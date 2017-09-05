French Elections 2017
National Front's euro divisions burst into open after French poll defeatReutersMarine Le Pen's defeat in France's presidential election has triggered a rare public display of disagreement among officials and allies of her National Front on the far-right party's policy of quitting the euro.
France's victorious Macron reminded of huge, immediate challengesReutersEmmanuel Macron was confronted on Monday with pressing reminders of the challenges facing him as France's next president, even as allies and some former rivals signaled their willingness to work closely with him.
French ex-prime minister Valls plans to back Macron in June electionsReutersManuel Valls, a former French Socialist prime minister, said on Tuesday that he wished to support President-elect Emmanuel Macron's political movement in the June elections in the lower house of parliament.
Commentary: Europe dodges a bullet, but far right dangers remainReutersThe outpouring of international relief over the French far right failing to seize the presidency says a lot about the febrile nature of modern Western politics.
Macron has bigger fish to fry than BrexitNegotiating Britain’s exit from the EU is bound to guzzle Emmanuel Macron’s time and energy once he takes over as President of France. But knitting the euro zone closer together will be the task that consumes his political capital.
Battered Europe gets reprieve with Macron victoryEurope's political establishment entered 2017 in a state of panic. Britain had voted to leave the European Union six months before and the United States had just elected a president who was hostile to their grand project and the values it stood for.
Germany rejects idea of joint euro bonds after Macron victoryReutersGermany on Monday reiterated its opposition to the introduction of joint euro zone bonds a day after the election of French President-elect Emmanuel Macron, who favors more European integration.
Wooing Germany: Macron team debates euro zone reform tacticsReutersIn the days before Emmanuel Macron traveled to Berlin in March to meet Angela Merkel, people in his entourage debated what message he should send to the German chancellor.
Italy's Grillo says French vote helps 'slaves to an impossible currency'ReutersBeppe Grillo, founder of Italy's 5-Star Movement, said on Monday pro-euro politicians would be boosted by the result of France's presidential election even though the single currency had been a "disaster" for Italians.
Macron has bigger fish to fry than BrexitReuters UKBy Swaha PattanaikLONDON(Reuters Breakingviews) - Negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU is bound to guzzle Emmanuel Macron’s time and energy once he
French vote calls time on 'populist meltdown' tradeReuters UKIn December, one of the trades of 2017 for investors who play on global political and economic risk was the spread of populism in Europe and the threat that might pose to the future of the euro.
Brexit will be a side issue for Emmanuel Macron - he has far bigger fish to fry @swahapattanaik https://t.co/gPk0vOcDT612:09 PM - 08 May 2017
Macron to take time reforming economy in divided FranceReutersAfter a decade of slow growth, rising unemployment and dwindling competitiveness, France elected a president on Sunday who says he has a plan to pull the country out of its economic malaise.
Almost 150 arrested after post-election trouble in Paris overnightReutersA hundred and forty-one people were arrested in Paris after trouble flared overnight following Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential election, police said on Monday.
Paris to redouble efforts to attract Brexit banks after Macron winReutersEmmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election and his plans to swiftly implement structural reforms is a boon for Paris in its efforts to attract banks and other financial service companies seeking to move operations out of Britain, the head of lobbying group Paris Europlace said on Monday.
Macron to be tough in Brexit talks, but won't seek to punish UK: economic adviserReutersFrance's President-elect Emmanuel Macron will be tough in negotiations over the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union but will not seek to punish Britain, his economic adviser said on Monday.
Putin holds out olive branch to France's MacronReutersRussian President Vladimir Putin told France's President-elect Emmanuel Macron on Monday he wanted to put mistrust aside and work with him, in a change of tack after the Kremlin expressed support for Macron's rivals in the presidential race.
From our markets team:
European shares continue to trade in negative territory as investors take profit after the widely anticipated victory of Macron.
In spite of the weakness on the day, investors remained positive overall about prospects for the region's equities on the back of one of the best earnings season in many years and bright macro data.
“The market had already strongly rallied into this election.... a major risk-on catalyst is now behind us," said Emmanuel Cau, global market strategist at JP Morgan.
"This result could still boost inflows, and make the European region more investable in the medium term. Investors are coming back into the region and a re-rating will be supported by these increased inflows."
Meanwhile a survey showed that investor sentiment in the euro zone hit its highest level in almost a decade in May, improving more than expected thanks to a strong assessment of the current economic situation and expectations that political uncertainty will diminish.
Macron may change France in unintended ways @swahapattanaik https://t.co/0cDtH5w4Mb8:08 PM - 07 May 2017
Helen Reid has been reporting the muted response in European financial markets to Emmanuel Macron's victory:After rising immediately after the open, European stocks have given up some of those gains and are now trading flat to slightly lower. France's CAC touched a 9 and a half year high before turning lower, with Accor, Orange and Credit Agricole among top gainers there. Banks have also turned lower. This weakness isn't exactly surprising, given the surge we saw after the first round of French voting. Looks like most of the perceived positives of a Macron outcome were already priced in after the first round.
Macron to be tough in Brexit talks, but won't seek to punish UK - economic adviserReuters UKFrance's President-elect Emmanuel Macron will be tough in negotiations over the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union but will not seek to punish Britain, his economic adviser said on Monday.
Macron wins French presidency, to European allies' reliefReuters UKEmmanuel Macron was elected French president on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
France's Le Pen says National Front to be overhauled after election defeatReutersFrench far-right leader Marine Le Pen said on Sunday her National Front party would be completely overhauled after centrist Emmanuel Macron defeated her in France's presidential election.
Macron the mould-breaker - France's youngest leader since NapoleonReutersIt has taken only three years for Emmanuel Macron to rise from being an unknown government adviser to be elected France's youngest head of state since Napoleon.
France's Macron talks to Merkel, discusses Brexit with UK's May
Macron spoke by phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after his election win on Sunday, promising to visit Berlin soon, and discussed Brexit with British Prime Minister Theresa May, sources said.
Macron, who defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in Sunday's run-off election, had a 10-minute phone conversation with Merkel, telling her that he would travel to Berlin "very quickly," a source close to him said, describing it as a "very warm" exchange.
Macron also spoke later to British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his aides said.
Macron will be an important player in Britain's looming negotiations with the European Union on exiting the bloc.
A spokesman for the British prime minister said May had warmly congratulated him and told him she looked forward to working with him on a range of shared issues.
"The leaders briefly discussed Brexit and the prime minister reiterated that the UK wants a strong partnership with a secure and prosperous EU once we leave," the spokesman said.
"The prime minister and president-elect Macron looked forward to meeting and holding discussions at the upcoming NATO and G7 summits," he said.
Timeline of new French president's first month in officeReutersFrance chose centrist Emmanuel Macron on Sunday as the eighth president of the Fifth Republic.
MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.