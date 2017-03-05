French Elections 2017
French savers are a good bulwark against Le PenReuters UKBy Swaha PattanaikLONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - French savers are a good bulwark against Marine Le Pen winning the presidential election on Sunday
Macron and Le Pen to square off in French pre-election TV showdownReuters UKFrench voters can expect verbal "hand-to-hand" combat when centrist Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen hold a televised debate on Wednesday night, their last encounter before Sunday's run-off vote to pick the next president.
Generation Macron: Young liberal EU leaders rally behind French "Kennedy"If Emmanuel Macron wins Sunday's French presidential run-off, Europe's pro-EU liberals will finally have their champion.
-
France's Le Pen says best placed to face 'new world' of Trump, PutinFar-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Tuesday she was better placed than her rival, centrist Emmanuel Macron, to defend France's interests in what she called the "new world" of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
-
Key quotes from Marine Le Pen's interview with Reuters:Ahead of Sunday's decisive second round, Le Pen reaffirmed she wanted to take France out of the euro and said she hoped the French people would have a national currency in their pockets within two years.Le Pen said she wanted to replace the EU single currency with another, looser type of cooperation in the form of the ECU basket of currencies that preceded the euro. That would exist alongside a national currency:
The objective is to transform the euro 'single currency' into a euro 'common currency', going back to the ancestor of the euro, the ECU, which was an accounting unit that did not stop each country from having each its own currency."When asked if French negotiations to quit the EU, which she would begin if elected, could trigger a run on French banks:
I am convinced there won't be any banking crisis."Asked if she would impose capital controls if savers nevertheless did rush to take their money out of banks, Le Pen said:
If there's a run on banks, we could very well imagine such a solution for a few days, but I'm telling you it won't happen."
Le Pen says capital controls an option during Frexit talks if she wins electionReutersFar-right presidential challenger Marine Le Pen refused to rule out capital controls if she won the election and there was a run on banks as she negotiated France's exit from the European Union, but stressed they were unlikely to be needed.
One third of Melenchon faithful to vote Macron in French presidentials round twoReuters UKAbout a third of members of far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon's political movement will cast their second round French presidential election vote for centrist Emmanuel Macron, results showed, with the remainder planning to cast a blank vote or abstain.
France's Macron calls for higher European anti-dumping taxesReutersFrench presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron said if elected he would push the European Union to raise anti-dumping taxes as part of an initiative to soften the impact of globalization.
Le Pen aides brush off plagiarism of Fillon in French election speechAides of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday brushed off criticism of her use of phrases lifted straight from a speech by conservative rival Francois Fillon in her May Day address to supporters.
France's Macron pays tribute to Moroccan drowned after 1995 Le Pen rallyReutersFrench presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid homage to a young Moroccan man who drowned in the Seine 22 years ago after being pushed into the river by skinheads on the fringes of the National Front's traditional May Day rally.
Macron, Le Pen exchange May Day blows across ParisReutersCentrist presidential frontrunner Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen traded campaign blows across Paris on May Day, as France's most crucial election in decades entered its final week.
Zidane warns against Le Pen in France election run-offReuters UKFrench soccer legend Zinedine Zidane on Friday warned against voting for Marine Le Pen's National Front in the run-off in France's presidential election on May 7, repeating his 2002 stand against the far-right party.
Macron set to win French presidency, but Le Pen gains ground - Odoxa pollReuters UKA new Odoxa survey of voter intentions said centrist Emmanuel Macron would win the French presidency in a May 7 vote, but that his share of the vote would be 59 percent, down four percentage points from its previous survey.
Holocaust controversy back to haunt Le Pen's election campaignReutersControversy over her party's record on the fate of Jews in World War Two returned to haunt French National Front presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Friday as the man due to replace her temporarily as party leader suddenly stood aside.
French presidential foes take spin battle to tumble-drier factoryReuters UKMarine Le Pen set a public relations trap for rival presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday when she showed up among striking French workers at a closing factory the day he was meeting their union representatives a few miles away.
Macron slower off mark than Le Pen in last French election lap -pollReuters UKFar-right leader Marine Le Pen has made a more impressive start than favourite Emmanuel Macron to the last lap of the French presidential election, a poll showed on Thursday.
Striking workers give France's Macron rough reception in factory visitReuters UKStriking workers jeered France's front-running presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday when he showed up at a northern French factory after being publicly trumped by far-right rival Marine Le Pen.
French presidential foes take spin battle to tumble-drier factoryReuters UKFar-right leader Marine Le Pen sought to steal presidential rival Emmanuel Macron's thunder on Wednesday with a surprise visit to striking workers in northern France, aiming to wrong-foot him while he was campaigning in the same town.
Sarkozy camp eyes power-sharing role under France's MacronReuters UKFrance's centre-right party, seeking to rebound after the defeat of its presidential candidate, said on Wednesday it could share power with Emmanuel Macron if he is elected, as pollsters predict, on May 7.
France votes for a new president in the second-round election between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on May 7. View our interactive graphic on the French presidential election
France's Macron under fire for communication misstep as he eyes ElyseeReuters UKFrench presidential favourite Emmanuel Macron came under fire from both potential allies and his run-off rival Marine Le Pen on Tuesday for acting as if victory next month was already in the bag.
Macron, Le Pen trade accusations in French election raceReuters UKFrance's two presidential candidates traded barbs on Tuesday with centrist Emmanuel Macron accusing far-right rival Marine Le Pen of promoting hatred, while she labelled him as the "candidate of the oligarchy."
Le Pen not an option as French far-left polls members on election round twoReuters UKJean-Luc Melenchon, the far left candidate who came fourth in the first round of France's presidential election with nearly 20 percent of the vote, is polling core supporters on whether they will back centrist Emmanuel Macron in the second round.
Investors take another look at opinion polls after French voteReutersPollsters picked the twocandidates to make it into next month's French presidentialelection run-off, going some way to restoring their reputationin financial markets before other important votes across Europe.
Le Pen's father criticizes her presidential campaign as she steps back from partyFrench far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen said on Tuesday his daughter Marine, who faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in a May 7 presidential runoff, should have campaigned more aggressively for Sunday's first round, following the example of Donald Trump.
Rome, Athens look to Macron to help douse anti-EU firesReuters UKThe Italian and Greek governments are counting on France's likely next president Emmanuel Macron to help them see off populist parties that blame European Union-enforced austerity and open immigration policies for economic and social ills.
Macron win gives hope for "rebound of Europe" - Engie's MestralletReuters UKThe chairman of French gas and power group Engie said on Monday that centrist Emmanuel Macron's passage into the second round of France's presidential elections brought "hope for a rebound of Europe".
Parliament majority attainable, says Macron's MP selection chiefReuters UKFor investors and pundits it is the big question-mark hanging over Emmanuel Macron; the 39-year-old centrist looks certain to win a runoff for the French presidency, but how can his one-year-old upstart party win the parliamentary majority six weeks later that he needs to implement his programme?
Hollande urges French to reject Le Pen in presidential run-off voteReuters UKFrance's outgoing president, Francois Hollande, on Monday urged people to back centrist Emmanuel Macron in a vote to choose his successor next month and reject far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose place in the run-off represented a "risk" for France.
French presidential electionReutersFrance votes for a new president in a two-round contest that takes place on April 23 and May 7
Macron campaign was target of cyber attacks by spy-linked groupReutersThe campaign of Emmanuel Macron, the favorite to win France's presidential election, has been targeted by a cyber espionage group linked by some experts to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU.
