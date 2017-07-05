Global markets have been anticipating the result of this election for months, and the relief rally in French and Europe-wide equities after the first-round vote provided an indication of how fearful investors had been of a Marine Le Pen win. Markets see Le Pen as posing an existential risk to the European Union, and investors are wary of protectionist policies she espouses and her plan to return France to the franc.

The euro in particular has shown a great deal of sensitivity to this election with the future of the European Union and the single currency hanging in the balance.





Equity markets have rallied since the first round, confident in polls finding that Emmanuel Macron would easily beat her in the second round.





Investors have been calling en masse for a return to unloved European equities, with this political risk ‘roadblock’ seen as lifted. In the last session on Friday, European shares surged to a fresh 21-month high led by France’s major benchmark, the CAC 40, which hit a new 9 ½ year high .





The market reaction could be quite something if a Macron victory does not materialise.





Here’s a summary of what our markets team is going to be watching closely tonight and tomorrow, in either outcome:





- Italian banks. With their ongoing non-performing loan issues and EU-sponsored bailouts, these are some of the most sensitive stocks to any concerns around the resilience of the bloc. They rallied sharply after the first round.

- French banks. They jumped up to 10 percent on the day after the first round.

- The CAC 40 , France's benchmark of large-cap stocks, and the SBF120 , a broader index of companies exposed to France and the global economy

- French government-owned companies. Macron has said he would cut the government’s stake in these firms which include Orange , Renault , Peugeot , Energie de France and Aeroports de Paris . These were among the best-performing stocks after the first round, and we’ll be watching their reaction tomorrow as well.











