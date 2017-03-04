French Elections 2017
France's Hollande, Villeroy warn against Le Pen's euro exit plansReuters UKDitching the euro to return to the franc would harm the purchasing power of the French, President Francois Hollande and central bank governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Saturday, in tacit warnings against the National Front.
French centre-right senators back Macron's presidential bidReuters UKUC parliamentary group, but not all to the UDI party)
'Now or never' for Europe, French think tank warnsReuters UKThe leaders of France and Germany must use the window of opportunity that opens up after elections in both countries to inject new momentum into their single currency project or risk its failure, a leading French think tank warned on Monday.
France's Le Pen says lacks election funds, has no Russian backingReuters UKFrench far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Monday she had yet to secure all the funding she needs for her election campaign with less than four weeks to go before voting begins.
France's Le Pen says the EU 'will die', globalists to be defeatedReuters UKThe European Union will disappear, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a rally on Sunday, promising to shield France from globalisation as she sought to fire up her supporters in the final four weeks before voting gets underway.
French presidential candidate Fillon suffers new setback as wife investigatedReuters UKThe faltering campaign of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon suffered another setback on Tuesday when magistrates placed his wife under formal investigation over allegations that he paid her for a fake parliamentary job.
French Socialists fight for life against betrayal and divisionReuters UKFrancois Hollande's election as president in 2012 was supposed to herald a new dawn for French socialism after 17 years of right-wing rule, but by June his party could be struggling to survive.
French ex-PM Valls says will vote for Macron in electionReuters UKFrench former Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday he would vote for centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron rather than the Socialist contender in France's presidential election.
Paris commuter train tracks France's political divideReuters UKA 90-minute train ride from the Gare de Lyon station in Paris traces a political gulf between big-city voters and the rest, a divide that has shaken up Britain and the United States and has an outside chance of doing the same in France's upcoming vote.
Russia not interfering in French elections, says candidate FillonReuters UKFrance's conservative presidential candidate on Friday dismissed as "fantasy" concerns that Russia could be interfering in the election and said he would seek a better balance in relations with a country that was nevertheless "dangerous".
Euro is a 'knife in the ribs' of the French says Le PenFrench presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a political rally on Sunday that the euro currency which she wants France to ditch was like a knife in the ribs of the French people.
Bank runs and Frexit: French lenders prepare for Le Pen surprisesReuters UKFrom bank runs to credit crunches, regulators and investors are asking French banks about their preparations for any market ructions that might be caused by Marine Le Pen faring better than expected in the presidential election, banking sources said.
French presidential electionReutersFrance votes for a new president in a two-round contest that takes place on April 23 and May 7
Le Pen says banks will not quit France if France quits euroReuters UKInvestors will not pull their money from France if it leaves the euro, according to Marine Le Pen, the far-right presidential candidate who pledges to call a referendum and restore the national franc currency if elected.
Asian investors waiting for French election result before increasing exposure to Europe -CS
PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Asian investors are waiting for the result of the French presidential election in May before increasing their exposure to European equities, Credit Suisse strategists said in a research note on Tuesday.
"While investors seem to have become increasingly comfortable with the European story, many are waiting for the French elections before increasing their exposure to Europe," the Credit Suisse team said in a note published after the Swiss bank held an Asia investment conference in Hong Kong.
French stock and bond prices have rallied over the last month on growing signs that centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron will win the election, although some investors remain concerned by the relative popularity of anti-euro, far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen.
France's benchmark CAC-40 equity index is up by around 5 percent so far in 2017, broadly in line with a similar gain on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.
Le Pen aide at center of new French 'fake job' probe-report
PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor is investigating the far-right National Front party's activities on a regional council in northern France, a judicial source said after a newspaper report that the probe relates to fake job allegations against a senior party official.
According to the Canard Enchaine satirical weekly newspaper, the preliminary investigation by the Lille prosecutor targets David Rachline, campaign director to the party's leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.
Near EU border, Le Pen wins support even among French who back the euroReutersAline Dugravot is in a bind over whether to vote for Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election: she likes the National Front leader's anti-immigration message, but also likes the EU and the euro currency, which Le Pen wants to abandon.
Fillon, Le Pen, under fire over scandals in French election debateReuters UKFrench presidential candidates Francois Fillon and Marine Le Pen came in for stinging attacks from left-wing election rivals over police investigations against them during a televised election debate on Tuesday.
Leftist Melenchon seen as most convincing in French TV debate - ElabeReuters UKFirebrand leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon was found the most convincing performer by French viewers of Tuesday night's televised debate among the 11 candidates running in this month's presidential election, a snap poll showed.
French gov bond prices suggest a lower chance of Le Pen victory than bookies do. Markets may be too calm @Unmack1 https://t.co/EefwagfvH2Retweeted by Breakingviews10:42 AM - 05 Apr 2017
Factbox - Banks say a Le Pen win would be bad for European markets, but how bad?Reuters UKThe countdown to the next political event market participants are keeping a keen eye on - the two-stage French presidential election - has started.
National FrontReutersSupport for Marine Le Pen and her far-right party has increased with distance from Paris
SLIDESHOW: RACE TO THE FRENCH PRESIDENCYMarine Le Pen of French National Front (FN) waits prior to a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/PoolEmmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) and a candidate for the 2017 presidential election, arrives at a campaign rally in Dijon, France, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Robert PrattaFrancois Fillon, former French Prime Minister, member of the Republicans political party and 2017 presidential election candidate of the French centre-right, stands at the bow of a boat at the port at Le Croisic, France, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Stephane MaheA couple passes by campaign posters for the 2017 French presidential election, in Paris, France, April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
France's Macron clashes with Le Pen, poll sees him as having best programReutersCentrist Emmanuel Macron kept his position as favorite to win France's presidential election after a televised debate on Tuesday night in which he clashed sharply with his main rival, Marine Le Pen, over Europe, just 19 days before the election.
Far-left showman shakes up French presidential electionReutersThe winner of France's presidential election debate this week was a fast-talking, maverick leftist whose policies would prove just as much a shock to financial markets as those of the more prominent leader of the far right.
Markets look beyond bookies, pollsters for French election steerReuters UKWith France's presidential election a potential banana skin-in-waiting for markets, forecasting sites that rely neither on voter surveys nor real-money betting are becoming a tool of choice for financiers and policymakers in search of an edge.
Far-left candidate threatens to make French election four-way raceReuters UKFar-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is threatening to turn France's presidential election into a four-way race, the latest opinion polls show, confirming a surge of support for him after a strong showing in a TV debate this week.
Euro to fall to near 15-year low if Le Pen wins French election - Reuters pollReuters UKThe euro is likely to fall about 5 percent to near 15-year lows and close to parity against the dollar in the immediate aftermath should Marine Le Pen win the French presidency in May, according to foreign exchange strategists polled by Reuters.
Citigroup sees Macron winning French vote, changing its earlier Fillon forecastReuters UKU.S. investment bank Citigroup said on Monday it had changed its baseline, or most probable, scenario for the French presidential election to a win for centrist Emmanuel Macron, compared to its earlier forecast of a victory for conservative Francois Fillon.
France's Le Pen touches nerve with comment on wartime Jewish arrestsReuters UK* Le Pen says France not responsible for wartime mass arrest* Comments deal setback to her attempts to clean up party'simage* Rival politici
FACTBOX-Investors weigh risks of a Le Pen victory in FranceReuters UKMarkets are weighing the odds asFrance prepares for its presidential elections this month, withfar-right, eurosceptic Marine Le Pen among the main contenders.
France's Macron says would step up security demands on tech firmsReuters UKFrench presidential candidate and frontrunner Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would step up efforts to get technology firms such as Google or Facebook to share encrypted content from messaging services with authorities.
France's gig economy creates hope and tension as election loomsReuters UKIt's lunchtime and Parisians are queuing for baguettes at a bakery on the Rue Montmartre, a sight long typical of life in the French capital.
Leftist Melenchon surges as French election candidates bickerReutersA new poll on Tuesday showed far-left wildcard Jean-Luc Melenchon nipping at the heels of the frontrunners in France's presidential race, building on his recent surge as sniping between the top contenders gathered pace.
Nomura says will short French bonds on Melenchon/Le Pen run-offReutersJapanese bank Nomura said onTuesday it would enter an "outright short" position to betagainst French government bonds if far-left candidate Jean-LucMelenchon were to face the far-right Marine Le Pen in France'spresidential run-off next month.
French presidential race tightens further, markets nervousReuters UKPolls showed France's presidential election campaign tightening further on Wednesday as financial markets fretted about the rising popularity of a far-left candidate who wants to put France's European Union membership to a vote.
In her flagship town, France's Le Pen is already a winnerReutersBEAUMONT, France (Reuters) - In Henin-Beaumont, where French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's National Front won power three years ago, her backers are sure she will win a thumping victory later this month - locally, at least.
Arson attempt at Le Pen campaign HQ causes minor damage: sourceReutersAn arson attempt left very minor damage at the Paris building where French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has her headquarters, a police source said, and Le Pen accused leftist groups of the attack.
'I just can't choose': French abstainers, undecideds alarm presidential hopefulsPensioner Jeannine Delaplane, care-worker Cecile Lungeri, and millions like them are giving French presidential candidates and pollsters nightmares.
