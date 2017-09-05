Helen Reid has been reporting the muted response in European financial markets to Emmanuel Macron's victory:

After rising immediately after the open, European stocks have given up some of those gains and are now trading flat to slightly lower. France's CAC touched a 9 and a half year high before turning lower, with Accor, Orange and Credit Agricole among top gainers there. Banks have also turned lower. This weakness isn't exactly surprising, given the surge we saw after the first round of French voting. Looks like most of the perceived positives of a Macron outcome were already priced in after the first round.