of a police officer in an attack claimed by Islamic State, Le Pen, who has been campaigning on a hardline anti-EU, anti-immigration platform, urged the Socialist government to carry out immediately these measures that are included in her campaign manifesto.
French security forces fully mobilised to protect elections after Paris shooting - PMFrance has fully mobilised its security forces, including elite units, to ensure citizens' protection during the forthcoming presidential election following Thursday night's shooting in central Paris, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said on Friday.
French police hunting second suspect after Paris attack - officialFrench police were on Friday hunting a second suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a policeman in Paris, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said.
Islamic state claims responsibility for Paris shooting - AmaqReuters UKIslamic State was responsible for an attack in central Paris on Thursday that killed one policeman and wounded two others seriously, the group's Amaq news agency said.
Police officer dies in Paris Champs-Elysees attack; two woundedReuters UKA French interior ministry spokesman said on Thursday that a second policeman had not died of his wounds from an attack in Paris, as had been earlier reported. But he said that, apart from the policeman killed on the spot by the attacker, two police...
France's Fillon cancels Friday election campaign event after Paris shootingReuters UKFrench conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Thursday evening said he was cancelling a planned election campaign outing on Friday after a shooting in Paris which killed a policeman.
TV debate goes on despite Champs-Elysées attack. "This threat will be part of our daily life for years", Macron says
Trump, Italy's PM offer condolences to FranceReuters UKU.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni offer condolences to France after a police shooting in Paris. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
Hollande to hold security cabinet meeting on Friday
Security forces will be of the utmost vigilance especially in relation to the election after shooting
Hollande says he is convinced that the Paris attack was terrorist-related
Motive of Paris shooting unclear, police targeted - officialReuters UKPolice officers were deliberately targeted in the Paris Champs Elysees avenue shooting, but it is too early to say what the motive was, French Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on Thursday.
One police officer killed, two wounded in Paris shootingReuters UKOne policeman was killed and two others wounded in a shooting incident in central Paris on Thursday night, police and the interior ministry said.
Timeline - Macron's rise from unknown adviser to French election favouriteReuters UKUnknown to the wider public until three years ago and still only 39, Emmanuel Macron, a centrist and former investment banker, has built a party machine from scratch and is favourite to win France's presidential election this spring.
France, markets on election alertReuters UKWith just four days to go, investors are bracing for the first round of the presidential election in France. With just a few points separating the top four candidates, including two who oppose the euro, Paris bankers and brokers will be on call,...
Steel towns test mettle of French candidatesReuters UKThe popularity of the National Front has made the French election a big political risk for markets. As Sonia Legg reports, many say the weakness of the French economy has led voters to favour more extreme politicians.
Can he close the deal? Inside Macron's daring run for the ElyseeReuters UKOn Christmas Eve 2015, with France reeling from terror attacks in Paris a month before, Emmanuel Macron sent a letter to the president and prime minister, urging sweeping measures to tackle French inequalities that he believed were fuelling extremism.
Voilà.
Economic heresy is real winner in French electionReuters UKBy Swaha PattanaikLONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - French politics keeps throwing up new terrors for investors. They were already perturbed by the st
Chasing pair Fillon, Melenchon level as French election nearsReutersHard-left presidential challenger Jean-Luc Melenchon and conservative Francois Fillon were neck-and-neck behind the frontrunners in an opinion poll on Thursday, as candidates made last-ditch appeals to undecided voters.
Global stocks struggle as French elections loom, North Korea worriesReuters UKWorld stocks eked out small gains on Thursday as investors resisted risky bets ahead of the first round of the French presidential election over the weekend.
En garde!: Paris bankers brace for restless night of French electionReutersParis bankers and brokers will be on call, ready to scoot to the office as results of the first round of the roller-coaster French presidential election start to dribble in this Sunday.
Macron? Le Pen? Fillon? Melenchon? Which duel for the presidency?ReutersFrench voters go to the polls on Sunday for the first round of their most unpredictable presidential election in living memory.
Le Pen's FN party calls EU flag "oligarchic rag"ReutersFrance's far-right NationalFront stepped up its anti-European Union rhetoric on Wednesday,days after toughening its stand against immigration, in anapparent bid to mobilise its core supporters ahead of Sunday'spresidential election.
France fights to keep Macron email hack from distorting election
PARIS France sought to keep a computer hack of frontrunner Emmanuel Macron's campaign emails from influencing the outcome of the country's presidential election with a warning on Saturday it could be a criminal offence to republish the data.