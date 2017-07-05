French Elections 2017
-
Louvre grounds, where Macron due to speak, briefly evacuatedThe courtyard of the Louvre Museum in Paris, where French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was due to speak later on Sunday, was briefly evacuated after a suspect bag was found.
-
-
French presidential election second round turnout at 28.2 percent by middayReuters UKTurnout figures for the second round of the French presidential election showed a 28.23 percent participation rate by midday local time, lower than five years ago, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
-
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron greets supporters as he leaves a polling station #frenchelection2017… https://t.co/cr5ESAabNN1:31 PM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#Louvre Fin des vérifications, retour à la normale.1:25 PM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Macron favourite as France votes for president, early turnout lower than in 2012, 2007, higher than 2002 @Reuters https://t.co/e8lerewJru1:12 PM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
J'ai voté ce matin à Trappes. https://t.co/2kbnulOSCW12:26 PM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
#AVoté dans mon bureau de vote à @VilledEvry avec le Maire @fchouat. https://t.co/PrUNVNlNbM11:52 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Turnout usually higher in the 2nd round than in the 1st round. Looks like it won't be the case this time, as predic… https://t.co/q8k10xufuZ11:39 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
A voté 🗳 https://t.co/ky8dUnFIbx10:22 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Le Pen: a 'tough cookie' hoping to ride a French populist wave - Reuters TVReuters TVMarine Le Pen is the far-right candidate hoping to win France's presidential election on Sunday. Having lived and breathed National front politics since she was born, the anti-EU, anti-immigration former lawyer may be behind in the polls, but she is determined to fight til the bitter end.
-
A few thousand people queuing in London to vote in the second round of French presidential elex. Lines moving far f… https://t.co/qaJWUIxDZO8:46 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
10:42 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Both Macron and Le Pen have now cast their ballot, in the northern towns of Le Touquet and Henin-Beaumont respectiv… https://t.co/dWW6v3Osqz10:11 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
It's election day. Remember the mood in France only a year ago? #ilfautunnouveaupresident https://t.co/ANfOJjMxBm9:12 AM - 07 May 2017
- Reply
- Retweet
- Favorite
-
Macron favourite in opinion polls as France elects new presidentReuters UKAfter a tumultuous election campaign filled with scandal and surprises, the French public began to vote on Sunday on whether a pro-European Union centrist or an anti-EU, anti-immigration far-rightist will lead them for the next five years.
-
Le Pen's party complains over reported torn election information packagesThe National Front party of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen complained to election authorities that voters in several regions received torn facsimile ballot papers bearing her name in a pre-election information package.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Macron campaign emails appear to be leaked onlineA large trove of emails purporting to be from the campaign of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron was posted online late on Friday, 1-1/2 days before voters go to the polls to choose the country's next president in a run-off with Marine Le Pen.
-
European shares charge to fresh highs, CAC 40 shines ahead of French voteReuters UKEuropean shares surged to a fresh 21-month high on Friday, spurred by strong earnings updates, supportive economic data and easing political worries ahead of Sunday's run-off vote in the French presidential election.
-
-
Moment of truth for the euro as France votesReuters UKThe fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
-
Le Pen: a 'tough cookie' hoping to ride a French populist...Reuters UKMarine Le Pen is the far-right candidate hoping to win France's presidential election on Sunday. Having lived and breathed National front politics since she was born, the anti-EU, anti-immigration former lawyer may be behind in the polls, but...
-
In Hollande country, France's new political map emergesReuters UKThe Socialist party's headquarters in the southwestern town of Tulle bears the physical scars of the political earthquake that has shaken France since its former mayor Francois Hollande was elected president in 2012.
-
Eiffel Tower stunt exposes security concern on eve of French electionReuters UKParis's police chief called emergency talks on security ahead of a French presidential election after Greenpeace activists scaled the Eiffel Tower in broad daylight on Friday and unfurled a political banner.
-
-
'Radicalised' man arrested near French military base - judicial source
A "radicalised" man has been arrested near a military base at Evreux in western France, a judicial source said on Friday.
Prosecutors specialising in terrorism cases have been informed, the source said, without giving details.
France will have a big security operation in place on Sunday as voters go to the polls to elect a new president. Security is a key issue after attacks by militant Islamists which have killed more than 230 people in the past two years.
-
Greenpeace action sparks pre-election security alert at Paris's Eiffel TowerReuters UKParis's police chief called emergency talks on security ahead of a French presidential election after Greenpeace activists scaled the Eiffel Tower in broad daylight on Friday and unfurled a political banner.
-
A ballet dancer attends a photo shooting as activists from the environmentalist group Greenpeace unfurl a giant banner on the Eiffel Tower which reads "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" in a call on French citizens to vote against the National Front (FN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, in Paris, France May 5, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
-
Activists from the environmentalist group Greenpeace unfurl a giant banner on the Eiffel Tower which reads "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" in a call on French citizens to vote against the National Front (FN) presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, in Paris, France, May 5, 2017.
-
France's Macron says he has chosen prime minister, won't reveal nameReuters UKFrench presidential election front-runner Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he had decided who would be his prime minister if he wins Sunday's vote, but would only reveal the make-up of his government after he took office.
-
A quarter of French electorate to abstain in election runoff - pollReuters UKA quarter of the French electorate is due to abstain in the presidential runoff on Sunday, many of them left-wing voters disappointed after their candidates missed reaching the runoff, according to a poll by Odoxa.
-
Macron stretches lead as French presidential campaign enters final dayCentrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen on Friday, the final day of a tumultuous election campaign that has turned the country's politics upside down.
-
-
Macron, earnings hopes send European shares to 20-month highSigns that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France's presidential election and reassuring results from HSBC pushed European shares to a near two-year high on Thursday, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.
-
France's Macron accuses presidential rival Le Pen of spreading liesReuters UK* Le Pen implied election favourite had secret offshoreaccount* Anonymous allegation surfaced online hours earlier* Macron denies allegation
-
-
↵
Macron, Le Pen clash on euro, terrorism, in French pre-election TV showdownFar-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron clashed over their vision of France's future, the euro and ways of fighting terrorism in an ill-tempered televised debate on Wednesday before Sunday's run-off vote for the presidency.
-
Exclusive - France under Macron could delay nuclear cutbacks - sourceReuters UKFrench presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron may delay plans to reduce the share of nuclear power in the French power mix and is considering a UK-style subsidy mechanism to build new nuclear reactors, a source close to the Macron campaign team said.
-
Le Pen as president would seek French electoral law change - aideReuters UKPresidential candidate Marine Le Pen would try to change France's electoral law by referendum if she wins the presidency on Sunday and her National Front (FN) party fails to win a parliamentary majority in June, a senior FN official said.
-
Russia criticizes U.S. for 'anti-Cuban' approach, says it sides with Cuba
MOSCOW The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that "anti-Cuban" actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana.